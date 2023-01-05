KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday by a Kenton County judge after the passenger in his vehicle was killed in April 2021. Police say Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 south near the Crittenden exit when he lost control of his vehicle, drove off the highway and hit a tree.

