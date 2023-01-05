ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

The Grand Resort Road Trip: The Grand Spa Suite

Take 1 Cup Daily, Watch How Quickly Your Body Loses Weight. What Causes Atrial Fibrillation - It's Not What You Think. Many Ohio Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. BindRight. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Live In Columbus. EnergyBillCruncher. I...
WARREN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

The Grand Resort Road Trip: Roman Bath

I Had Enough of My Keurig! Was About to Throw It in the Trash when I Found This. Diabetes? Drink This in the Morning & Watch What Will Happen Next. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Live In Columbus. EnergyBillCruncher. Always Pour Dish Soap in...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Penguin City Beer, Heidelberg Distributing Company announce partnership

Penguin City Beer has announced on Tuesday that the company will be partnering with the Heidelberg Distributing Company in order to expand its marketing reach for Ohio. Penguin City recently expanded into a new 32,000 square foot warehouse on Federal Street in Downtown Youngstown invested nearly $5 million in renovating the facility turning it into a taproom and showroom, which first opened in July of 2022.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Bridal shop’s passion is getting a “yes” to the dress

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The journey to the perfect wedding starts when you step into Evaline’s Bridal and Tuxedo Shop in Warren. For more than 75 years, Evaline’s has been helping brides navigate the sometimes overwhelming task of finding the perfect dress for one of life’s most important occasions.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Hubbard student building beds for families in need

A student at Hubbard Middle School is volunteering to help families in need by building them beds. Seventh grader, Landon Lovey joins volunteers with Sleep In Heavenly Peace once a month traveling to the homes of people in need of beds and build them on site. Lovey is one of...
HUBBARD, OH
US 103.1

Customer Threatens to Knock Out Ohio Dunkin’ Employee Over Bacon

An extreme threat of violence over bacon on a breakfast sandwich is currently under investigation in Boardman, Ohio. The epidemic of fast food rage continues in Ohio as a customer loses his freakin' mind over the amount of bacon on his breakfast sandwich. The employee believed the threat and called the police. She was terrified according to a police report obtained by WKBN,
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Barrel33 opens in Mahoning County with future request for voters

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Barrel33 has expanded into Mahoning County, and the location is now open. It’s located right at the Five Points Roundabout. Barrel33 is a bar, restaurant, and retail shop under one roof. It specializes in wines, craft beer and cocktails. This location joins the...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment

Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

EV Technology Training coming to Eastern Gateway Community College

Electric vehicle technology training is coming to the Mahoning Valley. Eastern Gateway Community College received $914,000 to fund the installation of equipment and technology needed to provide EV technology training. "The Mahoning Valley is fast becoming the Voltage Valley. We have an opportunity to be world leaders in electric vehicle...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy