Affirmed Housing Opens New Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in East San Jose’s Revitalizing Mayfair Neighborhood

SAN JOSE, CA - Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable housing throughout California, announced the opening of Vela, a mixed-use, affordable and supportive housing development serving individuals and families located in the Mayfair neighborhood in East San Jose. A ceremony was held to commemorate the project’s grand opening and included special guests San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, City of San Jose Housing Department Director Jacky Morales-Ferrand and Santa Clara County Housing Authority Executive Director Preston Prince.
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Kamei tapped for San Jose Vice Mayor

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan on Jan. 6 named newly-sworn-in District 1 Councilmember Rosemary Kamei—who started her political career in Morgan Hill—to serve as the city’s vice mayor. Prior to her election in June, Kamei served as a Morgan Hill planning commissioner, a trustee of the Santa...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

In revealing interview, Oakland's new mayor discusses her top priorities

OAKLAND -- Oakland's new mayor Sheng Thao kicked off her administration in the new year. Aside from filling key positions in her office, she'll have to hire a city administrator as well. The previous city administrator resigned last month.Mayor Thao said her top priorities are homelessness and crime.The topic of homelessness is a personal one for her."Bringing my lived, life experience to city hall and to the mayor's office -- that's my superpower," Thao told KPIX.She experienced homelessness after she left an abusive relationship."I still remember it. (I was) about six and a half months pregnant. I...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rising creeks in Santa Clara County

Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose recycling service disrupted by brief strike

Local workers reached an agreement Friday afternoon with San Jose’s largest recycling hauler after a brief strike that threatened service for more than 175,000 homes. The strike came after Teamsters Local 350 and California Waste Solutions (CWS) deadlocked over a contract for 10 clerical workers who provide customer service. Union members claimed the company was taking away workers’ protections, while the recycling company said the union’s requests were unfair and unreasonable. Negotiations went until midnight Thursday but yielded little success, both the union and the company said.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sees surge in new citizens

Santa Clara County welcomed more than 20,000 new citizens last year, making communities politically and economically stronger, advocates said. Data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reveals a total of 20,397 citizens were naturalized at the San Jose field office in the 2022 fiscal year, from October 2021 through September 2022. This is a significant increase from the 2021 fiscal year, which totaled 13,477 naturalizations. The San Jose field office mainly serves residents from Santa Clara County, but can also serve residents from other counties.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose storms still pose flood threat

The atmospheric river storm is reaching its end, but more rain is on the way. This means the threat of flooding is real for hundreds of homes in San Jose. San Jose saw one of the highest rainfalls in the recent storm from Sunday to Monday, with close to an inch of rain falling overnight,... The post San Jose storms still pose flood threat appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Santa Cruz up to $30 million in damages - 'for roads alone'

This story will be updated every three hours with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Santa Cruz County is fighting to keep the lights on and stay dry. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more storms are on the way — potentially including a tornado or waterspout. Stay informed on conditions in your area,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties

SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
VACAVILLE, CA

