Mexican authorities have captured Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez, a drug trafficker and one of former cartel leader El Chapo’s sons, unleashing a spate of violence in Mexico — just days before President Biden’s state visit to the country next week, according to reports. There were reports of violence Thursday throughout northwestern Mexico, where Guzmán-Lopez was captured, including at Culiacán International Airport, although The Post has not been able to verify this. The US Embassy in Mexico tweeted “Reports of gun fire in multiple locations.” Known as “El Raton” or the Rat, Guzmán-Lopez, 32, is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel once ruled by...

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO