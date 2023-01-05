ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who is Bernard Arnault? The new world’s richest person admires Buffett and Jobs while running Louis Vuitton and Dior

By Tom Huddleston Jr.
CNBC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Elon Musk's $182 billion net worth drop breaks Guinness World Record

Elon Musk can add a new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder. The "Technoking" of Tesla made it into the record books thanks to an abysmal 2022 which saw his fortune shrink by $182 billion, the organization announced Friday in a release that cited data from Forbes. Guinness...
CNBC

Market expectations for a soft landing are growing after latest batch of economic reports

The soft landing crowd is back. The consensus for 2023 has been extremely bearish going into the new year. But data is starting to accumulate that inflation is moderating and job growth as noted by the nonfarm payrolls report, the ADP private payrolls count, and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, may slow but is still strong. Longer-term bond yields are declining, the dollar is again in a downtrend.
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...
CNBC

Amazon’s Buy with Prime is a positive step, but the stock is still expensive

's (AMZN) soon-to-be widely available Buy with Prime service, which allows Prime members to use their Amazon accounts to shop with other online merchants, could be a profitable revenue channel for the e-commerce giant. However, the Club holding's stock is still expensive, a high multiple compared to the broader stock market.
CNBC

JUST Capital and CNBC Release Annual ‘JUST 100,’ the Only Comprehensive Ranking of How Corporations Perform on the American People’s Priorities

Bank of America tops the JUST 100 list recognizing largest U.S. companies doing right by all stakeholders. NEW YORK - JUST Capital, along with media partner CNBC, today released the 2023 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies, including the marquee JUST 100. The Rankings are the only comprehensive evaluation of how the nation's largest corporations perform on the Issues that matter most to Americans today, including creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, acting with integrity at the leadership level, supporting workforce retention and training, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution, and more.
CNBC

Asia-Pacific shares trade higher ahead of U.S. inflation report

Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the U.S. consumer price index, which would set the Federal Reserve's trajectory in its attempt to tackle inflation after raising rates seven times in 2022. Economists polled by Reuters expect core CPI to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis, which would...
CNBC

Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue

Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
CNBC

Pfizer CEO says there will be no generic Paxlovid for China

Pfizer is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there, but is in discussions about a price for the branded product, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday. Bourla said the company had shipped thousands of courses of the...
CNBC

Bob Iger tells Disney employees they must return to the office four days a week

Disney CEO Bob Iger told hybrid employees on Monday they must return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1, according to an email obtained by CNBC. Iger's four-day-per-week stipulation is relatively strict compared with other large companies, many of which have opted for two or three mandated in-office days for hybrid employees.
CNBC

Mainland Chinese citizens are eager to travel — for the West's mRNA Covid vaccines

Mainland China has reopened its borders, and citizens eager to travel are booking not just flight tickets, but also vaccination appointments. "I believe that the natural first destination of the Chinese vaccine tourism is Hong Kong. It will then spread to Asia and the U.S., maybe extend to Europe," Sam Radwan, president of management consultancy Enhance International, told CNBC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy