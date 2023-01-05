ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
A collared wolf from Michigan’s U.P. roamed more than 4,000 miles before it was killed

When a hunter in Manitoba, Canada legally shot and killed a gray wolf in early December, a radio collar found around its neck was the first clue to the incredible journey this animal had been on. The wolf had been collared in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the summer of 2021, and its GPS data since then showed this wolf’s multi-state and two-country trek was one for the record books.
Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January

For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year — like when will this month’s payments come in, and when do emergency allotments end?. SNAP is...
Michigan lawmaker gets $350M for new Great Lakes icebreaker

Congress has authorized funding for a new icebreaker for the Great Lakes, a priority that the shipping industry and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, have sought for years to fight ice dams in the lakes and surrounding waterways. The money is from the $1.7 trillion budget bill that President...
4 deals Kevin McCarthy made to become House speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy won his 15th bid to become speaker of the House, but only at great cost. To win the votes he needed to secure the gavel, McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) had to agree to a series of House rule changes that weakened the power of his post. On Monday night, the House approved those rules, which will govern how the chamber runs until the next election.
Stabenow retirement scrambles calculus for Michigan Democrats

Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) decision to retire already has Democrats scrambling to find a successor as they brace for a brutal Senate map in 2024. A slew of high-profile Michigan names have already been floated to replace Stabenow. A source close to Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) told The Hill that the congresswoman is seriously considering…
Biden angers both left and right with new immigration policy

WASHINGTON — The reviews were in, and they were harsh: President Biden’s plan to provide “parole” to some asylum seekers, critics said, was an abdication of executive responsibility and an affront to American ideals. Only there was a twist to the usual Washington partisanship. This time,...
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency. The justices turned away an appeal by 14...
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered...
