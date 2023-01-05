ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Communities seek balance amid growth

A population of a million-plus is largely seen as just a number by leaders in neighborhoods and communities in Duval County, but one they generally feel good about. Growth is positive as long as issues that have an impact on the quality of life, from traffic and parking to safety, services and infrastructure, are being addressed, they said.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walmart Health in construction in Northwest Jacksonville

The city issued a permit Jan. 9 for construction of a Walmart Health medical clinic within the retailer’s Supercenter in Northwest Jacksonville. Hutton Construction Inc. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the contractor for the $1.02 million build-out of a primary care center in Walmart at 12100 Lem Turner Road. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Are you one of Northeast Florida’s top entrepreneurs? Let us know

We’re looking for Northeast Florida’s top entrepreneurs. On March 23, 2023, the Jacksonville Daily Record will feature nine of the region’s top entrepreneurs in our fourth annual recognition of the people who own and run some of the area's most dynamic, established businesses. Are you a business...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City considering $500K grant for Northwest Jacksonville medical facility

A joint project between the Kappa Alpha Psi Jacksonville Foundation and Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville to build an $8.3 million health care facility on Moncrief Road is in review for city financial help. The Mayor’s Budget Review Committee is scheduled to vote Jan. 9 on filing a bill...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Zoning, expansion target housing demand

Reaching a population of a million means the need for better planning and focusing on housing in neighboring counties, local experts say. “We are thinking about this,” said Northeast Florida Builders Association Executive Officer Jessie Spradley. “One of our members noted that it took Jacksonville 200 years to reach...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sugar Factory delays Jacksonville opening to Jan. 23

Sugar Factory American Brasserie delayed its opening again – to Jan. 23. “Due to unforeseen circumstances and delays on materials, we will have to push the restaurant opening to January 23rd,” the company said Jan. 7 in an email to people holding reservations. It’s the fourth opening date...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Deadly three car pileup on I-95 and 8th Street, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a major car accident snarled traffic for hours. The Florida Highway Patrol said that at around 4:40 p.m. a car was traveling southbound on Interstate 95. In front of the car, a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle came to a stop for traffic ahead.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Baptist Medical Center Beaches promotes Jarret Dreicer to president

Baptist Medical Center Beaches has a new president. Jarret Dreicer, vice president of Operations for Baptist Beaches, assumed the role Jan. 10, Baptist Health announced. He replaces Joe Mitrick, who retired Jan. 9 after serving in the position for more than a decade. Mitrick joined the hospital in 1995. Dreicer...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville father and son owners sentenced to over 20 months in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms were sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS and hiring illegal workers. The court sentenced 52-year-old Raul Solis to 33 months in federal prison and his son, 33-year-old Raul Solis-Martinez, to 21 months in federal prison. The court also ordered the two to pay $5,613,082.38 in restitution to the IRS. The two pleaded guilty to the charges last Summer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
agdaily.com

Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children

Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy