Tom Izzo spoke about how Michigan State forward Malik Hall is doing after the win over Michigan. Hall rolled his left ankle against the Wolverines. Hall was able to practice on Sunday after suffering the injury in Saturday’s game. Izzo said that Hall is “doing pretty good” and that the original foot injury isn’t the problem anymore as all focus is now with the Spartan forward’s ankle.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO