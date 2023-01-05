Under normal circumstances, there's hardly any reason to feel excited headed into Orchard Park in the middle of January to face these Buffalo Bills in the postseason. But as Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel puts it, these waters are "uncharted," though he hardly views this as a negative headed into Sunday's Wild Card meeting at Buffalo. The emotions at Highmark Stadium as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover should seemingly favor the home team, but McDaniel says that, if anything, the circumstances make it a level emotional playing field.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO