Lois Barefoot Hood
Benson, NC: Mrs. Lois Barefoot Hood, age 88, of E. Main Street, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Order of the Eastern Star Funeral Services will be held-11:00AM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Benson Baptist Church in Benson. Officiating will be Dr. Lawrence Powers. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
Bill G. Johnson
Bill G. Johnson of Smithfield, N.C. retired Johnston Community College instructor, former Library of Congress information/public affairs specialist, advocate for the arts, especially the North Carolina Museum of Art and Johnston County Heritage Center, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Traditional funeral events will not be observed; however, a private...
Jerry Thomas Pollard
Jerry Thomas Pollard, age 79, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at his home. Born April 19, 1943 in Johnston County he was a son of the late Hessie and Mattie Prince Pollard. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Evelyn Overby Pollard; and sister, Myrlene Young. Surviving are...
Dorothy Smith
Dorothy Jean Martin Smith, 83 of Clayton, NC. Passed away on Jan 6, 2023 after a short illness. Dot was born February 27, 1939 in Imlertown, PA to James E Martin and Patricia M Wertz. After Dot graduated from Bedford High in 1957, she became the secretary for the school...
Fiery I-95 Crash Kills Driver
DUNN – A massive crash and fire under the Pope Road bridge on Interstate 95 claimed the life of a Florida man Saturday. At 3:35 p.m., a tractor-trailer was passing under the Pope Road bridge headed southbound when for some unknown reason the driver drifted to the right and struck the pilings under the bridge, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The truck then jackknifed and burst into flames.
Suspicious House Fire Investigated
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An early morning fire that heavily damaged a home is suspicious, authorities say. The January 3 fire destroyed a single family home at 2974 North Shiloh Road, Garner, in Johnston County. Officials said the property owner recently evicted the tenants and the home was vacant. The...
Johnston Regional Airport A Major Driver Of Economic Activity
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Johnston Regional Airport continues to be a major driver of economic activity and contributes $210,000,000 to the local economy and supports 1,100 direct and ancillary jobs according to a new report released by the NC Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation. o $210,000,000 in economic...
Winning $100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold In Selma
RALEIGH – Rodney Brown of Zebulon took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Brown bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.
2023 MLK Parade Cancelled
SMITHFIELD – The 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, an annual event in Downtown Smithfield, will not be held this year. Town officials announced that due to the current pandemic environment the annual parade has been cancelled. Officials cited the increased number of COVID, flu, and RSV cases. The...
Dunn Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting Colorado Convenience Store Owner
A Dunn man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a convenience store owner in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, a little before 8 p.m. Thursday. Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, was arrested in Posey County, Indiana, about 1,000 miles away from the murder, more than 14 hours later. State police say Chance was taken into custody after a high-speed chase with the victim’s car. The chase ended in a crash and a break in the Colorado murder case.
Council Will Seek Grant To Pay For Proposed $2.3 Million Pedestrian Trail
SMITHFIELD – A proposed multi-purpose trail on Market Street from the Neuse River Bridge to Wilson’s Mills Road could cost $2,345,000. During the January 3, 2023 meeting of the Smithfield Town Council, the board voted unanimously to seek a state grant to pay for 80 percent of the project. The town would be required to pay for 20 percent, or $480,000, if the grant application is approved.
Report: Driver Wrecks Car While Trying To Flee From Police
SMITHFIELD – A 19 year-old man was arrested on numerous charges after reportedly wrecking his car while fleeing from Smithfield Police. It started at 11:56pm on December 31, 2022. Police said they observed a black Honda Civic traveling on East Market Street with no headlights and at a high...
