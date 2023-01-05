OAKLAND -- Oakland's new mayor Sheng Thao kicked off her administration in the new year. Aside from filling key positions in her office, she'll have to hire a city administrator as well. The previous city administrator resigned last month.Mayor Thao said her top priorities are homelessness and crime.The topic of homelessness is a personal one for her."Bringing my lived, life experience to city hall and to the mayor's office -- that's my superpower," Thao told KPIX.She experienced homelessness after she left an abusive relationship."I still remember it. (I was) about six and a half months pregnant. I...

