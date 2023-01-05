Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Different Dakota: SD State wins 1st FCS title over ND State
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for three touchdowns and ran 51 yards for another one as South Dakota State won its first national championship with a 45-21 win over North Dakota State. The Bison lost for the first time in their 10 FCS title game appearances. Nearly...
norfolkneradio.com
TCU's improbable season comes at perfect time for Big 12
LOS ANGELES (AP) — TCU’s unlikely run to the College Football Playoff championship has come at a most fortuitous time for the Big 12. The third-ranked Horned Frogs face No. 1 Georgia on Monday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the CFP title. The Big 12...
114th Fighter Wing to fly over SDSU-NDSU game
The 114th Fighter Wing, based out of Sioux Falls, will be flying over the FCS National Championship game on Sunday.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
740thefan.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
redlakenationnews.com
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
dakotanewsnow.com
Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mini Critters said in a Facebook post that a boxer puppy was stolen around 2 a.m. Thursday Morning. “We are heartbroken and desperate to find this puppy and make sure she is safe,” said the post. “If anyone has any information about this theft, please contact us immediately. Any help in finding this puppy would be greatly appreciated.”
South Dakota sheriff’s office announces plow driver death
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a county highway department employee was helping a deputy clear a roadway for travel, suffered a medical emergency and later died.
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls ophthalmologist becomes first to use new FDA-approved lens in cataract surgery
Sioux Falls is home to a first in cataract surgery after Dr. Vance Thompson successfully implanted a new type of lens this week. Thompson, an ophthalmologist and the founder of Vance Thompson Vision, was the first U.S. surgeon to implant the IC-8 Apthera intraocular lens following its approval by the Food and Drug Administration in July.
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
fox9.com
Man dies after snowmobile goes through ice on Otter Tail Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 64-year-old man from Otter Tail County died after the snowmobile he was driving went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office says the man was out with another person on a...
gowatertown.net
Watertown police conducting death investigation
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male. Captain Steve Rehorst says police and medical personnel responded to a residence in northeast Watertown on New Year’s Day around 9:15 a.m. where a man was located outside the residence. Police did not specify the exact address.
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
Man found dead in car on I-25 identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man whose body was found inside a truck on the shoulder of I-25 near the MLK Bypass has been identified, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the El Paso County Coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado of Dallas, Texas. The coroner has […]
Comments / 0