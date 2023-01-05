Who is Bernard Arnault? The new world’s richest person admires Buffett and Jobs while running Louis Vuitton and Dior

Read full article on original website
CNBC
Elon Musk's $182 billion net worth drop breaks Guinness World Record
Elon Musk can add a new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder. The "Technoking" of Tesla made it into the record books thanks to an abysmal 2022 which saw his fortune shrink by $182 billion, the organization announced Friday in a release that cited data from Forbes. Guinness...
CNBC
Market expectations for a soft landing are growing after latest batch of economic reports
The soft landing crowd is back. The consensus for 2023 has been extremely bearish going into the new year. But data is starting to accumulate that inflation is moderating and job growth as noted by the nonfarm payrolls report, the ADP private payrolls count, and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, may slow but is still strong. Longer-term bond yields are declining, the dollar is again in a downtrend.
CNBC
More mainland Chinese firms will take away market share from Taiwan iPhone suppliers: Investment firm
More mainland Chinese electronics manufacturing companies are set to take away market share from Taiwanese counterparts such as Foxconn and Pegatron, an investment fund manager said. "Chinese companies are getting pretty competitive for iPhone assemblers. China is doing quite well in pretty much everything, except semiconductors," Kirk Yang, chairman and...
CNBC
FTX's venture backers included Patriots owner Robert Kraft and billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, new filings show
FTX's shareholders included entities connected to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and hedge fund titan Paul Tudor Jones. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried attracted a host of high-profile investors, who often continued to pour money into the crypto exchange over successive rounds. New filings show that investors ranged from small...
CNBC
Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...
CNBC
Amazon’s Buy with Prime is a positive step, but the stock is still expensive
's (AMZN) soon-to-be widely available Buy with Prime service, which allows Prime members to use their Amazon accounts to shop with other online merchants, could be a profitable revenue channel for the e-commerce giant. However, the Club holding's stock is still expensive, a high multiple compared to the broader stock market.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full post-market discussion with Virtus' Joe Terranova, BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Alicia Levine and CIC Wealth's Malcolm Ethridge
Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss the markets and whether he believes there could be positive momentum building. With Alicia Levine, BNY Mellon Wealth Management and Malcolm Ethridge, CIC Wealth.
CNBC
Now is an 'ideal' time for young people to start building wealth, says investing expert
I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."
CNBC
Coinbase to cut jobs by 20%, and Cameron Winklevoss pens new letter to DCG board: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, David Siemer of Wave Financial discusses the state of Digital Currency Group.
CNBC
Microsoft's OPENAI investment won't help it rival Google search, says tech analyst
Brent Thill of Jefferies on what Microsoft's OPENAI deal could mean for the company. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Charts are ‘screaming’ that it’s not too late to buy homebuilder stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that investors still have a chance to buy homebuilder stocks before a possible run-up. “The charts are screaming that it’s not too late to buy the homebuilders. In fact, you should still be buying them hand over fist,” he said. CNBC's...
CNBC
Microsoft is becoming more of a cloud play, says Wedbush's Dan Ives
Wedbush's Dan Ives joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss Microsoft and where he sees the stock headed from here. He has an outperform rating on the stock with a price target of $290.
CNBC
JUST Capital and CNBC Release Annual ‘JUST 100,’ the Only Comprehensive Ranking of How Corporations Perform on the American People’s Priorities
Bank of America tops the JUST 100 list recognizing largest U.S. companies doing right by all stakeholders. NEW YORK - JUST Capital, along with media partner CNBC, today released the 2023 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies, including the marquee JUST 100. The Rankings are the only comprehensive evaluation of how the nation's largest corporations perform on the Issues that matter most to Americans today, including creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, acting with integrity at the leadership level, supporting workforce retention and training, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution, and more.
CNBC
Asia-Pacific shares trade higher ahead of U.S. inflation report
Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the U.S. consumer price index, which would set the Federal Reserve's trajectory in its attempt to tackle inflation after raising rates seven times in 2022. Economists polled by Reuters expect core CPI to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis, which would...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Coinbase, Virgin Orbit and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The satellite launch service company fell 13.99% a day after it confirmed its first launch out of the United Kingdom Monday failed to reach orbit. The mission was Virgin Orbit's sixth to date, and its second launch failure. — Shares...
CNBC
Chinese travelers say new restrictions are 'unfair' — but they're angry at some countries more than others
Travel restrictions launched in the wake of China's border reopening may be affecting where people there are booking trips. But it's not out of spite, said several Chinese travelers who spoke to CNBC. It's because some countries aren't letting them in easily, they said. 'I think it's unfair'. Reactions from...
CNBC
Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
CNBC
Pfizer CEO says there will be no generic Paxlovid for China
Pfizer is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there, but is in discussions about a price for the branded product, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday. Bourla said the company had shipped thousands of courses of the...
CNBC
Bob Iger tells Disney employees they must return to the office four days a week
Disney CEO Bob Iger told hybrid employees on Monday they must return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1, according to an email obtained by CNBC. Iger's four-day-per-week stipulation is relatively strict compared with other large companies, many of which have opted for two or three mandated in-office days for hybrid employees.
CNBC
Mainland Chinese citizens are eager to travel — for the West's mRNA Covid vaccines
Mainland China has reopened its borders, and citizens eager to travel are booking not just flight tickets, but also vaccination appointments. "I believe that the natural first destination of the Chinese vaccine tourism is Hong Kong. It will then spread to Asia and the U.S., maybe extend to Europe," Sam Radwan, president of management consultancy Enhance International, told CNBC.
