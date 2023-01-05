Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi teen reportedly wearing ankle monitor found dead of multiple gunshot wounds
Police are investigating after a Jackson teen was found dead after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning. The teen victim, identified as Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead in the 3000 block of Wabash Street before 4 a.m. Sunday. Carpenter was found dead a few blocks from the residence...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson teen found shot in Northeast Jackson
A Jackson teen was found shot to death in the capital city on Sunday, according to WLBT. Police said Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Northeast Jackson. Family members said Carpenter had an ankle monitor at the time...
Mother, 3-year-old found dead in Bolton identified
BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her three-year-old child who were found dead in a Bolton apartment have been identified. The woman and her child were found dead at Walter Vinson Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle on Saturday, January 7. Though authorities shared few details about the incident, they said the Mississippi Bureau […]
WAPT
Pearl police chase ends with crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. — The Pearl Police Department has arrested a man who they said led them on a chase into Clinton before crashing. According to Pearl's Public Information Director, Greg Flynn, pearl police officers initiated the chase following a failed traffic stop on I-20 West in Pearl. Flynn said...
Mississippi coroner: Bodies of woman, child were in advanced stage of decomposition when discovered
Officials say that the bodies of a 38-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were in advanced stages of decomposition when they were discovered Saturday. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the cause of death in the case is unknown and is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Officials...
Man leads high-speed chase through three Mississippi cities before being taken into custody
Mississippi law enforcement officers have taken into custody a man who led police on a high-speed chase from Pearl, through Jackson and into Clinton Monday evening. Christian Lloyd Dennington, 48, of Jackson, has been charged with felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.
Two teens plead not guilty in connection with shootout at Mississippi Fairgrounds
Two teenagers who reportedly had festivalgoers running for cover during a shootout at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds last year pleaded not guilty on Monday. Calvin Berry, 16, and Leedrick Trim, 16, pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the shooting during the Mudbug Festival in May 2022 that injured five people.
WLBT
Man who fled into woods after Target hit-and-run turns himself in
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who, after a hit-and-run, led Ridgeland Police officers on a car chase followed by a foot chase has now turned himself in to police. Barrett Eugene Reed Jr. surrendered himself to authorities Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. On January 6, the 34-year-old reportedly struck...
WLBT
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a carjacking that took place in Jackson Saturday night. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn says the incident happened along Winter Street and University Boulevard. Chief Hearn says a man was approached by two other men...
WAPT
Drive-by shooting leads to teenager shot in the foot, JPD investigating
Jackson police are looking for the suspect(s) who shot a teenager early Saturday morning. According to JPD, a 16-year-old female was shot in the foot while walking in the hallway of her house on Queen Mary Lane. Officials said the incident happened around midnight Saturday morning. The teenager was transported...
Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police
We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
WLBT
Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
breezynews.com
DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25. CODI D HERRINGTON, 20, of Pearl, Possession / Sale of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25, $239.25. And, then, less than four hours after bonding out, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.
MBI investigating death of woman, 3-year-old in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating an apparent double homicide in Bolton on Saturday, January 7. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Bolton Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are on the scene at Walter Vincent Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle. MBI officials said a 38-year-old woman and her three-year-old […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Fire Destroys Abandoned Building On Farish Street In Jackson
According to WLBT, a fire broke out at an abandoned building on Farish Street in Jackson Sunday night. The fire happened at a large building on the corner of Amite and Farish. According to Jackson Fire Chief Patrick Armon, the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building.
Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
KOCO
OHP: Driver dead, passenger in critical condition after single-vehicle crash in Murray County
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. — A 25-year-old Mississippi man died, and another person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in southern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2016 Chevrolet Trax was traveling north on Interstate 35 at...
WLBT
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon. Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department...
WAPT
Canton PD searching for person wanted in Domino's robbery
The Canton Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for robbing a Domino's in Canton. According to Police Chief Otha Brown, workers at the Domino's on East Peace Street were held at gunpoint Friday around 7:15 p.m. Officials said the gunman entered the store and demanded money, taking a...
Comments / 2