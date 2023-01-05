Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
US News and World Report
China 'Wolf Warrior' Diplomatic Spokesperson Zhao Moves to New Role
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who gained prominence as one of China's most outspoken "wolf warrior" diplomats, has been transferred to its department that manages land and sea borders, according to the ministry's website. Zhao, 50, is now deputy head of the ministry's Department of Boundary...
US News and World Report
Philippines Top Court Voids Old South China Sea Energy Deal
MANILA (Reuters) - The Supreme Court in the Philippines on Tuesday declared the country's 2005 energy exploration agreement with Chinese and Vietnamese firms was illegal, ruling the constitution does not allow foreign entities to exploit natural resources. The decision, on an agreement that expired in 2008, could complicate efforts by...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
US News and World Report
Russia Is Now Fighting NATO in Ukraine, Top Putin Ally Says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle...
US News and World Report
Meta's Oversight Board Tells Company to Allow 'Death to Khamenei' Posts
(Reuters) - Meta's Oversight Board on Monday overturned the company's decision to remove a Facebook post that used the slogan "death to Khamenei" to criticize the Iranian leader, saying it did not violate a rule barring violent threats. The board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, said in...
US News and World Report
Leaders of US, Canada, Mexico Show Unity Despite Friction
MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to downplay their frustrations with one another on migration and trade as they met for the annual North America Leaders Summit. The leaders offered a unified front...
US News and World Report
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Picks Ex-Military Chief and COVID Tsar as Defence Minister
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has chosen a former military chief who led the country's fight against the coronavirus as his new defense minister, his office said on Monday. Carlito Galvez, 60, headed the Philippines' COVID-19 task force and as a regional army commander was in 2017...
US News and World Report
EU Pledges New Sanctions Against Belarus Over Support for Russia, Von Der Leyen Says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will impose new sanctions on Belarus as it keeps up the pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine and extends measures to those countries that support Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. "We will keep pressure on...
US News and World Report
Peru Bans Bolivia's Evo Morales as Political Crisis Simmers
LIMA (Reuters) -Peru barred Bolivia's socialist former president, Evo Morales, from entering its territory on Monday, Peru's government announced in a statement, a decision Morales later derided as an attack meant to distract from rights violations. The move to ban Morales, along with eight other unidentified Bolivians, follows weeks of...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Bolsonaro Hospitalized in the U.S. With Abdominal Pain - Report
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Orlando, Florida, with "abdominal pain," newspaper O Globo reported on Monday, a day after some of his hardcore supporters stormed the capital city of Brasilia. Bolsonaro has been hospitalized multiple times in recent years with...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Iran Executions Quash Protests, Push Dissent Underground
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's hanging of protesters -- and display of their lifeless bodies suspended from cranes -- seems to have instilled enough fear to keep people off the streets after months of anti-government unrest. The success of the crackdown on the worst political turmoil in years is likely to...
US News and World Report
EU Envoy Hails Ukraine's Moves to Reform Judiciary
KYIV (Reuters) - The European Union's ambassador to Ukraine said on Tuesday Kyiv was close to reaching a milestone in reform of its court system, an important step before starting accession talks with the 27-member bloc. Ambassador Matti Maasikas welcomed the expected appointment this week of eight new members of...
US News and World Report
‘What Madness Looks Like’: Russia Intensifies Bakhmut Attack
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle for control of eastern Ukraine that is part of Moscow's wider war. “Everything is completely...
US News and World Report
Janet Yellen Is Staying Put to Oversee Billions in Climate Spending
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is digging in to oversee billions of dollars in federal climate and infrastructure spending that she believes will transform the economy, close associates say, defying demands from Republicans to step down. Yellen's oversight of about $270 billion in tax credits for electric...
US News and World Report
Russian Publisher Investigated by Authorities Under New Anti-LGBT Law - Lawmaker
(Reuters) - An independent Russian book publisher is under investigation for promoting "non-traditional sexual relations", a lawmaker from the ruling party said on Tuesday, after he accused it of openly defying Russia's tough new anti-LGBT laws. Popcorn Books, which publishes stories that deal with LGBT relationships and self-identification, began labelling...
US News and World Report
UN Extends Critical Aid From Turkey to Syria's Rebel North
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Monday to keep a key border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries for another six months. Syria’s ally Russia — in a surprise move — supported the resolution. U.N....
US News and World Report
Israel Revokes Palestinian FM's Travel Permit Over UN Move
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister's VIP travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's inauguration when he...
US News and World Report
Russia Intensifies Assaults on Ukrainian Salt Mining Town and Eastern Front
KYIV/SIVERSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia has stepped up a "powerful assault" led by the Wagner contract militia on Soledar in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv said on Monday, describing a difficult situation for forces repelling waves of attacks around the salt mining town and nearby fronts. Soledar, in the industrial Donbas region, lies...
