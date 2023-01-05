ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

NHS boys claim Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament title

By Wilson Senn for The Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nIQi_0k4TaiwF00

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry High School boys basketball team won three games in 48 hours to capture the 2022 Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament championship, last week.

Hosting Mid-Carolina, White Knoll and Pedro Menendez High School, from St. Augustine, Florida, the Bulldogs tipped-off with 5A White Knoll on Wednesday.

Newberry never trailed in their game with the Timberwolves, as they went on to the 82-68 victory.

The Bulldogs won each shot category including converted free-throws, (16-15), and field-shots, (30-25).

Ty Davis led the Newberry scoring with 24 points, while Kenton Caldwell was just behind him with 20 points.

Crishaud Cromer saw 14 points, Isiah Glymph finished with 10 points, and Darius Elkins had seven points.

The Newberry scoring ended with the five points of Shaquille Goode, and two points of AJ Jeter.

Thursday evening saw the hosting of Menendez, as Newberry went into the break trailing by two, 28-26.

Newberry went on a 52-20 run in the final half to take the 78-48 victory.

Caldwell had a career-high 31 points, including going nine-of-ten from behind the arc.

Goode scored 15 of his 16 total points in the final three stanzas, while Davis got nine of his 11 points in the fourth.

Liam Davenport saw five points, Jamel Howse, Myquan Darby, and Elkins each had four points, while Jeter rounded out the Bulldogs’ scoring with three points.

Finishing the tournament off on Friday in Rock Hill, Newberry faced their second 5A school in three days, in the likes of Clover.

Heading into the fourth quarter with a one-point lead, 47-46, Newberry had a three-point advantage going into the final seconds of the game.

Clover’s potential tying three-pointer was no good with 1.2 seconds left, but the Blue Eagle were fouled on the attempt.

After making the first two attempts, the third shot was no good and fell into the hands of Cromer to give Newberry the 63-62 victory and the tournament title.

Clover won both the free-throw conversions, (17-14), and made two more three-pointers than Newberry’s three.

The Bulldogs made 20 two-pointers, compared to Clover’s 15.

Co-MVP in the tournament Elkins finished with 25 points, while Davis finished with 13, and Cromer had 11.

Caldwell, the other co-MVP in the tournament, saw nine points.

Meanwhile, Glymph scored four points, and Goode converted a lone free-throw.

The Rebels went 1-2 in the tournament. On Wednesday, they defeated Menendez, lost to White Knoll on Thursday, and then to the Greenville Hurricanes team on Friday.

Mid-Carolina’s Connor Cromer was named to the All-Tournament Team, as he finished with 48 points during the three-day event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Dutch Fork student named 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school student is being recognized by Gatorade. Jarvis Green is the 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is a student at Dutch Fork High School. The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field. He is the first player to be chosen from the high school and is eligible to be considered for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, which will be announced in Jan.
IRMO, SC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Classy Decision

On Sunday, the South Carolina head coach - and the rest of her team - made a cool gesture for former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Staley and her team wore a Mike Leach-inspired shirt in honor of the former head coach. That's a great move by the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

$50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Winnsboro

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina resident won $50,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing after purchasing a ticket in Winnsboro. The ticket, which was sold at the Pops #550 on US Hwy 321 in Winnsboro won big in the Double Play drawing held after the regular Powerball drawing.
WINNSBORO, SC
Newberry Observer

Top 10 news stories of 2022

NEWBERRY COUNTY — With 2022 all but a memory, it is time for an annual tradition at The Newberry Observer of looking back at the top 10 news stories of the year. This list focuses on news from the last year, the top 10 sports stories have their own list.
NEWBERRY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SPARTANBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

WCTEL college scholarship open for applicants

NEWBERRY — West Carolina Tel (WCTEL) is committed to building a stronger future for the communities it serves. This year, the local technology provider is giving away $8,000 in scholarship money. Senior high school students are invited to apply now. For decades now, WCTEL has been providing high school...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

PTC student-authored research papers lead to scholarships

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently announced that two of its second-year respiratory care program students won scholarships for research papers they wrote. The students — Amaro Sunga and Gabby Vickery — were honored at the S.C. Society for Respiratory Care (SCSRC) State Conference in Myrtle Beach.
NEWBERRY, SC
golaurens.com

Newberry woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Joanna

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-26 near Joanna on Thursday night, according to SCHP LCpl Tyler Tidwell. The crash occurred near the 59 mile marker eastbound around 8:57pm. A 2010 Subaru sedan and a 2000 Chevrolet Astro van were traveling eastbound on I-26 when they made...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

NSWCD holding art contest

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District is currently holding an art contest with the theme “One Water” for youth k-12. This contest is from the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) and runs Jan. 1-April 28. The contest will start on the local level and the winner will go on to the state contest, followed by the national level.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident

Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy