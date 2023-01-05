Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Blake Corum's return is just what the Wolverines needed for 2023
Without Blake Corum, Michigan wouldn’t have cruised through the Big Ten in 2022. Yeah, the Wolverines were loaded. And yes, it wasn’t always a one-man show. Michigan probably would have won 9 or 10 games without Corum. But going undefeated in the regular season? Would the Wolverines have been that good?
saturdaytradition.com
JD Duplain, MSU OL, reveals decision for 2023 season
JD Duplain, a key offensive lineman for Michigan State, has announced his plans for the 2023 season. A four-year veteran, Duplain will be returning to East Lansing next year. The OL announced his decision via Twitter, along with a caption simply stating “unfinished business.” Duplain will return as a fifth-year senior.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan posts best back-to-back AP Poll finish in over 70 years following 2022 season
Despite a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals that ended Michigan’s dreams of a national championship, the Wolverines are still ending the 2022 season on a high note. On Tuesday, the final AP Rankings were released for the 2022 season. Michigan landed in the No. 3 spot on...
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Pietrowski, former Michigan State DL, reveals B1G transfer
Jeff Pietrowski, a former defensive end at Michigan State, is on the move via transfer. He is staying within the B1G for his next destination. On Monday, Pietrowski announced a commitment via transfer to Wisconsin. He will join up with new Badger head coach Luke Fickell and DC Mike Tressel for 2023.
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Wahl's status for Wisconsin-Michigan State revealed before tipoff
Tyler Wahl will miss his second-straight game for Wisconsin. It was revealed Tuesday night before the Badgers’ conference clash with Michigan State that Wahl is out again. The Wisconsin forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In Wahl’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo updates Malik Hall's progression following injury vs. Michigan
Tom Izzo spoke about how Michigan State forward Malik Hall is doing after the win over Michigan. Hall rolled his left ankle against the Wolverines. Hall was able to practice on Sunday after suffering the injury in Saturday’s game. Izzo said that Hall is “doing pretty good” and that the original foot injury isn’t the problem anymore as all focus is now with the Spartan forward’s ankle.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard unsure on Tyler Wahl's status for matchup vs. Michigan State
Greg Gard spoke about if Wisconsin fans can expect Tyler Wahl to play in its next game against Michigan State. Wahl missed the Illinois game due to an ankle injury. Wahl was not seen at practice on Sunday, Gard announced. Wahl’s impact on the court was missed as the Badgers lost 79-69 to the Fighting Illini on Saturday. Wahl averages 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 per game.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Michigan State DL reveals Pac-12 transfer destination
One former Michigan State defensive lineman and a veteran contributor for the Spartans is leaving East Lansing. The player is Dashaun Mallory, a former 3-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting class out of Illinois. He entered the transfer portal early in December and revealed his new destination on Sunday. For...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Samac, Michigan State starting center, reveals plans for 2023 season
Nick Samac is a veteran piece for the Michigan State offense and the team’s starting center in 2022. On Sunday, he revealed his plans to come back for one final year with the Spartans, giving the offensive line a key piece for the 2023 season. “Spartan Nation, I have...
Comments / 0