Read full article on original website
Related
Home heating assistance program makes more funding available
Home heating assistance program makes more funding available
wpsdlocal6.com
LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties
FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
wymt.com
Help available for Kentuckians who need help keeping the heat on
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Beginning Monday, Kentuckians in need of some help on their heating bills can apply for assistance through Community Action agencies around the Commonwealth. The price of everything seems to be going up and up. This time of the year, with cold weather up on us, losing your heat because of missed payments can be disastrous.
newsfromthestates.com
Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements
No amount of money can make up for the damage done by the flood of prescription opioids into Kentucky, says a local official, as counties and cities begin receiving funds from a national settlement with pharmaceutical companies.(Photo by Getty Images) This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication...
southarkansassun.com
Kentucky To Save Up To $522 Once House Bill 1 Gets Approved
Residents of Kentucky can save up to $522 once the House Bill 1 gets approved. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the bill to decrease the state’s income tax rate to 4%. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the House Bill 1 which intends to decrease the state’s income...
SCE customers to expect bill increases starting this month
With the price of nearly everything going up, Southern California Edison Company customers are going to have to now have to budget more toward their monthly bill. The company told its customers there will be a rate change that appears on their bills toward the end of January or early February. It all depends on The post SCE customers to expect bill increases starting this month appeared first on KESQ.
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising, and it’s more than just inflation. For today’s Good Question, Paula asks, Why is the price of eggs so high?. Steve McClain with the Kentucky...
Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. State Senate President Robert Stivers suggested Monday night that he might be willing to approve medical marijuana in Kentucky on a very limited basis, to relieve patients’ pain at the end of their lives. But […] The post Stivers, leading foe of medical cannabis, suggests he could support it in end-of life cases appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
southarkansassun.com
$360,000 SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Mississippi
The Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program is accepting grant proposals from qualified non-profits through the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), which was announced by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson today. This program, established by the Mississippi legislature, aims to provide residents with limited access to...
wpsdlocal6.com
People could pay hundreds, if not thousands of dollars for medical records if one Kentucky house bill is approved
PADUCAH — You could end up paying hundreds if not thousands of dollars for your medical records if a Kentucky lawmaker gets her way. That's according to a local lawyer who works with personal injury cases. Attorney Mark Bryant says House Bill 51 could be a big burden to...
spectrumnews1.com
Bus driver shortage affecting districts across the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) wants to make sure Kentucky children are provided safe transportation to and from school daily. Kentucky, like many states and school districts nationwide, is navigating a bus driver shortage and wants to put passionate drivers on the road. “School districts...
spectrumnews1.com
Gas prices continue to rise throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Gas prices are five cents higher this week compared to last week, the American Automobile Association reported Monday. It wasn't as big as a jump as last week's, which was 18 cents. Here's the price of gas in different areas of the state:. $2.885 in Bowling Green.
WKYT 27
First part of Kentucky legislative session adjourns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up the first part of the 2023 legislative session on Friday. In odd-numbered years, legislative sessions are known as short sessions, lasting 30 days rather than the 60-day sessions seen in even-numbered years. The session started Tuesday, adjourned Friday, and will reconvene in early February. We’re taking a closer look at several of the issues that will be back on the table when lawmakers return in February.
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Like Executive Order, ‘Palm Cards’ Guiding Law Enforcement On Kentucky Medical Marijuana Vague
Without any standardized documentation, some worry that people will fabricate documents to smuggle marijuana into Kentucky.
One-time payments up to $1,200 coming from the state in 2023
Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
Jason Bailey: Regressive Kentucky laws are bringing back the bad old days for the Commonwealth
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?. Instead of tackling...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
TennCare expands dental benefits to all adult members in 2023
For the first time ever, adults on TennCare will be eligible for extensive dental benefits, starting this year. According to TennCare, this means benefits for approximately 600,000 adults.
Comments / 1