Mississippi teen reportedly wearing ankle monitor found dead of multiple gunshot wounds
Police are investigating after a Jackson teen was found dead after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning. The teen victim, identified as Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead in the 3000 block of Wabash Street before 4 a.m. Sunday. Carpenter was found dead a few blocks from the residence...
2-Year-Old, 15-Year-Old Shot In Jackson
According to WLBT, the Capitol Police Department is investigating after two kids were shot on University Blvd in Jackson. The victims were 15-years-old, and 2 years old. The shooting happened Sunday. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety the shooting may be connected to a South...
Man arrested after chase on Highway 80 into Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 48-year-old man after a chase into Hinds County. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said police attempted to stop a black Chevy S10 truck on Highway 80 in Pearl just after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9. He said the driver, Christian L. Dennington, fled on […]
Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police
We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
Man leads high-speed chase through three Mississippi cities before being taken into custody
Mississippi law enforcement officers have taken into custody a man who led police on a high-speed chase from Pearl, through Jackson and into Clinton Monday evening. Christian Lloyd Dennington, 48, of Jackson, has been charged with felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.
2 teens accused in Mudbug Fest mass shooting plead not guilty
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens accused in a mass shooting at Jackson’s Mudbug Festival in April of 2022 have pleaded not guilty. In a Hinds County Circuit Court hearing, Judge Faye Peterson ordered Calvin Berry and Leedrick Trim, both 16, to be held without bond at Henley-Patton Youth Detention Center.
Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
Man who fled into woods after Target hit-and-run turns himself in
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who, after a hit-and-run, led Ridgeland Police officers on a car chase followed by a foot chase has now turned himself in to police. Barrett Eugene Reed Jr. surrendered himself to authorities Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. On January 6, the 34-year-old reportedly struck...
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a carjacking that took place in Jackson Saturday night. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn says the incident happened along Winter Street and University Boulevard. Chief Hearn says a man was approached by two other men...
Capitol police investigate triple shooting on Monument Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police responded to a triple shooting in Jackson on Wednesday, January 4. The shooting happened on Monument Street. Investigators said three people were rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries sustained from the incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said this is an ongoing investigation. They did not provide any […]
DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25. CODI D HERRINGTON, 20, of Pearl, Possession / Sale of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25, $239.25. And, then, less than four hours after bonding out, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.
Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
Domino’s Pizza robbed at gunpoint in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a Domino’s Pizza store was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, January 6. Police Chief Otha Brown said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. at the store location on East Peace Street. He said the suspect entered the store with a gun and left with the money […]
Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an alleged double homicide that happened in Bolton Saturday afternoon. MBI says the woman, 38, and her child, 3, were reportedly killed in the incident. The cause of the incident and the identity of the two people has not...
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon. Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department...
Vehicle Breaks Off Light Pole in Lena Sunday Morning and Other Accidents
On Sunday at 4:14 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a report of a hydroplane accident at Hwy 13 & Valley Road in Lena where the vehicle hit a light pole. An additional report said there were lines down. At 4:42 a.m., a woman on Melvin Carson Road requested officers,...
