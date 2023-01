CANTON, NY – SUNY Canton recognized more than 600 students for earning President’s List honors during the fall 2022 semester. “I take great pride in the academic success of SUNY Canton’s students,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “The individuals who’ve earned a place on the President’s List have demonstrated that they can succeed in an exceptionally competitive academic setting.”

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO