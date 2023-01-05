Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB
If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
NFL World Reacts To Mike Vrabel's Quarterback Announcement
Mike Vrabel gave his starting quarterback a vote of confidence on Monday. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Titans head coach said he knows who he wants to be his QB going forward:. I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
NFL Head Coach Fired From Team After Four Seasons
The 2022 NFL regular season has come to an end, and that means teams are looking for new head coaches. On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals announced they have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The team also announced that general manager Steve Keim has decided to "step away from his position in order to focus on his health." This news comes 10 months after Kingsbury signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.
Tupa Talk: NFL gallops from surprising regular season into playoff mysteries
A wild, tumultuous, explosive, surprising and unforgettable NFL regular season wrapped up this past weekend. Let’s look at some of the realities of early January vs. the expectations of last August. ...
Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Scott Turner’s at times curious play-calling and the underwhelming results that ultimately derailed the Washington Commanders season cost him his job as offensive coordinator. Turner was fired Tuesday after his third year on the job featured an offense that underperformed with multiple quarterbacks and...
Aaron Rodgers Hacked by Cryptocurrency Scammers
The Twitter account for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was apparently hacked earlier this month. Twitter users noticed that Rodgers replied to Elon Musk with various cryptocurrency promotions. The tweets were not up for long as they were quickly deleted. The Twitter hack came shortly before Rodgers and the...
2023 College Football Playoff National Championship: Time, Channel and How to Watch TCU vs Georgia
The 2022 college football season officially ends tonight. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game, and the two teams competing in the contest are the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will also stream on Watch ESPN and the ESPN App.
Aaron Rodgers Sparks Retirement Speculation After Jersey Comment
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, which means they will not be taking part in the playoffs this year. And as Rodgers was walking off the field, Lions player Jameson Williams asked the star quarterback if he could have his jersey. Rodgers said he's "gonna hold on to this one," which led to people speculating if Rodgers is about to announce his retirement.
