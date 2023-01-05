ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wpsdlocal6.com

LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties

FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Help available for Kentuckians who need help keeping the heat on

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Beginning Monday, Kentuckians in need of some help on their heating bills can apply for assistance through Community Action agencies around the Commonwealth. The price of everything seems to be going up and up. This time of the year, with cold weather up on us, losing your heat because of missed payments can be disastrous.
KENTUCKY STATE
southarkansassun.com

Kentucky To Save Up To $522 Once House Bill 1 Gets Approved

Residents of Kentucky can save up to $522 once the House Bill 1 gets approved. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the bill to decrease the state’s income tax rate to 4%. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the House Bill 1 which intends to decrease the state’s income...
KENTUCKY STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

SCE customers to expect bill increases starting this month

With the price of nearly everything going up, Southern California Edison Company customers are going to have to now have to budget more toward their monthly bill. The company told its customers there will be a rate change that appears on their bills toward the end of January or early February. It all depends on The post SCE customers to expect bill increases starting this month appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKYT 27

Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising, and it’s more than just inflation. For today’s Good Question, Paula asks, Why is the price of eggs so high?. Steve McClain with the Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
southarkansassun.com

$360,000 SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Mississippi

The Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program is accepting grant proposals from qualified non-profits through the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), which was announced by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson today. This program, established by the Mississippi legislature, aims to provide residents with limited access to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Bus driver shortage affecting districts across the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) wants to make sure Kentucky children are provided safe transportation to and from school daily. Kentucky, like many states and school districts nationwide, is navigating a bus driver shortage and wants to put passionate drivers on the road. “School districts...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Gas prices continue to rise throughout Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Gas prices are five cents higher this week compared to last week, the American Automobile Association reported Monday. It wasn't as big as a jump as last week's, which was 18 cents. Here's the price of gas in different areas of the state:. $2.885 in Bowling Green.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

First part of Kentucky legislative session adjourns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up the first part of the 2023 legislative session on Friday. In odd-numbered years, legislative sessions are known as short sessions, lasting 30 days rather than the 60-day sessions seen in even-numbered years. The session started Tuesday, adjourned Friday, and will reconvene in early February. We’re taking a closer look at several of the issues that will be back on the table when lawmakers return in February.
KENTUCKY STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payments up to $1,200 coming from the state in 2023

Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
KENTUCKY STATE

