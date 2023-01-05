ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB

If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
NASHVILLE, TN
13 WHAM

Support pours in for Damar Hamlin during Bills and Patriots' game

Bills fans showed their support for the team and Damar Hamlin on Sunday during the game versus the Patriots. The Bills medical and training staff even received a standing ovation from the crowd at Highmark Stadium. Hamlin also tweeted that he wanted to be with his team today, but that...
13 WHAM

Bills draw rematch with Dolphins to open playoffs

The Buffalo Bills will welcome the Miami Dolphins back to Western New York to open the playoffs. Four weeks after the Bills beat the Dolphins 32-29 with a last-second field goal on a snowy Saturday night in Orchard Park, the two teams will meet again — this time with the season on the line, in an AFC wild-card playoff game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Bills Mafia celebrating a win while reflecting on the past week

Rochester, N.Y. — There certainly was a different atmosphere among fans at the exchange Sunday afternoon, as the Bills took the field not only to play the Patriots but perhaps more importantly to honor their teammate Damar Hamlin. Thunderous cheers as the Bills beat the New England Patriots, 35-23.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Associated Press

Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Scott Turner’s at times curious play-calling and the underwhelming results that ultimately derailed the Washington Commanders season cost him his job as offensive coordinator. Turner was fired Tuesday after his third year on the job featured an offense that underperformed with multiple quarterbacks and...
WASHINGTON, DC

