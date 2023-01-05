A Dunn man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a convenience store owner in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, a little before 8 p.m. Thursday. Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, was arrested in Posey County, Indiana, about 1,000 miles away from the murder, more than 14 hours later. State police say Chance was taken into custody after a high-speed chase with the victim’s car. The chase ended in a crash and a break in the Colorado murder case.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO