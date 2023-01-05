Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Up to $4,000 available for your rent or mortgage in JacksonvilleR.A. HeimJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder in Orange Park stabbingZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Elementary school earns Purple Star School of Distinction, public invited to ceremonyZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Communities seek balance amid growth
A population of a million-plus is largely seen as just a number by leaders in neighborhoods and communities in Duval County, but one they generally feel good about. Growth is positive as long as issues that have an impact on the quality of life, from traffic and parking to safety, services and infrastructure, are being addressed, they said.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walmart Health in construction in Northwest Jacksonville
The city issued a permit Jan. 9 for construction of a Walmart Health medical clinic within the retailer’s Supercenter in Northwest Jacksonville. Hutton Construction Inc. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the contractor for the $1.02 million build-out of a primary care center in Walmart at 12100 Lem Turner Road. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Are you one of Northeast Florida’s top entrepreneurs? Let us know
We’re looking for Northeast Florida’s top entrepreneurs. On March 23, 2023, the Jacksonville Daily Record will feature nine of the region’s top entrepreneurs in our fourth annual recognition of the people who own and run some of the area's most dynamic, established businesses. Are you a business...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City considering $500K grant for Northwest Jacksonville medical facility
A joint project between the Kappa Alpha Psi Jacksonville Foundation and Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville to build an $8.3 million health care facility on Moncrief Road is in review for city financial help. The Mayor’s Budget Review Committee is scheduled to vote Jan. 9 on filing a bill...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Zoning, expansion target housing demand
Reaching a population of a million means the need for better planning and focusing on housing in neighboring counties, local experts say. “We are thinking about this,” said Northeast Florida Builders Association Executive Officer Jessie Spradley. “One of our members noted that it took Jacksonville 200 years to reach...
Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.
Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sugar Factory delays Jacksonville opening to Jan. 23
Sugar Factory American Brasserie delayed its opening again – to Jan. 23. “Due to unforeseen circumstances and delays on materials, we will have to push the restaurant opening to January 23rd,” the company said Jan. 7 in an email to people holding reservations. It’s the fourth opening date...
Only one lane will be open in both directions on Hood Road, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 4700 Hood Road will be closed for approximately three hours. It is recommended to avoid the area between Hood Road and Inverness Drive. Action News Jax will provide more detail of the blockage throughout the day. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
Deadly three car pileup on I-95 and 8th Street, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a major car accident snarled traffic for hours. The Florida Highway Patrol said that at around 4:40 p.m. a car was traveling southbound on Interstate 95. In front of the car, a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle came to a stop for traffic ahead.
Jacksonville firefighters: 3 injured trying to rescue pets from Westside house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire on the Westside on Monday, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded in the 11 a.m. hour to the 4700 block of Derrickson Court, which is north of 103rd Street and Old Middleburg Road South.
Jacksonville rapper accused of killing 13-year-old boy appeared in video with 320Popout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the shooting death of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy has been identified as Marcel Johnson, 22. He's also a rapper who goes by the moniker "Spazzsobrokee." Prince Holland's Dec. 3 shooting death was the result of tension between to Jacksonville street gangs. "The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Baptist Medical Center Beaches promotes Jarret Dreicer to president
Baptist Medical Center Beaches has a new president. Jarret Dreicer, vice president of Operations for Baptist Beaches, assumed the role Jan. 10, Baptist Health announced. He replaces Joe Mitrick, who retired Jan. 9 after serving in the position for more than a decade. Mitrick joined the hospital in 1995. Dreicer...
Jacksonville father and son owners sentenced to over 20 months in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms were sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS and hiring illegal workers. The court sentenced 52-year-old Raul Solis to 33 months in federal prison and his son, 33-year-old Raul Solis-Martinez, to 21 months in federal prison. The court also ordered the two to pay $5,613,082.38 in restitution to the IRS. The two pleaded guilty to the charges last Summer.
JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
agdaily.com
Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children
Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
Comments / 0