Senator Mannion Reappointed Disabilities Chairman, Serve On The Education, Energy, Environment, Agriculture, Health, And Library Committees

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education held their bi-weekly meeting January 3, 2023, with all members present. Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III opened the meeting up congratulating members of the OHS National Honor Society for collecting and donating items to Human Concerns of Oswego Food Pantry, and also to the Kingsford Park Student Council for collecting and donating toys to the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO