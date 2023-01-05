Senator Mannion Reappointed Disabilities Chairman, Serve On The Education, Energy, Environment, Agriculture, Health, And Library Committees

Read full article on original website
Related
NYS Senator John Mannion Attend’s Fulton Common Council Meeting
FULTON – New York State Senator John Mannion made an appearance at last night’s Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, January 3; making a brief statement during the public session portion of the meeting in support of the Counties of Oswego and Onondaga, which he now represents. Mannion thanked...
Biden-Harris Administration Accepting Applications For SBA Veteran Small Business Certification Program
WASHINGTON –?Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) began accepting applications through the Veteran Small Business Certification(VetCert) program as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to expanding access to resources for Veterans and other underserved populations. The improvements in the customer experience for Veteran entrepreneurs and business owners...
OCSD Board Of Education Discusses Budget Items During Meeting
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education held their bi-weekly meeting January 3, 2023, with all members present. Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III opened the meeting up congratulating members of the OHS National Honor Society for collecting and donating items to Human Concerns of Oswego Food Pantry, and also to the Kingsford Park Student Council for collecting and donating toys to the Golisano Children’s Hospital.
APW P-TECH Student Alex Wejko Nominated For U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – P-TECH Cohort IV student Alex Wejko from APW Central School District was one of 25 students in the Class of 2022 nominated by NY State Education Department for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program. This is the second year in a row that a P-TECH student has made the nomination list.
4-H Poultry Chain seeks youth involvement
The Mississippi State University Extension Service’s Franklin County office is inviting area yout...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0