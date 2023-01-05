Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man arrested in Hall County on mail theft charges
A Clarkesville man has been booked into the Hall County Jail on January 6 on theft charges in connection to a mail theft case dating back to the summer of 2020. Kristopher Jordan Beasley, 29, is charged with 30 counts of theft by taking for allegedly stealing mail in several jurisdictions across North Georgia.
accesswdun.com
Man and woman arrested on meth, fentanyl charges in Jackson County
Two people were arrested in Jackson County Sunday on methamphetamine and fentanyl charges. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday that Gerald Andrew Standridge, 74, of Jefferson and Falon Phillips Carew, 37, of Winder were arrested after a traffic stop led to deputies finding what they called "substantial" amounts of the drugs.
accesswdun.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Athens
An Athens man was shot and killed by Athens-Clarke County Police officers Friday evening after allegedly pointing a gun at the officers. According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Clinton Eli Burkhalter, 42, was killed in the incident off Smokey Road. No officers were injured. Three...
accesswdun.com
Man found shot in critical condition at apartment complex off Limestone Parkway
The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting after police found a man with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex off the Limestone Parkway intersection. The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. The shooting happened around...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police Department taking applications for Citizens Police Academy
The Gwinnett County Police Department is taking applications for its next Citizens Police Academy. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said the program will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights from March 7 through April 27. The academy will give Gwinnett County citizens the opportunity to learn about...
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported after Hall County mobile home fire
No one was injured after a mobile home fire Monday morning in Hall County. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at about 4:20 a.m. to the fire on the 3700 block of Pratt Reece Road. Crews found a fully involved residence with flames...
accesswdun.com
No one was injured in two mobile home fires in Rabun County
No one was injured after two different structure fires in Rabun County left two homes a total loss. Rabun County Fire Services responded to a house fire call on Friday on Pond View Drive in the Glass Mountain area near Tiger. 911 received a call at 1:45 p.m. and was advised that the house was almost already burned to the ground.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County animal shelter pausing dog intakes, adoptions
An animal shelter in Gwinnett County has paused all dog intakes and adoptions until Jan. 19 to protect against a canine viral infection. The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is aiming to protect against canine influenza type H3N2. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the virus is similar...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Fire and EMS extinguish Sunday morning Lawrenceville fire
A vacant home in Lawrenceville caught on fire early Sunday morning and forced one person to be hospitalized. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the burning home at 2:59 a.m., near the Sterling Hill Drive NW and Towler Road NW intersection. The 911 caller reported that there were...
accesswdun.com
Habersham Medical Center to join Northeast Georgia Health System
Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.
accesswdun.com
Hall County seeks replacement for District 1 planning commissioner
The Hall County Board of Commissioners is searching for a replacement for the District 1 planning commissioner appointment. Planning commission positions are appointments, as opposed to other governmental seats that are decided by elections. As planning commissioner Trey Bell resigned from his position at the end of 2022, the Board of Commissioners now faces the task of finding an appropriate and suitable replacement. Commissioner Kathy Cooper said she plans to put Frank Sosby’s name forward in the coming days.
accesswdun.com
Hall County business leaders speak at economic forecast event
The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Economic and Political Forecast event Tuesday morning where local business leaders discussed what is on the horizon. Small business owners from around Hall County gathered Tuesday morning at the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College and heard from several business leaders from the area. Included in the lineup of speakers was Carol Burrell, President and CEO of NEGA Health System, Frank Norton Jr., CEO and Chairman of The Norton Agency, Brian Daniel, President and CEO of Carroll Daniel Construction and Ron Bracewell, Managing Partner of BatesCarter.
accesswdun.com
Several Hall Co. facilities to close for MLK Jr. holiday
Hall County Government is reminding citizens that many of its buildings will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Hall County’s administrative offices, libraries, community centers, the Hall County Government Family Health Center, the UGA Extension and the animal shelter will be closed.
accesswdun.com
Barbara Atkins Dunson
Barbara Atkins Dunson, age 65, of Gainesville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Ms. Dunson was born on October 20, 1957, to the late James and Lessie McEntyre Atkins. She worked as a cashier and was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church. Survivors include her son, Terry Meaders;...
accesswdun.com
Harry Richard Thomason
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Harry Richard Thomason, age 76, of Maysville, Georgia entered rest Sunday January 8, 2023. Mr. Thomason was born in Fulton County, Georgia the son of the late Harry Rovene Thomason and the late Doris Dickey Thomason. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Regina Edison Thomason and a granddaughter, Remonda Victoria Highfield.
accesswdun.com
Benny Ray Rich
Benny Ray Rich, age 62 of Easley, South Carolina formerly of Gainesville, Georgia passed away peacefully at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A full obituary will be forthcoming. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Benny Ray Rich.
accesswdun.com
Maurice Turner
Mr. Maurice Turner, age 74 of Flowery Branch, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his residence surrounded by family. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Memorial Park South Chapel. Pastor Ric Cadle will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
accesswdun.com
Shelia Jane Ash
Miss Shelia Jane Ash, 60, of Lula, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev Drewery Loggins will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral Home on Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Jerry Kenneth Holland
Mr. Jerry Kenneth Holland, age 71 of Toccoa passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Pruitt Health Toccoa after a three year battle with Alzheimer Disease. A son of the late John and Susie Chambers Holland, he was born September 29, 1951 in Stephens County, Georgia where he lived all his life. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator in road construction before his retirement. He loved to hunt squirrel, deer, raccoon and rabbit in his younger years and in his later years enjoyed trout fishing. Some of his bigger catches, he had mounted so he could enjoy looking at them and brag about his catch. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Caudell Holland and by a sister, Mildred Holland Smith.
accesswdun.com
Dennis Earl Colbert
Mr. Dennis Earl Colbert, age 93, of Alto, Georgia graduated to Glory on Monday, January 9, 2023. Mr. Colbert was born in Neon, Kentucky to the late Dennis and Dora Bice Colbert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Jimmie Lou York Colbert; and sister, Neva Gene Rini.
