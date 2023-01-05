Read full article on original website
Nike Air Max Plus Adds the Toggle Lacing to Crisp, White Iteration
Is amping up its offering for its technical favorite, the Air Max Plus. The Nike Air Max Plus has now surfaced in an almost all-white crips iteration featuring the toggle lacing system. Adding to its new lineup is a model that is reminiscent of the pair that Drake wore in 2018, during his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour back in 2018. Drake sported a white colorway of his special “Stage Use” Nike Air Max Plus model which featured a clean, white mesh base that is accented by tonal TPU caging and matching Swoosh branding. Featuring the toggle system, the shoe also featured a dash of orange around the midsole for added highlights.
New Balance 550 Arrives in the USA-Inspired Tri-Color "Suede Pack"
The New Balance 550 has long been one of the most popular silhouettes in the past couple of years. With various iterations already available, New Balance continues the expansion of the model with a three-pack tri-color toned release. Arriving in the “Suede Pack,” the retro hoop shoe is slated to return to shelves in a different material from its classic all-white leather build.
The Air Jordan 7 Receives New "White Infrared" Take
Inspired by the OG Air Jordan 6 colorway, Jordan Brand is now set to release the Air Jordan 7 in “White Infrared.” Expressing a familiar mix of “White/Crimson/Black,” the shoe features premium white leather uppers accented by “Crimson” accents. Further detailing comes in the form of “Black” tongue/sockliners, collar panels, and heel tabs.
VØID's 'Pokémon' Nike Air Force 1 Magikarp Concept Actually Swims
Following the Scizor-inspired concept, sneaker customizer VØID recently shared a new custom Pokémon. Air Force 1. Continuing to deliver uniquely functional footwear designs, VØID’s new take is inspired by Magikarp, the ubiquitous Generation I Pokémon. Found in many bodies of water, Magikarp is defined by large, heavy reddish-orange scales, vacant eyes and pink lips.
Salomon XT-Rush Utility Gets Dressed With a "Lunar Rock/Stone Blue" Palette
Designed to tackle all forms of terrain, the Salomon XT-Rush Utility is being brought back into the spotlight this month to be revealed in seasonal colorways. One of the installments to get highlighted is the “Lunar Rock/Stone Blue” variant which is now available via the Salomon web store.
Nike Air More Uptempo "OG" Gets Hit With the Classic Black and White Treatment
Following its re-release in 2020, the 1996 original Air More Uptempo “OG” is slated to make another comeback in 2023. The shoe, which was famously worn by Chicago Bullschampion, Scottie Pippen in the 1995-1996 season, is set to hit retailers later this year for a trip down memory lane.
Dr. Martens Rings in Lunar New Year With Special-Edition 1460 and 1461 Boots
Once again joining in on the Lunar New Year celebrations is Dr. Martens, which retunes its classic 1460 8-eye boot and 1461 3-eye oxfords with special gold charms and bright red details. Both pairs of boots are fitted with mismatched character-engraved lace charms, gold D rings, and aglets which accent...
The Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a "Lucky Green" Colorway
Set to release as part of Jordan Brand‘s Spring 2023 collection, the Air Jordan 1 Low will receive a “Lucky Green” colorway. Centered around a mix of “Black/Lucky Green/White,” the upcoming offering centers around a mainly two-tone color scheme unlike the Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” set to arrive this April.
Off the Hook to Host Special Release for the Nike Dunk Low PRM "Montreal Bagel"
Every so often invests more time and energy into certain sneaker releases by partnering with various retailers around the globe on a rollout. And to kick off the year, it’s aligning with Montreal-based retailer Off the Hook to highlight the delectable Nike Dunk Low “Montreal Bagel.”. Using the...
Salomon Taps Into Its Roots With XT-6 RECUT Colorways Relaunch
Although Salomon was born to tackle outdoor sports, the brand’s aesthetic has reached multifaceted audiences – having locked in the fused streetwear and footwear community for quite some time. From low-top silhouettes to boots, there’s a simple magic that encompasses their exceptionally functional footwear. Now, the French company is tapping into its roots by relaunching some of its most popular XT-6 colorways.
Nike Air More Uptempo Slide Surfaces in Blue Gradient
After debuting earlier last year in a simple black-and-white color scheme, the. Air More Uptempo Slide now surfaces in its first alternate colorway. First debuted in 1996 and popularized by Bulls forward Scottie Pippen, the Nike Air More Uptempo features distinct jumbo “AIR” lettering inspired by oversized objects from ’90s pop art and graffiti.
Hysteric Glamour and Dickies Collide for "Guitar Girl" Workwear Sets
Following a collaboration with Albino & Preto, American workwear brand Dickies taps Japanese cult label Hysteric Glamour for a limited series featuring “Guitar Girl” Eisenhower Jackets and “Kinky Card” Double Knee Work Pants. The workwear sets come in four colorways including yellow, green, blue, and black.
‘Dead Island 2’ Reveals New Playable Character and Updated Release Date
Over the weekend, a new Dead Island 2 character teaser trailer has been dropped. Posted on the game’s official Twitter page, the teaser reveals essential background information on Ryan, one of the six playable characters in the new game. Including Ryan, only three characters have been officially revealed in a “Meet the Slayers” trailer format so far, with the first being stuntman Jacob, followed by Amy, an athlete.
Stüssy x Timberland Unveil Collaborative GORE-TEX Hiking Boots
Following anticipation that the two brands would be partnering up in 2023, Stüssy and Timberland have offered an official first look at their latest collaboration. While images of the rumored collab began circulating online earlier in the week, this is the first time the brands have confirmed the forthcoming release.
Unknown Preps for Cool Days With First SS23 Drop
Rising UK brand Unknown has been making noise over the past year due to its range of rhinestone tracksuits and punk-inspired pieces alongside campaigns with rising musical talent – making for an atmosphere that feels exceptionally in touch. Now, the brand is gearing up for the Spring/Summer 2023 season with its first drop.
Blue Version by adidas Originals Pushes the Stan Smith into the Future
Since its launch in 2022, adidas Originals’ ambitious Blue Version initiative has repeatedly dove into its archive to create contemporary versions of vintage brand classics. In addition, the division aims to highlight adidas’ infamous “Bluebird” tone and continues its journey into the future by reimagining the iconic Stan Smith.
Salehe Bembury and Clarks Originals Officially Reveal Their "Mud Moss" Lugger Collaboration
Salehe Bembury first teased his Lugger collaboration with Clarks Originals back in October, and now the freshly-minted creative partners have revealed official release information for — and new colorways of — their co-created product. An under-the-radar silhouette from the Clarks roster, the Lugger is about to take a major step into the spotlight and Bembury has reimagined it in a trio of new makeups: a bold orange and blue, a vivid green and pink and a cool grey and navy.
Take Another Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Heritage"
Set to release as part of Jordan Brand‘s Summer 2023 collection, we now have another look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Washed Heritage.” The new colorway offers a subtle color mix of “Black/Fire Red/Light Smoke Grey/Sail” for a striking tri-tone look. The Air...
Here's a First Look at the Nike Calm Slide
After delivering specialty offerings such as the MMW 005 Slide with Matthew M Williams and playful Uptempo Slides,. now returns with its latest open-toe sandal, the Calm Slide. Found in a clean and simple design, the pairs look to be crafted with one-piece EVA materials featuring a moulded Swoosh-branded strap...
Nike Dunk Low Gets Fitted With a White, Black and Red Color Scheme
If you’re fatigued of seeing new Dunk colorways pop up every month, we hear you. However, we also hate to break it to you that. has every intention of broadening the silhouette’s catalog with a flurry of new colorways this Spring/Summer 2023 season, one being this newly-unveiled white, black and red colorway.
