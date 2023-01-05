Read full article on original website
Purple, gold and yellow appear in Downtown Mobile as Mardi Gras draws near
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The official day of Mardi Gras might not be until February, but for many in the Port City, the party has already started. Purple, gold and yellow is taking over Downtown Mobile- a sure sign that Mardi Gras has made her annual stop. For one store...
Downtown bar owner proposes temporary cut back of entertainment district hours
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been just over a week since one person was killed, and nine others were shot on Dauphin Street just before the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration. This comes roughly a month after four people were shot at Paparazzi just down the street. Saddle Up owner Greg Loughlin says he feels businesses are being affected.
Fairhope bringing art to alleyway
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleyway off Church Street in Fairhope where a recent late-night shooting occurred will soon be getting a major overhaul along with the public parking garage. The plan has been in the works for several years but was delayed for a number of reasons. Work has...
Recipe: Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
1/2 Stick Salted Butter (Not Margarine!) Place Onions, Celery, Bell Peppers, and Butter into your favorite 4 qt Pot. Saute until clear and tender. Add All seasonings & chicken stock, Saute until well incorporated. Add Crabmeat and Green onions - gently fold until evenly mixed. Remove from heat, let cool,...
Local bar owner proposes plan to Mobile to stop violence downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Greg Loughlin, owner of Saddle Up Saloon in downtown Mobile thinks allowing people to loiter along Dauphin Street with an alcoholic beverage in hand is a recipe for disaster. Loughlin wrote a one page letter with three points aimed at cutting back on violence in the...
Gulf Distributing to relocate to former Press-Register building on Water Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Distributing plans to relocate its operations from Moffett Road to downtown Mobile. The company will overhaul the former Mobile Press-Register building at 401 N. Water St., expand and modify the existing warehouse to suit its needs, and improve the office space, the Mobile Chamber of Commerce and the beverage distributing company recently announced.
The Annual Project Homeless Connect Event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Annual Project Homeless Connect Event is happening this month. Hosted by Housing First, Inc., this one day resource fair has served our neighbors experiencing homelessness in Mobile and Baldwin counties since 2014. Together we have been able to provide vital services, free of charge, to those most in need in our community. See Attached.
Mobile parks and rec holds Kids Day at Trimmier Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile’s quarterly Kids Day event had children running all over Trimmier Park Saturday morning. Kids Days were something the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department started last year, and officials decided to continue after the tremendous turnout and response. “This will be our...
Part of McGregor Avenue to close for improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A stretch of McGregor Avenue will close beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11, for a yearlong improvement project. McGregor Avenue will be closed between Old Shell Road and Springhill Avenue for sidewalk, lighting and curb and gutter improvements. The project will last about 12 months, according to the City of Mobile’s Engineering Department.
Pet of the week: Eddie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new pet of the week stopped by the studio on Studio10. Eddie is a 7-month-old Shepherd mix puppy. If you would like to adopt Eddie please visit The Haven. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
How to make a better sleep environment with Jenny Marrs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrity designer and TV host Jenny Marrs is teaming up with Natrol Melatonin to show consumers design solutions for creating an ideal sleep environment. We learn how designing the perfect bedroom paradise with the help of Natrol Melatonin can create a better tomorrow–including the ability to...
Pensacola Little Theatre presents Mindgame
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola Little Theatre presents Mindgame, a dark comedy thriller by Anthony Horowitz, to kick off 2023. When Mark Styler, a writer of glossy ‘true crime’ paperbacks, tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer, he has no idea what he’s walking into. Mindgame is a puzzle box of a play. A dazzling thriller and a jet-black comedy that twists its way toward a shocking conclusion.
Pensacola Opera presents Puccini’s La bohème
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of opera’s most romantic stories makes a long-anticipated return to the Saenger stage. La bohème follows Mimì and Rodolfo from their first meeting to their final devastating moments, capturing their impassioned relationship through the lens of Giacomo Puccini’s masterful, lush orchestrations.
It’s a beautiful day across the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a beautiful start to the day across the Gulf Coast. Heading into this afternoon, daytime highs will max out above average, in the mid-to-upper 60s. Coastal areas could only see the lower-70s by this afternoon. Clouds will begin to build by the second half of today, but peaks of sunshine will still manage to break through. We will stay dry for the remainder of today.
Peak North America USA to bring new jobs, facility in Irvington
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Peak North America USA, a provider of construction and steel fabrication solutions for the wood products industry, is acquiring a local fabrication company and adding a new state-of-the-art facility to the property in Irvington. The move represents a...
ALDOT provides update on ongoing 4-year Highway 181 project
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT provides an update on a four-year-long Baldwin County road project that seemingly has no end. Drivers and nearby businesses have endured years of construction work along Highway 181 to widen the road to four lanes. ALDOT expected to have the project finished in December.
Faith Academy Open House
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Open House. Attendees can tour facilities, speak with teachers and staff, and find out what Faith Academy is all about. This is the first day of registration for new families!. Faith Academy (established 1969) 8650 Tanner Williams Rd. Mobile, AL 36608. 251-633-RAMS. --- Download the FOX10...
Fairhope PD has a new online crime map
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department has a new online crime map so check incidents and leave anonymous tips, according to police. The online resource, also used by Daphne PD, will allow citizens to receive alerts and see crimes being reported in the area. Fairhope PD is asking...
BCSO asks for help finding Robertsdale man after pursuit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a wanted subject following a high-speed pursuit. The BCSO said George Logan Tollison, 34, led deputies on a pursuit from Alabama into Escambia County, Fla., this past Sunday. During the pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, Tollison “had no regard for the safety of the public nor the deputies.”
Gunman fires shots into Mobile jewelry store during attempted burglary caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Karat Patch in Mobile got an unlikely visitor early Monday morning. In the surveillance video, you can see the suspect look around the building before pulling out a gun and firing a shot into the door. He tries to bash his way in before firing...
