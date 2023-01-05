Read full article on original website
multifamilybiz.com
Affirmed Housing Opens New Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in East San Jose’s Revitalizing Mayfair Neighborhood
SAN JOSE, CA - Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable housing throughout California, announced the opening of Vela, a mixed-use, affordable and supportive housing development serving individuals and families located in the Mayfair neighborhood in East San Jose. A ceremony was held to commemorate the project’s grand opening and included special guests San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, City of San Jose Housing Department Director Jacky Morales-Ferrand and Santa Clara County Housing Authority Executive Director Preston Prince.
Morgan Hill Times
Kamei tapped for San Jose Vice Mayor
San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan on Jan. 6 named newly-sworn-in District 1 Councilmember Rosemary Kamei—who started her political career in Morgan Hill—to serve as the city’s vice mayor. Prior to her election in June, Kamei served as a Morgan Hill planning commissioner, a trustee of the Santa...
In revealing interview, Oakland's new mayor discusses her top priorities
OAKLAND -- Oakland's new mayor Sheng Thao kicked off her administration in the new year. Aside from filling key positions in her office, she'll have to hire a city administrator as well. The previous city administrator resigned last month.Mayor Thao said her top priorities are homelessness and crime.The topic of homelessness is a personal one for her."Bringing my lived, life experience to city hall and to the mayor's office -- that's my superpower," Thao told KPIX.She experienced homelessness after she left an abusive relationship."I still remember it. (I was) about six and a half months pregnant. I...
Gilroy Dispatch
Santa Clara County issues evacuation warning near 101, Bolsa Road
Several areas southeast of Gilroy are under an evacuation warning in Santa Clara County in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Monday at 4pm. The areas include:. -South of Highway 152, East of Highway 101. -South of Pacheco Pass (Highway...
KTVU FOX 2
Rising creeks in Santa Clara County
Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
Widespread flooding leads to swift water rescues, road closures across Bay Area after powerful storm
The headaches caused by the storms seen in the last week continue to threaten the Bay Area on Monday, as widespread flooding is leading to water rescues, road closures and more.
The best-paying San Francisco Bay Area tech companies currently hiring
Tech companies with positions in California are paying software engineers between $149,000 and $219,000.
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
San Jose recycling service disrupted by brief strike
Local workers reached an agreement Friday afternoon with San Jose’s largest recycling hauler after a brief strike that threatened service for more than 175,000 homes. The strike came after Teamsters Local 350 and California Waste Solutions (CWS) deadlocked over a contract for 10 clerical workers who provide customer service. Union members claimed the company was taking away workers’ protections, while the recycling company said the union’s requests were unfair and unreasonable. Negotiations went until midnight Thursday but yielded little success, both the union and the company said.
SF Mayor London Breed declares emergency for the city over recent storms
So far, in San Francisco at least, things have fared relatively well against the spate of storms that have hit the city in the last week and a half, despite the damage that has occurred.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2.7-magnitude quake rattles San Francisco Bay Area in California, seismologists say
A late-night 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook the San Francisco Bay Area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 4-mile deep quake hit 2 miles from San Leandro at 10:59 pm. on Monday, Jan. 9, according to the USGS. Hundreds of people from as far as Concord and San Francisco reported...
Santa Clara County sees surge in new citizens
Santa Clara County welcomed more than 20,000 new citizens last year, making communities politically and economically stronger, advocates said. Data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reveals a total of 20,397 citizens were naturalized at the San Jose field office in the 2022 fiscal year, from October 2021 through September 2022. This is a significant increase from the 2021 fiscal year, which totaled 13,477 naturalizations. The San Jose field office mainly serves residents from Santa Clara County, but can also serve residents from other counties.
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo residents prepping for more rain, still cleaning up flood damage
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Santa Clara County has issued an emergency evacuation warning for some areas ahead of the storm moving in the following days. Meanwhile, some residents in San Mateo say they're still cleaning up after flooding from last week. There are a few spots in Santa Clara County...
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
VIDEO: San Bruno home crushed by massive fallen pine tree
The battered house has been yellow-tagged by the city, but the residents are able to come home as the rest of the house is reportedly safe for occupancy. They are staying with friends in the meantime.
San Jose storms still pose flood threat
The atmospheric river storm is reaching its end, but more rain is on the way. This means the threat of flooding is real for hundreds of homes in San Jose. San Jose saw one of the highest rainfalls in the recent storm from Sunday to Monday, with close to an inch of rain falling overnight,... The post San Jose storms still pose flood threat appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Cruz up to $30 million in damages - 'for roads alone'
This story will be updated every three hours with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Santa Cruz County is fighting to keep the lights on and stay dry. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more storms are on the way — potentially including a tornado or waterspout. Stay informed on conditions in your area,...
Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties
SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
NBC Bay Area
$11 Million Donation Needed to Keep Bay Bridge Lights On: Non-Profit
The lights on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge may not be there for much longer. Artist Leo Villareal and non-profit Illuminate installed the lights about 10 years ago. Over the years, they've broken and gone out. Illuminate said it's going to cost $11 million to replace the lights. Now, the...
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
