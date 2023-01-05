Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cream City Clay offers a beautiful studio, quality equipment
Cream City Clay offers a beautiful studio, quality equipment and a contagious creative environment to create ceramic art, pottery and sculpture – And they've just added on more space. Gino Salomone is in West Allis with the owner who originally opened back in 2015 as a place for artists to gather and create.
WISN
We Energies customers receiving higher utility bills
MILWAUKEE — Some We Energies customers are receiving higher-than-expected monthly bills. "I got my bill today and when I opened it up it was over $400, $430 to be exact when it’s normally between about 160 to 180 and I was like what in the world," said Mike Eauslin from Juneau, Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boost your immunity this winter
MILWAUKEE - Cold and flu season is here, and there are natural ways that may help reduce the risk of getting sick. Fresh Thyme Market’s Corporate Registered Dietitian, Meghan Sedivy, share some tips and products to boost your immunity this winter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
State Fair Valentine’s Cream Puff Drive-Thru Feb. 11-14
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - For the third consecutive year, this State Fair staple returns with a unique twist for one weekend only, February 11–14. These limited release Cream Puffs are filled with the choice of silky strawberry cream or velvety cocoa cream. Only the strawberry and cocoa flavors will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Decadent offerings at J. Wonderland Crepes & Waffles
MILWAUKEE - For the past 6 months, J.Wonderland Crêpes and Waffles has been serving the finest, freshest ice cream, crepes, waffles, and shakes, but there’s nothing ordinary about these desserts. Amelia Jones takes a look at a few of their decorative and flavorful desert options.
mediamilwaukee.com
Independent Record Stores Take Milwaukee
New independently owned record stores are popping up in Milwaukee after The Exclusive Company, America’s oldest full-line independent record store chain, permanently closed all locations after 66 years of business. Cameron Knoll has the story.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diesel!
Diesel the dog is a big boy – staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he takes up more of the couch than they do!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale home business proposal would 'tighten' rules
GLENDALE, Wis. - There is already an ordinance in Glendale that addresses running a company from your home, but the mayor says it's vague. The Common Council will vote on a proposal to "tighten" the language in the ordinance, the mayor says, but some neighbors say it's an overreaction. This...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The importance of brutalist buildings in the Cream City
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Cream City is known for classic cream brick, but also for another kind of architecture that doesn’t usually endanger as much praise, midcentury brutalism. “Simple volumes, exposed materials exposed, concrete exposed, brick exposed steel, lots of glass,” is how UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cream City Clay Inc. Pottery School & Art Studio
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Cream City Clay offers a beautiful studio, quality equipment and a contagious creative environment to create ceramic art, pottery and sculpture, and they’ve just added more space! Gino Salomone is in West Allis with the owner, who originally opened back in 2015 as a place for artists to gather and create.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
Wisconsin farmers scramble to keep up with demand for eggs
A combo of inflation, bird flu, and high demand is pushing the price of eggs past $5 a dozen at some grocery stores.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Milwaukee
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Furniture Today
Fourth-generation Wisconsin retailer wrapping things up after 12 decades
WATERFORD, Wis. — In 120 years in business, Roesing Furniture carved out its own niche as an old-school family retailer. That run is coming to an end this year, as Bob Roesing, fourth generation owner, is retiring. “We’ve run it as a nice family-run store. Service when we need...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
How to take better pictures of your food
MILWAUKEE - Foodies has been posting pictures of their meals on social media for years, but are they doing it right? Chris Kessler with Chris Kessler Photography gives some tips on how to make the pictures of your food look as appetizing as it does on the plate in front of you.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
John’s Disposal fire in Whitewater; damage in the millions
WHITEWATER, Wis. - Firefighters responded to a fire at John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater late Sunday, Jan. 8. The call came in shortly before 10 p.m. – and officials say damage could be in the millions. The first crews arriving on the scene found one building fully engulfed...
Why having your car windows tinted too dark is illegal in Wisconsin
While tinted windows might look cool, it's important to know Wisconsin state law. If you're not careful, you could get a ticket.
WISN
I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened
MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
kenosha.com
‘Kenosha Eats’ has been a weekly treat
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Riki Tagliapietra claims he is not a writer. “Kenosha Eats” says...
