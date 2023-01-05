Read full article on original website
GRUNT619
5d ago
Again? Lol he is gonna get out in a few hrs like the last time..cartels have control of everything
Reply(2)
5
ME
5d ago
Jeez! arrested but quickly released to avoid co fro ration from his drug gang?? Really??! The cops have no balls and the gangs have all the power. Remind me not to visit Mexico
Reply(2)
2
Latchedstar
5d ago
Not worth capturing cartel leaders they have so much fire power that they could overtake the country if they wanted too
Reply
3
