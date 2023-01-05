Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEVN
Pennington County administration offices have new hours
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington administration office has new operating hours. The new hours will be Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Although administration offices will be closed on Fridays, some departments will still be open. “There are or some of our departments like the sheriff’s...
KEVN
Gun safety starts with education
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, which gives them the freedom to use guns for hunting , safety, or sport. However, with recent tragedies, other people can see guns as a threat, if not used safely. Sturgis Guns manager says there...
KEVN
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
KEVN
Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
KEVN
Snowfall for some tomorrow morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
KEVN
New RCPD K-9 visits a Rapid City elementary school
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Here's a pair that is perfect for people looking for energetic pets. Extended hours four days a week might help people visiting county offices.
KEVN
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
KEVN
Blood donation organization triggers ‘blood emergency’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nationwide, some people are starting the new year by donating blood, or at least one group thinks they should. Here in the Black Hills, the nationwide blood shortage is being felt as Vitalant Blood Donation has seen a decrease in the last three years. According to Vitalant, the national non-profit organization has seen a 20% drop in donations because of life and workstyle changes since the pandemic. In addition, the recent weather across the nation has canceled several blood drives causing more than 2,000 donations to go uncollected in December and the start of January. They added that about 900 hospitals nationwide have seen a dip in their blood supply, which is triggering a blood emergency.
Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem
A woman released from prison less than two weeks ago by Gov. Kristi Noem has pleaded guilty to another criminal charge that was pending while the woman was in prison. Danielle Blakney, 30, of Spearfish, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County court to one count of simple assault. As part of a plea agreement, the […] The post Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.
drgnews.com
Rapid City woman sentenced for drug trafficking
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced a Rapid City woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Stevie Williams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
KEVN
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man accused in a December shooting on the 900 block of Seventh Street appeared in court on Tuesday. Leon Plumman, 34 of Rapid City, made his first appearance in a video court proceeding from the Pennington County Jail. The judge in this case denied his bond request and Plumman has been ordered back to jail. He’s charged with attempted murder, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, intentional damage to property and unlawful occupancy.
KEVN
Rapid City gas station hands out $4 million ticket
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A lucky winner is bringing in the New Year millions of dollars richer. The first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 produced a 4-million-dollar winning ticket bought in Rapid City. The ticket was purchased at a Corner Pantry on the 300 block of East Fairmont Boulevard....
KEVN
Buffalo Chip’s Motorcycles as Art exhibit takes a new road
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When Sturgis Rallygoers cruise over to the Buffalo Chip this August, they will find the Motorcycles as Art exhibit a little different. Instead of a themed show, the 15th-anniversary exhibit will be more open, allowing a wider group of artists and custom builders to showcase their talents. The Buffalo Chip events center will be remodeled, adding an adjoining building and gardens for the 2023 rally.
KEVN
Central girls prevail over SF Roosevelt
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing Friday night, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team got back on track against the winless Sioux Falls Roosevelt Roughriders. Plus, the Stevens boys couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
KEVN
Stevens High School hosts art showcase
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Stevens High School hosted its Community Art Show Monday night, featuring paintings, sculptures, and drawings all from students at the school’s art department. A great fine arts show wouldn’t be complete with out music as well, and students provides classical music for...
KEVN
Wedding vendors connect with customers at the annual bridal showcase
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 46th annual Bridal Showcase hosts more than 60 wedding vendors, giving brides-to-be and grooms the opportunity to connect with professionals like photographers, florists, decorators, and caterers. Businesses were able to meet face-to-face with potential customers as they discussed ways to help make their wedding...
Comments / 0