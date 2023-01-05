ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

HCSO deputy arrested for allegedly selling edibles to inmates

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdVrV_0k4Tg0S400

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrest of an HCSO deputy detention on Thursday during a press conference.

Sheriff Chronister said that Terry Bradford, Jr., 25, was selling "cannabis-laced perishables," or edibles, to inmates at Falkenburg Road Jail. The Jail Intelligence Squad learned of the sales through a source, who stated that he had an order coming in on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Chronister stated that Bradford was bringing the perishables, along with "other contraband," and being compensated by inmates through CashApp. When Bradford walked into work on Jan. 4, officials located over a pound of cannabis-laced brownies he had individually packaged for sale.

Bradford allegedly pocketed a "few thousand dollars" from these transactions, but Chronister said that the investigation is still in the early stages, so the extent of the profits is unknown. He also said that they're unsure right now if other deputies are involved.

The sheriff said they are trying to mitigate the problem by introducing a new food contractor who provides hot and healthy meals to employees who are unable to leave during their 12-hour shifts. However, employees must still be allowed to bring in their own food due to dietary restrictions, as well as medications.

Bradford was fired during the investigation. He was with HCSO for a year and a half, having worked for the Florida Department of Corrections in Zephyrhills.

He's facing charges of introducing contraband into a detention facility and possession of a controlled substance.

Chronister also noted that it's likely inmates involved could receive additional charges, but it is still unknown at this time who all was involved.

Watch the full press conference below.

HCSO detention deputy arrested for selling cannabis-induced brownies to inmates, Sheriff Chronister says

Comments / 37

Robert Paulsen
5d ago

...If they gave edibles to them for free then they would all be sitting around playing spades and checkers all day......throw in a Domino's pizza day and you wont even need guards anymore.

Reply(4)
17
young at heart
5d ago

Correction Officers have been doing this for YEARS. I was one got 20 years and got out because of the corruption !!!

Reply(4)
6
Related
niceville.com

Claims adjuster pleads guilty to assisting men that allegedly robbed drug dealers

FLORIDA – A former Florida claims adjuster has pleaded guilty to assisting individuals who reportedly committed armed robberies and shootings while dressed as police officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Jasmine Weber,...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy