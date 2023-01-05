Read full article on original website
Ecobee CEO and founder speaks to TechCrunch Live about CES, Nest and finding product market fit
Nest loomed large over a part of this interview. While Lombard and Ecobee claim to have produced the first web-connected thermostat, Nest, launched four years after Ecobee, defined the standard. After Nest burst from stealth in 2011, it forced Ecobee to retool its smart thermostat. As Lombard admits, Nest changed the trajectory of Ecobee. “[The Nest thermostat] taught us the difference between wanting to be good and actually being good,” he said, adding later, “It really forced us to retool and think about what it means to be great.”
Web3-focused Beacon launches flagship demo day with 13 crypto startups
We’re only in the second week of 2023, but demo days have already begun as founders try to keep momentum alive in the ever-changing crypto market. Beacon, a web3-focused early-stage accelerator program, launched last year, and its flagship cohort just graduated. The teams in the first cohort, known as Cohort 0, presented their ideas on Tuesday during a demo day, exclusively covered by TechCrunch.
Backed by the National Institute on Aging, the a2 Pilot Awards fosters age tech entrepreneurship
The a2 Pilot Awards were created to encourage the development of tech for the elderly. Funded by the NIA with $40 million over the next five years, the awards announced today the first cohort of 33 projects selected for funding. The majority use artificial intelligence or machine learning tech, and 40% are led by women.
OpenAI in talks to back Zeloof and chip legend Keller’s startup at $100 million valuation
Zeloof has partnered with engineering veteran Jim Keller to found Atomic Semi, a startup that seeks to manufacture chips, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The startup is using “radically” simplified and miniaturized semiconductor fabs and prototyping integrated circuits to produce “much more affordable” chips in hours, instead of the typical months-long time frame, the sources said.
TechCrunch+ roundup: New success metrics, M&A timeline, 5 cloud trends for 2023
Setting aside the legions of investors keeping their powder dry, is your yearly revenue growing faster than the inflation rate? What percentage of your sales team has experience working during a downturn?. Amidst the angst, there’s some good news: Investors are adjusting expectations to meet the new reality, which means...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Airgain® Antennas Power the Next Generation of VR Gaming
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- Please replace the release with the following due to minor copy edits in the second and third paragraphs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005014/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Microsoft acquires Fungible, a maker of data processing units, to bolster Azure
“Fungible’s technologies help enable high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out data center infrastructure with reliability and security,” Girish Bablani, the CVP of Microsoft’s Azure Core division, wrote in a blog post. “Today’s announcement further signals Microsoft’s commitment to long-term differentiated investments in our data center infrastructure, which enhances our broad range of technologies and offerings including offloading, improving latency, increasing data center server density, optimizing energy efficiency and reducing costs.”
XetHub raises $7.5M for its Git-based data collaboration platform
The company was co-founded by Yucheng Low (CEO), Ajit Banerjee and Rajat Arya, a team with years of experience working with large data platforms. Indeed, Low previously co-founded ML startup Turi, where Arya was the first employee. Apple acquired the company in 2016, allowing Low and Arya to work on various parts of Apple’s ML platform stack, with Arya leading Apple’s data platform team, for example. It was also at Apple that the two met Banerjee, who previously worked at Inktomi, Amazon and Facebook. He also previously founded two startups.
The Easy Company raised $14.2M to build an easy-to-use ‘social’ crypto wallet
The Easy Company has raised $14.2 million in a seed round and launched its “social” crypto wallet to help onboard more mainstream audiences, it shared exclusively with TechCrunch. Easy aims to combine user-curated profiles with engaging social features so that people can search, navigate and discover the world...
Superscript, a bespoke insurance provider for SMEs, raises $54 million
Founded out of London in 2015, Superscript constitutes two core insurance businesses: an online-only “self-serve” platform that’s available to U.K. customers including SMEs, sole traders and landlords, and an advised broking service called SuperscriptQ that’s available in the U.K. and across the European Economic Area (EEA). This is targeted at tech businesses with complex risks that are more difficult to insure, such as medical malpractice or professional indemnity, with customers including London-based fintech unicorn Paddle.
A timeline for startup M&A processes: Key steps and factors to consider
This inspired me to chronicle best practices and considerations for founders who are selling their company. In doing so, I hope that founders take away at least one useful insight. I am grateful and fortunate that I could solicit input on this article from several people, including Theresia Gouw and...
Microsoft partners with AiFi to launch Smart Store Analytics, a tracking service for cashierless outlets
AiFi’s “smart stores” are grocery stores, sports stadiums and convenience stores equipped with cameras that track what customers pick up and place in their carts, automatically charging their payment cards when they’re ready to check out. It’s similar to Amazon’s Just Walk Out tech; digital video captured by AiFi’s cameras feed a computer vision algorithm that recognizes shoppers’ behaviors, including when they pluck individual products from the shelves.
Plant-based foods investor says her focus is more on teams than taste
Feria has spent the last seven years investing in startups in the sector. She and her partners at Stray Dog Capital have invested in over 40 companies, from the well-established Beyond Meat to up-and-comers No Evil Foods, Kite Hill and Yo! Egg. Based in Leawood, Kansas, the firm has been...
These 5 companies bootstrapped their way to big businesses while VCs came knocking
The reasons some founders shun the process of raising institutional funding vary based on individual circumstances. There are founders who don’t like the idea of giving up equity. Others don’t want to give up control of their operations and/or strategy. And there are many who want to hold on to both equity and control. Then there are those for whom raising venture capital is simply not as accessible, such as founders in emerging markets like Latin America.
Attention uses natural language processing to help sales reps sell faster
The New York-based startup announced today it has raised $3.1 million led by Eniac Ventures, with participation from institutional investors Frst, Liquid2 Ventures, Maschmeyer Group Ventures and Ride Ventures. The round also included the founders of Ramp, Pawp, Truework and CB Insights. Attention was founded in September 2021 by CEO...
How companies at CES are taking on climate change (or pretending to)
I did, and boy was it ever. A “better world” could mean anything in corporate-speak, but in this case, the company is talking specifically about sustainability — and using aspirational language to distance itself from a fossil-fueled role in carving up the earth. Like Caterpillar, many of the exhibitors I saw as I walked the tech-show floor seemed to be rinsing their brands via earthly taglines, stock photos of crops and sunbeams, plastic trees and/or AstroTurf. I find this sort of thing especially distracting now that climate is my main beat, and that’s unfortunate, because there was still lots of intriguing climate (and adjacent) tech on display this year, tucked in among the vague evocations of nature.
How can fintech startups outlast the VC winter?
However, in spite of all the crazy stories this year, there are real opportunities for aspiring fintech startups to become the new heroes of the multitrillion-dollar banking and embedded finance industry. In particular, I’m hearing that investors are reluctant to fund future potential unless it comes hand in hand with...
5 cloud trends to track in 2023
In 2023, much of this preparation could come to fruition as the growth achieved in 2022 contributes to a stronger economy and rapid advancements, particularly in tech. Global IT spending is projected to climb by 5.1% to $4.6 trillion in 2023, according to Gartner, driven by a 11.3% increase in investments in cloud applications to $879.62 billion. What does this kind of increased spending and investment mean for organizations? C2C Global, a Google Cloud customer community, has identified five cloud trends to watch in 2023.
Observability platform Chronosphere raises another $115M at a $1.6B valuation
Chronosphere, which had already raised $228 million, including a $200 million Series C round at a $1 billion valuation last year, today announced that it extended this Series C round by another $115 million from new investors GV and Geodesic Capital. The company’s new valuation is $1.6 billion. Existing investors...
Nigerian agritech Releaf gets more capital as it launches new tech for food processing
The Jack Ma Foundation-backed startup, which announced a $4.2 million (including a $1.5 million grant) seed raise in September 2021, said the funding will support the launch of two new technologies: Kraken II and SITE. Releaf focuses on value chains where smaller factories are set up near smallholder farmers, allowing...
