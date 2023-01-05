Read full article on original website
Family safe after kitchen fire in Youngstown
The Youngstown Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
City of Youngstown looking for buyer of South Field House
In December, city council approved an ordinance allowing the city to advertise for proposals for the sale of the building.
Packard Museum spotlighting BMW bikes
The National Packard Museum kicked off its 23rd annual vintage motorcycle exhibition Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Penguin City Beer, Heidelberg Distributing Company announce partnership
Penguin City Beer has announced on Tuesday that the company will be partnering with the Heidelberg Distributing Company in order to expand its marketing reach for Ohio. Penguin City recently expanded into a new 32,000 square foot warehouse on Federal Street in Downtown Youngstown invested nearly $5 million in renovating the facility turning it into a taproom and showroom, which first opened in July of 2022.
27 First News
Bridal shop’s passion is getting a “yes” to the dress
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The journey to the perfect wedding starts when you step into Evaline’s Bridal and Tuxedo Shop in Warren. For more than 75 years, Evaline’s has been helping brides navigate the sometimes overwhelming task of finding the perfect dress for one of life’s most important occasions.
Barn rebuilds celebrated following devastating fire in Columbiana County
The family is nearly done rebuilding, and 2023 is getting off to a great start.
Rising costs not stopping ‘big day’ wedding plans for many
It's that time of year again: some lucky couples found themselves walking into 2023 engaged.
WFMJ.com
Local bikeshare program gaining national attention, to present in webinar Tuesday
A local bikeshare program has gained national attention and will be featured in a webinar Tuesday afternoon via Zoom. YoGo Bikeshare out of Youngstown is slated to launch in the spring of 2023 and will bring e-bikes and a bikeshare program to the city. YoGo Bikeshare P.R. Consultant, Nakia Mills...
Struthers rescue takes in over 20 guinea pigs found outside school
Outside of the I Promise School in Akron, a teacher found three totes, all containing guinea pigs inside.
WFMJ.com
Hubbard student building beds for families in need
A student at Hubbard Middle School is volunteering to help families in need by building them beds. Seventh grader, Landon Lovey joins volunteers with Sleep In Heavenly Peace once a month traveling to the homes of people in need of beds and build them on site. Lovey is one of...
WFMJ.com
Ward Beecher Planetarium sound, lighting systems damaged in fire, no idea on reopening date
Ward Beecher Planetarium's lighting and sound system, as well as its dome have been damaged in a Monday afternoon fire. According to Planetarium Engineer and Producer, Curt Spivey, the Chronos Ball and video system are fine, but the sound and lighting system and dome have received damage. These damages stem...
Customer Threatens to Knock Out Ohio Dunkin’ Employee Over Bacon
An extreme threat of violence over bacon on a breakfast sandwich is currently under investigation in Boardman, Ohio. The epidemic of fast food rage continues in Ohio as a customer loses his freakin' mind over the amount of bacon on his breakfast sandwich. The employee believed the threat and called the police. She was terrified according to a police report obtained by WKBN,
WYTV.com
Barrel33 opens in Mahoning County with future request for voters
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Barrel33 has expanded into Mahoning County, and the location is now open. It’s located right at the Five Points Roundabout. Barrel33 is a bar, restaurant, and retail shop under one roof. It specializes in wines, craft beer and cocktails. This location joins the...
WFMJ.com
Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment
Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
WFMJ.com
EV Technology Training coming to Eastern Gateway Community College
Electric vehicle technology training is coming to the Mahoning Valley. Eastern Gateway Community College received $914,000 to fund the installation of equipment and technology needed to provide EV technology training. "The Mahoning Valley is fast becoming the Voltage Valley. We have an opportunity to be world leaders in electric vehicle...
Missing Austintown woman found
An Austintown woman who was reported missing last week has since been found.
