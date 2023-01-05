ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eaglecountryonline.com

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Shooting Incident at NKY Fast Food Restaurant

A 19-year-old from Union is facing multiple charges. Eli Nunez. Photo provided. (Florence, Ky.) - An arrest has been made following a shooting incident at a fast food restaurant in northern Kentucky. Florence Police today announced the arrest of Eli Nunez. The 19-year-old from Union, Kentucky is charged with Assault...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Guilty verdict in chase, shootout involving Middletown police

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who was accused of shooting at police and sheriff’s deputies was found guilty Monday on seven of the 11 charges against him. Christopher Hubbard, 38, will be sentenced on Jan. 23. The charges stem from an Aug. 31, 2020 police chase that...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

College Hill homicide suspect wanted, considered ‘armed & dangerous’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a homicide suspect who is wanted for a deadly December shooting. Joshua Revels, 35, is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. He is wanted in connection with a Dec. 22, 2022 shooting that killed 32-year-old James Witherspoon in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man sentenced to 5 years in OVI crash that killed girlfriend

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday by a Kenton County judge after the passenger in his vehicle was killed in April 2021. Police say Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 south near the Crittenden exit when he lost control of his vehicle, drove off the highway and hit a tree.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Juvenile suspects to be tried as adults in Covington murder case

COVINGTON (WXIX) - One of the victims died Monday after a double shooting in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Bradbury says 23-year-old Selvin Orlando Alvarado died from a gunshot wound to the head. Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders will try the...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Police chase ends in crash overnight in NKY

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It involved a stolen vehicle and started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 near the Fort Mitchell exit. The chase ended in a crash near the Erlanger...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'

AMELIA, Ohio — A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike.
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

2nd victim in Covington double shooting identified; 2 suspects arrested

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - A second victim has been identified after a double shooting that occurred in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Police confirmed that Selvin Orlando Alvarado, 23, of Covington, was the second person shot around 7:40 p.m. outside a store...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Gunshot victim shows up at Cincinnati hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they are investigating after a 39-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The victim reported being accosted by two men as he arrived on Barbara Place in Paddock Hills,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Deadly shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office. Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate. The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Air Care responds with teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday morning, according to Brown County dispatchers. It happened at Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road around 7:15 a.m., a dispatcher said. A single vehicle was involved. The medical helicopter...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

2 injured following shooting in Roselawn, officials say

Two people are injured following an early morning shooting in Roselawn on Saturday. According to officials, it happened just after 5 a.m. on Reading Road near Summit Road. Cincinnati police say two people were hurt during an exchange of gunfire. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy