Mom Shares Vulnerable Intrusive Thought About Hitting Daughter That May Help Fellow Parents

It’s not what you think, it’s what you do.

Understatement: Being a parent is tough. Raising kids pushes every button you have, drains every resource, exhausts every good intention. Even when you know what the right thing to do is, you might not have the energy or strength left to follow your best instincts. Much of the time, the right thing to do is the direct opposite of what our own parents did. And no matter how hard we try, we're all going to have moments where we fail.

This super honest video from @theconsideratemomma is about a moment where this mom almost lost her temper, but caught herself and went the gentle parenting route. Not long after, she was rewarded with some good behavior from her little one.

So inspiring. It's so important for parents who are going through struggles like this one to open up, because it shows people that they're not alone and they can make the same mistakes and have the same thoughts but still do better than their parents did. It's not easy to break a cycle, but this mom is doing it, and so many other parents are, too. You don't have to be perfect all the time for those efforts to pay off, either.

Commenters were so thankful for this post and related so deeply to what this mom was going through:

"All. of. this. I've never hit mine, but I HAVE wanted to. You're not alone!"

"Same thing happens to me. My son is now a 34 year old happy man and he was never hit. I broke the cycle, too."

"The shame I've felt for feeling this way, I'd never do it but that thoughts been there...I feel like the worst mom when its happened. I felt so alone."

"This completely resonated! I am so triggered by being ignored & I never realized it's because I was ignored & dismissed as a child."

Nobody ever said parenting was easy, but it's hard to know how hard it really is until you're in the thick of it. Thankfully we can find inspo in other parents dealing with the same challenges.

