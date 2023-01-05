Read full article on original website
BBC
Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted
A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
Soccer-Burn and Joelinton fire Newcastle into League Cup semis
NEWCASTLE, England, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Second-half goals from defender Dan Burn and Brazilian Joelinton helped Newcastle United beat Leicester City 2-0 on Tuesday to earn a spot in the League Cup semi-finals.
