(Radio Iowa) The four Republicans from Iowa who were elected to serve in the U.S. House were sworn into office at about a quarter ’til one on Saturday morning. The four Iowans supported Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House Speaker throughout last week as McCarthy negotiated and made concessions to try to win the support of 20 House Republican hold-outs. First district Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire recorded a video early Saturday, after a 15th and successful vote for speaker had concluded.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO