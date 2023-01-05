Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
atozsports.com
Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB
If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Bengals First Rounder Signs Futures Deal With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick John Ross is headed to Kansas City. The 27-year-old worked out for the Chiefs on Monday, before ultimately signing a reserve/futures contract for the 2023 season. Ross had 11 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown for New York in 2021. He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of decisions to make this offseason, and captain Cam Heyward believes his future with the team will be one of. Heyward, 33, remains under contract for another two seasons with the Steelers. But as the defense looks for answers as a number of positions, the biggest concern for the All-Pro's future is his cap hit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed
CINCINNATI — The AFC Playoffs just got finalized. Cincinnati's win over Baltimore, the Dolphins' win over New York, and the Bills' win over New England cemented all of the matchups during Week 18. The field is laid out below:. 1. Kansas City. 2. Buffalo. 3. Cincinnati. 4. Jacksonville. 5....
NFL World Reacts To Mike Vrabel's Quarterback Announcement
Mike Vrabel gave his starting quarterback a vote of confidence on Monday. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Titans head coach said he knows who he wants to be his QB going forward:. I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Dak on TCU vs. Georgia; Coach Patterson ‘Bittersweet’
FRISCO - Dak Prescott and Gary Patterson kinda feel the same way about TCU vs. Georgia in the National Championship game on Monday night. Said Dallas Cowboys QB Dak, who played at Mississippi State in the same conference with Georgia: "I'm pulling for them (TCU), honestly. I don't know if I want them to win over the SEC, but I'm pulling for (TCU)."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sam Howell vs. Aaron Rodgers as Commanders QB?
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell put his best foot forward in the 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field on Sunday. Howell showed glimpses of what he could offer the offense next year that left receiver Jahan Dotson impressed. Coach Ron Rivera wanted Carson Wentz to give the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Present ‘Uncharted’ Emotion vs. Dolphins in Wild Card, Says Mike McDaniel
Under normal circumstances, there's hardly any reason to feel excited headed into Orchard Park in the middle of January to face these Buffalo Bills in the postseason. But as Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel puts it, these waters are "uncharted," though he hardly views this as a negative headed into Sunday's Wild Card meeting at Buffalo. The emotions at Highmark Stadium as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover should seemingly favor the home team, but McDaniel says that, if anything, the circumstances make it a level emotional playing field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why the 49ers Defense Doesn’t Need to be Elite Every Game
The 49ers defense was extremely disappointing against the Raiders. That was a game where they should've allowed half the points they did and made the starting debut of Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham a nightmare. But Stidham and the Raiders dealt the 49ers defense a pretty bad whooping. It was one that they haven't dealt with since facing the Chiefs. They allowed the Raiders to put up 34 points, which is the second most surrendered this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Interested in Saints Ex Head Coach as New Defensive Coordinator?
The Atlanta Falcons have an opening at the defensive coordinator and the team could be looking at another NFL veteran. With Dean Pees announcing his retirement Monday, the Falcons are immediately beginning their search for his replacement. According to KOA 850 in Colorado, the Falcons have reached out to veteran defensive coach Jim Haslett.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Ink Nine Players to Future Deals
As is customary, the Denver Broncos signed several players to reserve/future contracts following the 2022 regular-season finale. The team announced Monday it has inked nine former practice-squadders: running back Tyreik McAllister, wide receiver Victor Bolden, offensive linemen Parker Ferguson and Hunter Thedford, linebackers Wyatt Ray and Ray Wilborn, and defensive backs Faion Hicks, Delonte Hood, and Devon Key.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Santrell Latham, Linebacker, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Zach Hicks Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Next New QB: Brady, Carr or Mayfield, Anybody?
ASHBURN, Va. -- All offseason long there's going to be a growing group of Washington Commanders fans who want to see Sam Howell get a legitimate shot at becoming the team's No. 1 quarterback. With Howell leading the Commanders in Week 18, the team ran first, passed later, and relied...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AFC Playoff Teams Betting Profiles
Now that the NFL playoff field is set, there’s no more convoluted scenarios to consider. Win four games in a row (three if you’re the Chiefs or Eagles) and Super Bowl LVII is yours. Before you place your futures bets for conference champions and Super Bowl victor or...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AFC Player Praises Joe Burrow’s Ability to Deliver in Big Moments
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Ravens in Week 18 to improve to 12-4 and win their second-straight AFC North title for the first time in franchise history. They've won 22 regular season games and three playoff contests over the past two seasons. They also host Baltimore on Sunday night in a Wild Card postseason matchup.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Buccaneers Head Coach Fired After Just One Season
Lovie Smith is a good guy. You'd be hard-pressed to find many people to dispute such a claim. Is Lovie Smith a good NFL head coach? That's another debate. Although this may sound harsh, I think you'd be hard-pressed to find many people who would agree with such a claim—especially those in Tampa.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quiet Close for David Montgomery with Free Agency Looming
David Montgomery had been through an emotional week, and Sunday capped it off. The Bears running back may have played his final game for Chicago in a 29-13 loss to Minnesota. He gained just 21 yards on seven rushing attempts and if he did bow out he did it with the grace and giving the same effort he always gave, whether the Bears were making the playoffs in 2020 or losing a record 10 straight to finish this season.
