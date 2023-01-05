ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WGNtv.com

Comedian Pablo Francisco tells jokes as 6 different celebs!

Comedian Pablo Francisco is featured in today’s “Something About Hoover” segment — where he tells jokes as six different celebrities. Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy