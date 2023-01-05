Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
antigotimes.com
Warrant of the Week
The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with. information on his...
94.3 Jack FM
Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 8, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday January 8, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
94.3 Jack FM
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
WBAY Green Bay
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 15-year-old girl from Green Bay is charged with being party to first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say the girl provided fentanyl to a teenager before his death in December. The criminal complaint describes the teen’s grandmother calling first responders on the morning of December 3...
Green Bay officer recognized for suspected child neglect case
GBPD is recognizing one its officers for their quick actions in a suspected child neglect case after a 6-year-old boy was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp during the weekend.
94.3 Jack FM
Teen Charged in Connection with Fentanyl Overdose Death
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl is accused of providing an 18-year-old man fentanyl-laced pills that led to an overdose death in early December. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay has been charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. In...
WSAW
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point is heading to trial
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Point man who was charged with attempted homicide after he was accused of stabbing a woman and her child will go to trial. Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond following the Dec. 20 incident. Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child were injured.
Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect
The man is now faces multiple charges, including fleeing/eluding.
wearegreenbay.com
Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
94.3 Jack FM
Domestic Violence Incident in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police in Fond du Lac responded to a domestic violence dispute complaint around 3:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival officers located a 39 year old Fond du Lac woman with multiple lacerations to her neck and arms. She had fled from her apartment on...
WISN
Milwaukee woman found guilty by no contest plea for releasing a pet bobcat
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was cited for releasing a pet bobcat in Green Lake County. Morgan Machnik, 24, was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on one count of "unlawfully introduce/stock wild animals," according to online court records. The state cited Machnik in November....
radioplusinfo.com
1-9-23 fdl police investigating domestic incident
Fond du Lac police are asking for the public’s help following a domestic incident over the weekend. A 39 year old Fond du Lac woman fled her South Main Street apartment to the police after hours lobby and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms. Police are looking for the suspect, a 46 year old Fond du Lac man. A preliminary investigation suggests the individuals are known to each other and this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
2 Wausau alders issue call for action on homelessness as anger rises, challenges continue
Two City Council members are asking for a special meeting to discuss the way Wausau is responding to homelessness, as public attention and anger continues to bubble in the community. Gary Gisselman, who represents Wausau’s Dist. 5, and Tom Kilian, representing Dist. 3, will formally ask the full council on...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputies follow blood trail into woods after 100+mph pursuit ended in crash, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in central Wisconsin has a 62-year-old man in custody on requested charges that include fleeing/eluding and OWI (10th offense), after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it in a ditch following a pursuit with deputies. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,...
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
