Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul
Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
Dallas’ Biggest New Dining Trend Is Very, Very Small
Three restaurants are enough for a trend, right? If that’s the case, Dallas dining officially has an exciting new fashion: small, creative, snack-sized appetizers, priced per person. For $3-7, you can enjoy one or two bites of an inventive dish at El Carlos Elegante, Quarter Acre, and Rye. It’s...
How to Spend a Day in Rockwall
Following World War II, Rockwall was best known for having the first aluminum plant in the Southwest. It wasn’t until Lake Ray Hubbard was constructed in 1969 that people started to see this former cattle town as a recreation destination. In addition to the lake, where the annual Rubber Duck Regatta happens, the town attracts visitors with its downtown concert series on San Jacinto Plaza (which runs every Friday and Saturday, May through October) and a popular Christmas festival. Maybe while you’re there you can crack open a can of Dr Pepper to pay tribute to its former stature.
Welcome Home, Thomas Jefferson High School
The dance and the football game were in October, but Thomas Jefferson High School has been waiting for its true homecoming for more than three years. A tornado blew apart the campus in October 2019, displacing the community to another school in another neighborhood 9 miles away. The students, teachers, and staff were disrupted again the next year by the coronavirus pandemic.
During Parade, the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears Had a Message for Texas: Look For a Three-peat
Hundreds of people lined Marsalis Avenue on Saturday morning, donning black and gold under blue skies. Corvettes trailed behind a bus that roared its horn and drowned out a nearby DJ. This was the second time in two years that South Oak Cliff got to revel in the success of its Golden Bears, who defeated Port Neches-Groves 34-24 last month to become the first back-to-back 6A state title winner in Dallas ISD history.
Leading Off (1/9/23)
TCU Takes On Georgia For the National Championship Tonight. My nephew is a senior at TCU. (Hey Jonah!) He mostly grew up just outside of Boston, and so, in his relatively brief sports fandom, he has seen championships in football, basketball, baseball, and hockey, and probably even willed Texas Tech into the final of the NCAA Tournament a couple years ago (his parents both went to Tech). All of which is to say, I would not count out the Frogs tonight in L.A.
John Creuzot’s Four Criminal Court Commandments
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has more than three decades of judicial experience, including 21 years as a felony district court judge. He was an early architect of using drug courts as a way to steer non-violent offenders into diversion programs, an approach so successful that former Gov. Rick Perry used it as a model for the state. He is on his second term as the county’s district attorney. D editor Tim Rogers asked him for lessons from some of his most memorable cases.
Report: Ankle Monitoring Didn’t Stop Dallas Murder Suspects
A report commissioned by Gov. Greg Abbott analyzing two high-profile Dallas murder cases involving suspects wearing ankle monitors found lapses in the supervision provided by their parole officers. Abbott tasked the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles with investigating whether the parole supervision...
