Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Shelbyville Seniors Compete at U.I.L. State Congress Contest
January 9, 2023 - On January 4-5, Shelbyville High School seniors, Ava Silva and Aubree Camp competed in the AA U.I.L. State Congress competition held in Austin, TX. After six hours of competition on day 1, both girls earned a prestigious spot in the finals. On day 2, the top 18 competitors competed in the capitol building. Ava Silva was awarded 2nd place. Shelbyville Speech and Debate is coached by Emily Sowell and Crystal Harrison.
scttx.com
Alfred “Doug” Garrett
Doug was born on August 7, 1931, in Logansport, Louisiana to Robert Levi Garrett and Nellie Edna Daughtry Garrett and entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Preceding him in death are his parents; son, Christopher Garrett; daughter, D’Neice Garrett; brothers, James Randal Garrett, and...
scttx.com
U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin Scene of Two-vehicle Crash
January 9, 2023 - U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin just past the intersection with State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash January 5, 2023. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at 5pm a white 2009 Hyundai driven by Yaneka Jackson, 30, of Louisiana was traveling in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 84 and was attempting to turn left to head back westbound. At that time a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jarrell Taylor, 24, of Louisiana was traveling in the same lane behind the Hyundai and failed to control speed, striking the rear of the Hyundai, and causing damage to both vehicles.
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Reports Active Week with 7 Calls
January 9, 2023 - The opening week to 2023 was an active one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 7 separate calls, 3 of those on New Year's Day alone. Here's a summary of the week's events. The first call of the year came in around 2:00am for a...
scttx.com
Panola College, City of Carthage to Host Ribbon Cutting for Updated Baseball Field
January 9, 2023 - Panola College, in conjunction with the City of Carthage, will hold a celebratory ribbon cutting for the newly-updated turf baseball field on January 19 at 10am. The ceremony will take place at the Jim Reeves Memorial Baseball Field, located at the Carthage baseball complex, and is open to the public to attend.
scttx.com
Chamber Announces New Member Ribbon Cutting for Amethyst Beauty Bar
January 9, 2023 - Amethyst Beauty Bar, the newest member of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is having a new member Ribbon Cutting on Friday, January 13th at 11:00am. The public is invited to join the celebration!!. Amethyst Beauty Bar is a full service hair salon, owned and operated...
scttx.com
Patsy Miller Bates
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Don Windham and Bro. Dan Fleming officiating. Interment will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Shelby County.
scttx.com
Lynn Smith Windham
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with Bro. Don Windham officiating. Born June 5, 1962, in...
scttx.com
Timpson Middle School Honor Roll for 2nd Nine Weeks of 2022-23
January 10, 2023 - Timpson Middle School announces the All A and A/B Honor Roll for the 2nd Nine Weeks of the 2022-2023 school year. 7th Grade - Madison Grigsby, Gavin Hudson, and Aiden Otis. 8th Grade - Jerrin Bass, Luis Castillo, Brevan Hurst, Amelie Mastan, Maliah Norris, Kayson Pledger,...
scttx.com
Hurst Street, Arcadia Road Scene of Two-vehicle Crash
January 9, 2023 - The intersection of Hurst Street and Arcadia Road in Center was the scene of a two-vehicle collision December 19, 2022. Officers with the Center Police Department (CPD) and fire personnel with the Center Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to assist those involved. While CPD...
Comments / 0