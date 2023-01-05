ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

JD Duplain, MSU OL, reveals decision for 2023 season

JD Duplain, a key offensive lineman for Michigan State, has announced his plans for the 2023 season. A four-year veteran, Duplain will be returning to East Lansing next year. The OL announced his decision via Twitter, along with a caption simply stating “unfinished business.” Duplain will return as a fifth-year senior.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Pietrowski, former Michigan State DL, reveals B1G transfer

Jeff Pietrowski, a former defensive end at Michigan State, is on the move via transfer. He is staying within the B1G for his next destination. On Monday, Pietrowski announced a commitment via transfer to Wisconsin. He will join up with new Badger head coach Luke Fickell and DC Mike Tressel for 2023.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tyler Wahl's status for Wisconsin-Michigan State revealed before tipoff

Tyler Wahl will miss his second-straight game for Wisconsin. It was revealed Tuesday night before the Badgers’ conference clash with Michigan State that Wahl is out again. The Wisconsin forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In Wahl’s...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo updates Malik Hall's progression following injury vs. Michigan

Tom Izzo spoke about how Michigan State forward Malik Hall is doing after the win over Michigan. Hall rolled his left ankle against the Wolverines. Hall was able to practice on Sunday after suffering the injury in Saturday’s game. Izzo said that Hall is “doing pretty good” and that the original foot injury isn’t the problem anymore as all focus is now with the Spartan forward’s ankle.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Gard unsure on Tyler Wahl's status for matchup vs. Michigan State

Greg Gard spoke about if Wisconsin fans can expect Tyler Wahl to play in its next game against Michigan State. Wahl missed the Illinois game due to an ankle injury. Wahl was not seen at practice on Sunday, Gard announced. Wahl’s impact on the court was missed as the Badgers lost 79-69 to the Fighting Illini on Saturday. Wahl averages 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 per game.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan State DL reveals Pac-12 transfer destination

One former Michigan State defensive lineman and a veteran contributor for the Spartans is leaving East Lansing. The player is Dashaun Mallory, a former 3-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting class out of Illinois. He entered the transfer portal early in December and revealed his new destination on Sunday. For...
EAST LANSING, MI

