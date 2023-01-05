ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cream City Clay offers a beautiful studio, quality equipment

Cream City Clay offers a beautiful studio, quality equipment and a contagious creative environment to create ceramic art, pottery and sculpture – And they’ve just added on more space. Gino Salomone is in West Allis with the owner who originally opened back in 2015 as a place for artists to gather and create.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

We Energies customers receiving higher utility bills

MILWAUKEE — Some We Energies customers are receiving higher-than-expected monthly bills. "I got my bill today and when I opened it up it was over $400, $430 to be exact when it’s normally between about 160 to 180 and I was like what in the world," said Mike Eauslin from Juneau, Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boost your immunity this winter

MILWAUKEE - Cold and flu season is here, and there are natural ways that may help reduce the risk of getting sick. Fresh Thyme Market’s Corporate Registered Dietitian, Meghan Sedivy, share some tips and products to boost your immunity this winter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

State Fair Valentine’s Cream Puff Drive-Thru Feb. 11-14

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - For the third consecutive year, this State Fair staple returns with a unique twist for one weekend only, February 11–14. These limited release Cream Puffs are filled with the choice of silky strawberry cream or velvety cocoa cream. Only the strawberry and cocoa flavors will...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Decadent offerings at J. Wonderland Crepes & Waffles

MILWAUKEE - For the past 6 months, J.Wonderland Crêpes and Waffles has been serving the finest, freshest ice cream, crepes, waffles, and shakes, but there’s nothing ordinary about these desserts. Amelia Jones takes a look at a few of their decorative and flavorful desert options.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Independent Record Stores Take Milwaukee

New independently owned record stores are popping up in Milwaukee after The Exclusive Company, America’s oldest full-line independent record store chain, permanently closed all locations after 66 years of business. Cameron Knoll has the story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale home business proposal would 'tighten' rules

GLENDALE, Wis. - There is already an ordinance in Glendale that addresses running a company from your home, but the mayor says it's vague. The Common Council will vote on a proposal to "tighten" the language in the ordinance, the mayor says, but some neighbors say it's an overreaction. This...
GLENDALE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

The importance of brutalist buildings in the Cream City

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Cream City is known for classic cream brick, but also for another kind of architecture that doesn’t usually endanger as much praise, midcentury brutalism. “Simple volumes, exposed materials exposed, concrete exposed, brick exposed steel, lots of glass,” is how UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cream City Clay Inc. Pottery School & Art Studio

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Cream City Clay offers a beautiful studio, quality equipment and a contagious creative environment to create ceramic art, pottery and sculpture, and they’ve just added more space! Gino Salomone is in West Allis with the owner, who originally opened back in 2015 as a place for artists to gather and create.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
FRANKLIN, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Milwaukee

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

How to take better pictures of your food

MILWAUKEE - Foodies has been posting pictures of their meals on social media for years, but are they doing it right? Chris Kessler with Chris Kessler Photography gives some tips on how to make the pictures of your food look as appetizing as it does on the plate in front of you.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

John’s Disposal fire in Whitewater; damage in the millions

WHITEWATER, Wis. - Firefighters responded to a fire at John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater late Sunday, Jan. 8. The call came in shortly before 10 p.m. – and officials say damage could be in the millions. The first crews arriving on the scene found one building fully engulfed...
WHITEWATER, WI
WISN

I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened

MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

‘Kenosha Eats’ has been a weekly treat

Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Riki Tagliapietra claims he is not a writer. “Kenosha Eats” says...
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy