Read full article on original website
Related
Merced County Sheriff issues evacuation warnings
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads. For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel […]
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Releases List Of Storm Impacted Roads
Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County and City road crews are working to keep roadways open and sandbag locations stocked. Nealy 200 tons of sandbags have been deployed in the county thus far. Many roads are currently being impacted by the storm or closed. Some of them do not have a reopening date due to ongoing storm activity. The following is the current list of closed and impacted roads in Calaveras.
Roads flooded, trees knocked down as powerful storm hits Merced County
A powerful storm hit Merced County on Monday, causing flooded streets, several car crashes and spinouts, and a lot of downed trees.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Logging Truck Crash On Rawhide Road
Update at 10am: The CHP reports that travelers will want to continue to avoid the 19000 block of Rawhide Road as cleanup continues from a logging truck rollover accident. Minor injuries were reported in relation to the crash, which occurred around 7:15am. There is a heavy amount of mud and wood still blocking the roadway.
KCRA.com
Cleanup in Stockton continues after storms leaves flooding, downed trees
STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton has reopened most streets impacted by flooding and downed trees from recent days of strong rain and wind. As of Monday night, only11 streets remain partially or completely closed to traffic. Stockton officials emphasized that while the latest overnight storm didn't bring...
Evacuation warnings issued for these Merced streets
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced has issued an evacuation for a series of city streets, urging residents to prepare to leave their homes in anticipation of Bear Creek reaching flood levels. The streets impacted by the evacuation warning include: Evacuation Center: According to Merced city officials, an evacuation center is open at […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: North Stewart Street Closes Due To Falling Tree
Update at 5 pm: Sonora Police Department has announced the road is open with traffic moving freely. Original story posted at 10:29 am: Sonora, CA — A portion of a busy downtown street in Sonora is temporarily closed due to a tree that is falling into a power line.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Storm System Spurs Power Outages, Closures, And School Delays
Update at 9:14am: Many schools that were initially on a delay today have switched to a closure, due to lingering power outages. Click here to see the updated list. Also, Interfaith Social Services is closed today due to a power outage. Waste Management reports that all collections are running on...
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Shelter In Place Order For Parts Of Mariposa County
Update: The Shelter in Place order referenced below has now been lifted. Mariposa, CA — Concerning flood waters and debris have prompted a “Shelter In Place Order” for portions of Mariposa County. The sheriff’s office reports that the order impacts anyone on Carter Road, Jerseydale Road (from...
Tornado Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings expire for parts of Northern California
STOCKTON, Calif. — Severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service expired early Tuesday morning. Both a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Warning have ended for parts of Northern California. An early-morning tornado warning has expired for areas including western Tuolumne County, east central San Joaquin County, north...
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Warming Centers And Storm Tips
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has announced plans to open a drying and warming center at the Enrichment Center building at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora. It will be open today (Monday) and tomorrow from 9am-6pm. It will be reassessed on Tuesday in relation to potentially expanding the hours. The Tuolumne County Main Library will also be open during regular hours, Monday through Friday, from 9am-6pm, and Saturday from 10-6pm, to escape the weather.
Tornado warning in the San Joaquin Valley
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect when the tornado warning was issued. (KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued for the Modesto area on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather System Sacramento Station. According to NWS, the warning is to last until 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday and effect up to 385,000 […]
mymotherlode.com
Widespread Power Outages: Columbia College Impacted
Columbia, CA — Thousands are without electricity in the Mother Lode as an atmospheric river storm system passes through the region. Columbia College’s main campus will be closed today due to a lack of power. Any additional cancelations or delays will be posted on the myMotherLode.com school page.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on SR-4 in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury car collision in Stockton. The incident was described as a head-on crash involving two vehicles on State Route 4 and Roberts Road at approximately 8:35 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Car Collision in...
Fox40
Parts of El Dorado, Sacramento counties under river flood warning
(KTXL) — Parts of both El Dorado and Sacramento Counties are under river flood warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) until early Monday evening. NWS issued the warning Sunday evening saying minor flooding is forecast near Michigan Bar in the Cosumnes River. NWS said that at 13.2 feet,...
Stockton mobile home without power since Saturday night
STOCKTON, Calif. — One Stockton community is still struggling with power outages into Monday evening. The Tehama Mobile Home Village Park a 55 and older community off Highway 99 and East Eight Mile Road. Residents say they have had no power since 10 p.m. Saturday night. Overnight heavy winds...
Stockton families struggle to get help from the city with home flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton is just one of many Northern California cities seeing the effects of the atmospheric river over the past couple of weeks. From trees falling to thousands of power outages across the region, one neighborhood is getting the brunt of these storms. The water consistently floods...
mymotherlode.com
Caltrans Advises Against Traveling During Upcoming Storm
Sonora, CA– Caltrans has issued a warning to motorists to avoid travel as much as possible this weekend and into early next week due to an incoming atmospheric river weather event. The National Weather Service forecasts severe weather, including heavy rain and mountain snow, flooding concerns, rising rivers, possible mainstem river flooding, continued wet conditions, damaging winds, difficult driving conditions, rapidly developing roadway and urban flooding, potential rock/mudslides in the foothills, and snow levels starting at around 4,000-5,500 feet.
5-vehicle collision involving big rig blocks Highway 99 in Stockton
STOCKTON — A multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig was causing major backups on Highway 99 in Stockton late Friday night.The California Highway patrol Stockton division said the collision happened at approximately 9:19 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Harney Lane. All but one southbound lane was blocked.Caltrans said the lanes should be fully reopened by 11:30 p.m.Five vehicles, one of which was a big rig, were involved in the collision.Minor injuries were reported but it is unclear how many people were injured or involved.The CHP said the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.
Comments / 0