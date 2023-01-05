ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

darkhorsepressnow.com

2-Year-Old, 15-Year-Old Shot In Jackson

According to WLBT, the Capitol Police Department is investigating after two kids were shot on University Blvd in Jackson. The victims were 15-years-old, and 2 years old. The shooting happened Sunday. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety the shooting may be connected to a South...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase on Highway 80 into Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 48-year-old man after a chase into Hinds County. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said police attempted to stop a black Chevy S10 truck on Highway 80 in Pearl just after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9. He said the driver, Christian L. Dennington, fled on […]
PEARL, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jackson teen found shot in Northeast Jackson

A Jackson teen was found shot to death in the capital city on Sunday, according to WLBT. Police said Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Northeast Jackson. Family members said Carpenter had an ankle monitor at the time...
JACKSON, MS
Bossip

Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police

We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Fire Destroys Abandoned Building On Farish Street In Jackson

According to WLBT, a fire broke out at an abandoned building on Farish Street in Jackson Sunday night. The fire happened at a large building on the corner of Amite and Farish. According to Jackson Fire Chief Patrick Armon, the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

2 teens accused in Mudbug Fest mass shooting plead not guilty

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens accused in a mass shooting at Jackson’s Mudbug Festival in April of 2022 have pleaded not guilty. In a Hinds County Circuit Court hearing, Judge Faye Peterson ordered Calvin Berry and Leedrick Trim, both 16, to be held without bond at Henley-Patton Youth Detention Center.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man who fled into woods after Target hit-and-run turns himself in

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who, after a hit-and-run, led Ridgeland Police officers on a car chase followed by a foot chase has now turned himself in to police. Barrett Eugene Reed Jr. surrendered himself to authorities Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. On January 6, the 34-year-old reportedly struck...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a carjacking that took place in Jackson Saturday night. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn says the incident happened along Winter Street and University Boulevard. Chief Hearn says a man was approached by two other men...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Capitol police investigate triple shooting on Monument Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police responded to a triple shooting in Jackson on Wednesday, January 4. The shooting happened on Monument Street. Investigators said three people were rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries sustained from the incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said this is an ongoing investigation. They did not provide any […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala

ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25. CODI D HERRINGTON, 20, of Pearl, Possession / Sale of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25, $239.25. And, then, less than four hours after bonding out, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Domino’s Pizza robbed at gunpoint in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a Domino’s Pizza store was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, January 6. Police Chief Otha Brown said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. at the store location on East Peace Street. He said the suspect entered the store with a gun and left with the money […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
JACKSON, MS

