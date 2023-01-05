ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
antigotimes.com

Warrant of the Week

The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with. information on his...
ANTIGO, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
SHAWANO, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 8, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday January 8, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com

Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 15-year-old girl from Green Bay is charged with being party to first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say the girl provided fentanyl to a teenager before his death in December. The criminal complaint describes the teen’s grandmother calling first responders on the morning of December 3...
DE PERE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Teen Charged in Connection with Fentanyl Overdose Death

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl is accused of providing an 18-year-old man fentanyl-laced pills that led to an overdose death in early December. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay has been charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. In...
DE PERE, WI
WSAW

Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point is heading to trial

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Point man who was charged with attempted homicide after he was accused of stabbing a woman and her child will go to trial. Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond following the Dec. 20 incident. Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child were injured.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
SHAWANO, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Domestic Violence Incident in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police in Fond du Lac responded to a domestic violence dispute complaint around 3:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival officers located a 39 year old Fond du Lac woman with multiple lacerations to her neck and arms. She had fled from her apartment on...
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-9-23 fdl police investigating domestic incident

Fond du Lac police are asking for the public’s help following a domestic incident over the weekend. A 39 year old Fond du Lac woman fled her South Main Street apartment to the police after hours lobby and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms. Police are looking for the suspect, a 46 year old Fond du Lac man. A preliminary investigation suggests the individuals are known to each other and this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
GREEN BAY, WI

