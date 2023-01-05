Read full article on original website
Tudor Dixon responds to Stabenow announcement, won't 'rule out' running
Tudor Dixon, who lost her bid for governor in 2022, calls on the Michigan Republican party to unite behind one candidate to fill Stabenow's seat.
Rep. Slotkin “seriously considering” run for Stabenow’s Senate seat
The race to replace Stabenow is already underway.
Possible candidates emerge for US Senate after Stabenow retirement announcement
With the announcement of Sen. Debbie Stabenow planning to retire at the end of her term, new names are emerging for possible candidates to fill her seat.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
A collared wolf from Michigan’s U.P. roamed more than 4,000 miles before it was killed
When a hunter in Manitoba, Canada legally shot and killed a gray wolf in early December, a radio collar found around its neck was the first clue to the incredible journey this animal had been on. The wolf had been collared in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the summer of 2021, and its GPS data since then showed this wolf’s multi-state and two-country trek was one for the record books.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January
For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year — like when will this month’s payments come in, and when do emergency allotments end?. SNAP is...
Stabenow’s shakeup; High court controversy: The Week in Michigan Politics
🥳 Happy Sunday! New year, same trusty weekly recap from the MLive politics team. Today’s newsletter is around 1,100 words – a — so you can get back to keeping your New Year’s resolution. 1. 🪑 Stabenow’s seat up for grabs. Michigan’s most...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmaker gets $350M for new Great Lakes icebreaker
Congress has authorized funding for a new icebreaker for the Great Lakes, a priority that the shipping industry and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, have sought for years to fight ice dams in the lakes and surrounding waterways. The money is from the $1.7 trillion budget bill that President...
AOL Corp
4 deals Kevin McCarthy made to become House speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy won his 15th bid to become speaker of the House, but only at great cost. To win the votes he needed to secure the gavel, McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) had to agree to a series of House rule changes that weakened the power of his post. On Monday night, the House approved those rules, which will govern how the chamber runs until the next election.
AOL Corp
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas dismisses Republican calls to resign over the border
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday rebuffed calls from leading Republicans to step aside -- or risk impeachment -- and underscored the critical nature of managing migration challenges "gripping" the Western Hemisphere. In an interview with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, Mayorkas said he has no plans of...
Stabenow retirement scrambles calculus for Michigan Democrats
Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) decision to retire already has Democrats scrambling to find a successor as they brace for a brutal Senate map in 2024. A slew of high-profile Michigan names have already been floated to replace Stabenow. A source close to Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) told The Hill that the congresswoman is seriously considering…
VP Kamala Harris to travel to Ann Arbor this week
Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to make a stop in Michigan this week. According to a short statement from the White House, Harris will travel to Ann Arbor on Thursday.
AOL Corp
Biden angers both left and right with new immigration policy
WASHINGTON — The reviews were in, and they were harsh: President Biden’s plan to provide “parole” to some asylum seekers, critics said, was an abdication of executive responsibility and an affront to American ideals. Only there was a twist to the usual Washington partisanship. This time,...
AOL Corp
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency. The justices turned away an appeal by 14...
Replacing Michigan’s Sen. Stabenow could be a very crowded contest
In just a few days after U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced she will retire after this term, speculation about who is and is not running to replace her is already running rampant. Not a single person, as of the time of publication, has officially announced a campaign for U.S. Senate....
AOL Corp
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered...
Michigan Supreme Court justice apologizes to fellow justice
A Michigan Supreme Court justice apologized to a fellow justice Monday for harshly criticizing her hiring of an ex-convict to serve as a law clerk.
