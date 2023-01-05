Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Shooting Incident at NKY Fast Food Restaurant
A 19-year-old from Union is facing multiple charges. Eli Nunez. Photo provided. (Florence, Ky.) - An arrest has been made following a shooting incident at a fast food restaurant in northern Kentucky. Florence Police today announced the arrest of Eli Nunez. The 19-year-old from Union, Kentucky is charged with Assault...
Fox 19
Guilty verdict in chase, shootout involving Middletown police
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who was accused of shooting at police and sheriff’s deputies was found guilty Monday on seven of the 11 charges against him. Christopher Hubbard, 38, will be sentenced on Jan. 23. The charges stem from an Aug. 31, 2020 police chase that...
Fox 19
Sleeping resident shot overnight by someone firing into Cincinnati apartments, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Someone fired into an Mt. Auburn apartment building and shot a 35-year-old man as he slept overnight, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 2400 block of Paris Street around 11:45 p.m. Monday, police say. One of the rounds struck the victim in his left buttock,...
Fox 19
College Hill homicide suspect wanted, considered ‘armed & dangerous’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a homicide suspect who is wanted for a deadly December shooting. Joshua Revels, 35, is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. He is wanted in connection with a Dec. 22, 2022 shooting that killed 32-year-old James Witherspoon in...
Fox 19
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
Fox 19
Man sentenced to 5 years in OVI crash that killed girlfriend
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday by a Kenton County judge after the passenger in his vehicle was killed in April 2021. Police say Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 south near the Crittenden exit when he lost control of his vehicle, drove off the highway and hit a tree.
WLWT 5
Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
Fox 19
Juvenile suspects to be tried as adults in Covington murder case
COVINGTON (WXIX) - One of the victims died Monday after a double shooting in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Bradbury says 23-year-old Selvin Orlando Alvarado died from a gunshot wound to the head. Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders will try the...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in crash overnight in NKY
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It involved a stolen vehicle and started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 near the Fort Mitchell exit. The chase ended in a crash near the Erlanger...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'
AMELIA, Ohio — A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike.
Fox 19
2nd victim in Covington double shooting identified; 2 suspects arrested
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - A second victim has been identified after a double shooting that occurred in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Police confirmed that Selvin Orlando Alvarado, 23, of Covington, was the second person shot around 7:40 p.m. outside a store...
Fox 19
Gunshot victim shows up at Cincinnati hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they are investigating after a 39-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The victim reported being accosted by two men as he arrived on Barbara Place in Paddock Hills,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
WLWT 5
Disctrict Four officers are investigating a felony theft in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Officers with Cincinnati Police Department District Four are investigating a felony theft that occurred in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The theft happened on the 2490 block of Reading Road on Oct. 12 at 7:34 a.m.
Fox 19
Clermont County tattoo parlor owner shot dead in dispute over money, sheriff says
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County tattoo parlor owner was shot dead Sunday after a dispute over money turned violent and found outside laying on a busy road, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Brian M. Wilson, 42, of Batavia was pronounced dead at the scene at...
Fox 19
Deadly shooting in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office. Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate. The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State...
Court docs: Man shoots tattoo parlor owner 17 times in Batavia Twp.
The sheriff's office said Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr. confessed to shooting 42-year-old Brian Wilson during a verbal dispute over money.
Fox 19
Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
Fox 19
Air Care responds with teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday morning, according to Brown County dispatchers. It happened at Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road around 7:15 a.m., a dispatcher said. A single vehicle was involved. The medical helicopter...
WLWT 5
2 injured following shooting in Roselawn, officials say
Two people are injured following an early morning shooting in Roselawn on Saturday. According to officials, it happened just after 5 a.m. on Reading Road near Summit Road. Cincinnati police say two people were hurt during an exchange of gunfire. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 3