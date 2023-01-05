Read full article on original website
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after welfare check leads to warrant discovery
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.
WIBW
Hotel trashcan fire leads to aggravated arson arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Topeka man allegedly attempted to set a hotel trashcan on fire and then resisted arrest he was booked on possible charges of aggravated arson. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, that officials were called to the Topeka Relax Inn at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.
WIBW
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after officials allegedly found drugs and weapons in their Suburban following a chase through North Topeka. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 1 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Keith F. Kulper Jr., 42, and Jennifer D. Richardson, 28, of Topeka, were arrested and face possible felony charges that include felon in possession of a firearm after a police chase.
WIBW
Riley woman booked on aggravated battery following road rage incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley woman was booked into jail on aggravated battery after allegedly causing a crash in a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. with reports of a crash.
Police found fentanyl during arrest and booking of Kan. man
ATCHINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after a weekend arrest. Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Austin L. Lurquin of Atchison, in the 1600 block of Main on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
WIBW
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka gas station and convenience store was robbed early Tuesday, police said. The hold-up was reported at 3:30 a.m. at the Gas & Shop location at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. Police said the robber displayed a gun and took cash from the business before...
WIBW
Eudora man arrested after alleged drunken crash into Gambino’s Pizza
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Eudora man was arrested after he allegedly drunkenly crashed into the front of Gambino’s Pizza and severely injured two employees. The Eudora Police Department says that just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into Gambino’s Pizza at 1402 Church St.
WIBW
Emporia New Year’s Eve hotel disturbance suspect wanted in Colorado
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who told officers he had explosives on him and then made them chase him around an Emporia hotel may have other legal challenges to worry about. KVOE reports that Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an alleged incident at the Best Western in Emporia at 2836 W 18th Ave. on New Year’s Eve. He alleged to officials that he had explosives in his possession before he led them on a foot chase through the hotel before he was subdued and arrested.
WIBW
Shawnee County Sheriff releases picture related to NYE shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify this person as part of a shooting investigation. Shortly before 2:00 a.m. December 31st, deputies responded to a fight at a business located at 5300 SW Topeka Blvd. A fight at the entrance spilled over into the parking lot. Multiple gunshots were fired and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After a week of no homicides, 3 killed in Kansas City in one day
For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not record a homicide in the first week of January. Three people were killed Jan. 8.
WIBW
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka.
RCPD: Another gun taken from unlocked car in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating another burglary involving a gun in Manhattan. Just after 11:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 1200 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 26-year-old man reported his Glock 36 .45...
WIBW
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
KVOE
Osawatomie woman arrested near Melvern on suspicion of trafficking contraband, drug-related offenses
An alleged traffic infraction near Melvern led to an arrest on suspected drug-related activity this past weekend.’. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy made a traffic stop on Kansas Highway 31 near Melvern shortly before 1:45 pm Sunday. The deputy allegedly found illegal narcotics during the stop. The...
WIBW
Riley County Police continue search for missing runaway teen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officials continue to search for a runaway teen who was reported missing more than a week prior. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 9, that officials continue to search for missing runaway Joshua, 15. He was last seen on Dec. 30 as he left his home in the northeast part of Manhattan. An attempt to locate was issued on Friday.
WIBW
Wichita woman injured after car crashes into bridge wall north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after she was injured when her car hit a bridge wall on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 46th St. and southbound Highway 75 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
WIBW
3-vehicle injury accident closes K-4 northeast of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck that closed K-4, northeast of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened just before noon Tuesday. They say a vehicle waiting to turn left onto NE 39th was rear-ended, pushing it into the path of an oncoming pickup.
1350kman.com
2nd suspect charged with 1st degree murder in February 2022 Aggieville shooting death of Ft Riley soldier
Another suspect has been arrested and jailed in connection to the February 2022 shooting death of a Fort Riley soldier in Aggieville. Riley County Police say 24-year-old Jordan Guy Prather, of Junction City, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. According to court documents, the murder...
WIBW
At least three hospitalized after missed stop sign causes crash in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a 2-vehicle collision caused by a missed stop sign in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Hollingsworth Rd. and U.S. Highway 73 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of an injury crash.
