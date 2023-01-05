FSU football: Reviewing the 2022 transfer class

FSU running back Trey Benson (3) is one of 14 transfers to join the Seminoles roster in 2022. Most of those transfers played a crucial role in helping FSU win 10 games for the first time since 2016. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Florida State’s Mike Norvell has leaned heavily on the transfer market as the third-year coach continued to reshape the Seminoles roster. It’s a blueprint that paid off well, with FSU capping off its first 10-win season since 2016.

Since he arrived in 2020, Norvell and his coaching staff have signed 41 transfers and in many cases, those players have gone on to make significant contributions on-and-off the field. The most notable is edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II , who joined the Seminoles roster in 2021. He finished leading the ACC in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (17.5) and was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

“It’s expectation coming in providing opportunity and it’s no different for transfer than it is for a high school [prospect],” Norvell said last month. “We’re looking for the right fit. Now some positions, we’ve needed to get maybe a little older or more experienced with guys that can come in and pair with some of the younger players. The message is the same for everybody you’re going to come in and you’re given an opportunity, and what you do with that opportunity will result from what it looks like throughout the season.”

The Seminoles featured the No. 11 transfer class, according to 247Sports, with 14 players joining the roster in 2022. Of the 15 FSU players who earned all-conference honors this season, nine were former transfers and six came from the 2022 transfer class.

Here is a look at how each performed:

Trey Benson | RB | Oregon

Benson was a second-team, All-ACC selection after the redshirt sophomore led FSU with 990 rushing yards. It was the most rushing yards by a Seminoles running back since Cam Akers (1,144) in 2019. His average of 6.43 yards per carry was the most in the ACC by a tailback with at least 100 carries and his 79 missed tackles forced led the conference. He led the team in kick returns (38.4 ypr), highlighted by a 93-yard run for a touchdown vs. Boston College (Sept. 24).

Tatum Bethune | LB | UCF

Bethune stepped into one of the two starting linebacker spots at the start of the season, finishing second on the team in total tackles (84) and tackles for loss (9.5). He also had 3 sacks, 3 pass breakups and a fumble recovery. The redshirt junior was named to an honorable mention All-ACC selection.

Dmitri Emmanuel | OL | Chattanoga

Emmanuel was one of two transfer offensive linemen to step into a starting role for the Seminoles, with the redshirt senior taking over the right guard spot. According to Pro Football Focus, he was second on the unit in offensive snaps (843) and allowed 2 sacks and 10 hurries on 15 pressures.

Malik Feaster | CB | Jacksonville State

Feaster joined the team in August, registering 1 tackle in four games for the Seminoles. He reentered the transfer portal on Dec. 22, 2022.

Bless Harris | OL | Lamar

Harris was one of four offensive linemen to transfer to Florida State in the offseason but suffered a season-ending arm injury after the Seminoles’ opener against Duquesne. The redshirt junior tackle took part in 57 snaps at right tackle, allowing 2 pressure and 1 quarterback hurry.

Caziah Holmes | RB | Penn State

Holmes joined the roster in August and spent 2022 on the scout team, where he earned Scout Team Player of the Year honors.

Kayden Lyles | OL | Wisconsin

Lyles was expected to contend for a spot at center, but the redshirt senior suffered an undisclosed season-ending injury in fall camp.

Mycah Pittman | WR | Oregon

Pittman was one of four receivers to join the roster through the transfer portal giving the Seminoles some much-needed help at the position. The redshirt junior finished second on the team in receptions (32) and third in receiving yards (330) with 3 TDs. He took most of his snaps (87%) at the slot position and was the second-most targeted receiver in the lineup. Pittman earned an honorable mention All-ACC nod after leading the team in punt return yards (169).

Deuce Spann | WR | Illinois

Spann finished with 8 catches for 64 yards in 12 games, splitting time at wideout and slot.

Jazston Turnetine | OL | South Carolina

Turnetine transferred to Florida State in late June, providing the Seminoles with another experienced player on the offensive line. The redshirt senior took over the starting duties at right tackle after Harris went down with a season-ending injury in the opener against Duquesne. His 651 offensive snaps were fifth on the team among offensive linemen and he allowed 2 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries on 21 pressures.

Greedy Vance | CB | Louisville

Vance led the Seminoles in interceptions (3) despite only participating in 153 snaps on defense. He finished with 16 tackles and 2 pass breakups.

Jared Verse | EDGE | Albany

For the second consecutive season, FSU landed an All-ACC edge rusher from the transfer portal, with Verse following in the shoes of Jermaine Johnson II. The redshirt sophomore was second in the conference in sacks (9) and tackles for loss (16.5). He led the team in pressures (36) and quarterback hurries (25).

Johnny Wilson | WR | Arizona State

Wilson was an All-ACC selection after leading Florida State in receptions (43), receiving yards (897) and receiving touchdowns (5). The redshirt sophomore was the top target in the FSU offense (76 targets) and was a significant play threat, finishing second in the conference in receptions (4) of 50-plus yards.

Winston Wright | WR | West Virginia

Wright missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a leg injury during a car accident back in the spring. He plans to return to the team in 2023.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .