Swire Properties wants to add one more supertall to its pipeline of projects in Miami. The real estate arm of the Hong Kong-based firm is proposing a two-tower development on Brickell Key, a man-made island that connects to Brickell, according to filings with the Federal Aviation Association. The buildings would rise on the waterfront site of the existing Mandarin Oriental hotel at 500 Brickell Key Avenue and the adjacent park.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO