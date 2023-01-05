ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Bautista looks forward to leaving Marvel behind

By Jordan Hoffman
 5 days ago

Dave Bautista , the retired WWE champ and “ Guardians of the Galaxy ” actor, spoke recently with GQ magazine while promoting Netflix’s mystery-comedy “ Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery” and M. Night Shyamalan ’s upcoming thriller “A Knock at the Cabin.” The 53-year-old performer spoke of being in a period of transition right now, with a goal of emerging as a well-respected actor. He suggested that his time in superhero movies may be over.

“ I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him,” he said of the extremely literal blue space alien from James Gunn ’s pocket of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “ But there’s a relief [that it’s over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down,” he added.

Bautista continued, saying, “And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

This year will see the final entry in the “Galaxy” trilogy, as well as the second half of Denis Villeneuve ’s “Dune” duology. “If I could be a number one [on the callsheet] with Denis, I would do it for fucking free,” Bautista said. The two first worked together on “Blade Runner 2049.” While the wrestler-turned-actor had credits in film and television beforehand, “Blade Runner” was his first bit of casting that used him as more than just a slab of muscle.

“I never wanted to be the next Rock,” the Tampa, Florida-based Bautista said in the interview, comparing himself to the world’s most famous WWE alumni. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”

Oscar Experts Typing: Breaking down the chaotic BAFTA longlists and why Spielberg’s snub isn’t that surprising

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we dissect the BAFTA longlists. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Friday and we’ve got some new data points to discuss! Earlier today, BAFTA released its longlists and further buttressed the Best Picture bona fides for “All Quiet on the Western Front.” The Netflix war drama led all contenders with 15 overall mentions, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Cinematography and more. If you’ll allow me to put on my best...
Reading the BAFTA tea leaves: What do longlists tell us about nominations?

The 2023 BAFTA Awards longlists were revealed on January 6. “All Quiet on the Western Front” led the pack with 15 mentions and “The Banshees of Inisherin” is right behind at 14. “Elvis” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” each earned an even dozen. And four films merited eight mentions apiece: “Aftersun,” “Babylon,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” How likely are these films to top the leaderboard when BAFTA nominations are announced on Jan. 19? Let’s take a look back at last year to see how much these longlists matter in the end. Nine movies numbered in the double digits on...
Tom Hanks dismisses ‘nepo baby’ debate

Tom Hanks, America’s Dad, gave an interview this week while promoting his new film “A Man Called Otto.” During the conversation, he waved away recent discussion about nepotism in Hollywood, which came to an apex with a large New York magazine feature. Hanks, an A-lister who broke into the industry on nothing but his talents, the status quo. “Otto” features his son Truman Hanks, and his wife, Rita Wilson, wrote a song for its soundtrack and is a co-producer. “Look this is a family business. This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in,”...
Golden Globes predictions: ‘Abbott Elementary’ will be biggest TV winner

When the winners for the 80th Golden Globe Awards are announced Tuesday, January 10 on NBC, one TV program is predicted to walk away with the most trophies: ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” According to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, this elementary school mockumentary will dominate the television side with a trio of wins for Best TV Comedy Series, Best TV Comedy Actress for Quinta Brunson and Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph. Scroll down to see all 2023 Golden Globes predictions by TV show. Following “Abbott,” a pair of series are predicted to end the night with two trophies apiece: “Severance”...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Watch Sigourney Weaver transform into 14-year-old Kiri [Exclusive Video]

20th Century Studios has provided Gold Derby with a special extended feature focusing on Sigourney Weaver’s performance in James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” As with the original “Avatar,” Cameron’s latest is another fine example of how the Oscar-winning filmmaker uses technology to create the incredible and the impossible on screen. In the sequel to the 2009 mega-blockbuster, the 73-year-old actress plays the teenage Na’vi Kiri, the daughter of Weaver’s “Avatar” character, Grace, who has joined the extended family of Sam Worthington’s Jake and Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri. The feature includes never-before-seen footage from the set of Weaver performing as Kiri,...
Golden Globes: Taron Egerton (‘Black Bird’) would break Robin Williams’ record

Of the three former film acting Golden Globe winners currently in the running for the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor award, only Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”) has a chance to set a new record as the youngest man to ever be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for both big and small screen work. This distinction has been held since 1988 by Robin Williams, who was 28 when he won Best TV Comedy Actor for “Mork & Mindy” and 36 when he clinched his first Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor trophy for “Good Morning, Vietnam.” Egerton, who won the same...
Golden Globes: Henry Winkler would be 1st funny fellow to win for lead and supporting roles

Nearly five decades after achieving two consecutive Best TV Comedy Actor Golden Globe victories for “Happy Days,” Henry Winkler could now become the first man to ever be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for both lead and supporting performances on comedy programs. The septuagenarian “Barry” cast member did not succeed on his first two Golden Globe bids for the HBO show, but his luck may change now that he is competing in a brand new category. Ahead of the 80th Golden Globes, the HFPA established the Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor and Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor categories...
National Society of Film Critics Awards: ‘TAR’ and Cate Blanchett complete sweep

“Tár” was named Best Picture, its titular lead Cate Blanchett was honored as Best Actress and Colin Farrell was voted Best Actor this weekend by the National Society of Film Critics at its 57th annual awards. The wins for “Tár” and Blanchett gave the film and its star a rare trifecta as both earned wins late last year from the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association in addition to the NSFC. Also earning a clean sweep of the three prestigious critics honors was Ke Huy Kwan, who pulled off the hat trick as Best Supporting...
Golden Globes record: TV Comedy Actress could be oldest (or youngest) winner ever

Considering all 10 TV acting Golden Globe categories, the widest age range of the year involves the Best Comedy Actress nominees. 51 years separate reigning champ Jean Smart (71) of HBO Max’s “Hacks” from first-timer Jenna Ortega (20) of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” while the gaps in the other categories range from 27 to 47 years. Smart is looking to break her own record as the all-time oldest recipient of this lead award, but she faces a formidable challenge from Ortega, who could set a new precedent as the youngest winner in this category and second youngest performer to snag a TV...
SAG Awards movie nominations predictions: ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘The Fabelmans’ will lead

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Fabelmans” will be the top films at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when nominations are announced on January 11. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our complete nomination predictions organized by film with our projected winners highlighted in gold. SEESAG Ensemble head-scratcher: ‘Glass Onion’ could shake up important precursor race In our odds “Everything Everywhere” and “The Fabelmans” are the two top contenders for best ensemble cast. They’re both family-centered stories, which would follow in the...
Golden Globes: ‘Better Call Saul’ will win for final season, just like ‘Breaking Bad’

After being consistently overlooked since 2016, “Better Call Saul” has finally received its first Best Drama Series Golden Globe nomination. This long overdue recognition comes for the AMC program’s sixth and final season, which aired in two parts over the spring and summer of 2022. The prequel and sequel series to “Breaking Bad” has already followed its predecessor by only catching the attention of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with its bifurcated last batch of episodes, and it could now further emulate it by pulling off a last minute victory in the top category. “Breaking Bad” won Best Drama Series in...
Golden Globes predictions: Our official odds in all 27 film and TV categories

The Golden Globes are returning to television on January 10, 2023, after a year off the air. But who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all 27 film and TV categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last televised Golden Globes, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine...
DGA Awards: Jason Bateman, Ben Stiller, Tim Burton among nominees for TV, documentary and commercials

The Directors Guild of America announced the nominees for television, commercials and documentary for its 75th annual DGA Awards today, a list headed by previous winners Ben Stiller and Vince Gilligan, three-time nominee Jason Bateman and Tim Burton, who shockingly hadn’t previously been nominated by the DGA. Those directors vying for TV Drama Series honors include Bateman (for an episode of Netflix’s “Ozark”), Gilligan (for an installment of AMC’s “Better Call Saul”), Stiller (for an episode of Apple TV+’s “Severance”), Aoife McArdle (also “Severance”) and Sam Levinson (an episode of HBO’s “Euphoria”). Competing for TV Comedy Series are Burton (for an...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 9? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, January 9 with the second set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists perform each week for only two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews send one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer. The other spot is given to the act chosen by a selection of superfans across the country. Eight all-star acts were eliminated after just one performance and...
Exclusive ‘New Moon’ trailer: Animated short film from Colman and Raul Domingo contends for Oscar [WATCH]

“New Moon,” one of this year’s shortlisted films eligible for Best Animated Short at the Oscars, is the imaginative, surrealist journey of young Jay Jay and his mother Edie. Their inner city dreams are illuminated by the New Moon accompanied by the magic of Aretha Franklin playing on a summer’s eve on a transistor radio in their West Philadelphia backyard. Watch an exclusive new trailer above. The short film has been adapted from Emmy winner Colman Domingo‘s play titled “A Boy and His Soul.” It is dedicated to Black mothers and sons and the love and inspiration that keeps them inspired...
Jeremy Renner movies: 12 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]

It may seem an unlikely path from the streets of Modesto, California to the Oscar red carpet, but Jeremy Renner has made it there with style. Renner, the star of 2009’s Best Picture winner “The Hurt Locker,” has already earned two Academy Award nominations himself in a career that has included a wide range of films, from thrillers to romances to his current stint wielding a fierce bow-and-arrow in the MCU as Hawkeye. SEEEvery Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who’s been nominated for an Oscar Renner first garnered critical attention for his performance in the title role of the indie biopic “Dahmer” (2002)...
Nicolas Cage has no interest in ‘Star Wars,’ sides with ‘Star Trek’

It has been long known that Nicolas Cage loves Superman, but his opinions on influential geek franchises doesn’t end there. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the Oscar-winning actor told fans that they shouldn’t expect him to turn up in the galaxy far, far away any time soon. Considering the on-screen bromance between Cage and “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal in last year’s action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” one might think that Cage would consider joining his pal somewhere in that expansive franchise. (Especially since Pascal is already on record as agreeing it might be a “good fit.” “No!...
‘Beau Is Afraid’ trailer puts Joaquin Phoenix through the wringer

In the spring of last year, A24 released a genre-bending, worlds-spanning feature that seemed to defy convention and classification – and the studio was rewarded with its biggest box office returns ever and enough critical praise and online buzz to sustain into awards season. That isn’t to say “Beau Is Afraid,” Ari Aster’s new from A24 will put out this spring, is destined to become “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” but the similarities are unavoidable – at least judging solely on the just-released trailer. Once called “Disappointment Blvd.,” Aster’s latest film stars Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix as the title character, “a...
BAFTA longlists: ‘All Quiet,’ ‘Banshees,’ ‘Elvis’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead

In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the submitted films. The 2023 BAFTA Awards longlists were revealed on January 6. “All Quiet on the Western Front” earned a leading 15 mentions with “The Banshees of Inisherin” right behind at 14. “Elvis” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” each reaped an even dozen. Four films merited eight mentions: “Aftersun,” “Babylon,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Scroll down to see the semi-finalists for the 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations. In the recently concluded round one (which ran from Dec. 9...
RSVP for film makeup and hair panel on January 10: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Emancipation’

Four top film makeup and hair Oscar contenders will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, January 10, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together. RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show. This “Meet...
