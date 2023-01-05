Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, which means they will not be taking part in the playoffs this year. And as Rodgers was walking off the field, Lions player Jameson Williams asked the star quarterback if he could have his jersey. Rodgers said he's "gonna hold on to this one," which led to people speculating if Rodgers is about to announce his retirement.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO