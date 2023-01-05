MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a beautiful start to the day across the Gulf Coast. Heading into this afternoon, daytime highs will max out above average, in the mid-to-upper 60s. Coastal areas could only see the lower-70s by this afternoon. Clouds will begin to build by the second half of today, but peaks of sunshine will still manage to break through. We will stay dry for the remainder of today.

MOBILE, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO