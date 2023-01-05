Mr. Jerry Kenneth Holland, age 71 of Toccoa passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Pruitt Health Toccoa after a three year battle with Alzheimer Disease. A son of the late John and Susie Chambers Holland, he was born September 29, 1951 in Stephens County, Georgia where he lived all his life. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator in road construction before his retirement. He loved to hunt squirrel, deer, raccoon and rabbit in his younger years and in his later years enjoyed trout fishing. Some of his bigger catches, he had mounted so he could enjoy looking at them and brag about his catch. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Caudell Holland and by a sister, Mildred Holland Smith.

