NHS boys claim Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament title

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry High School boys basketball team won three games in 48 hours to capture the 2022 Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament championship, last week.

Hosting Mid-Carolina, White Knoll and Pedro Menendez High School, from St. Augustine, Florida, the Bulldogs tipped-off with 5A White Knoll on Wednesday.

Newberry never trailed in their game with the Timberwolves, as they went on to the 82-68 victory.

The Bulldogs won each shot category including converted free-throws, (16-15), and field-shots, (30-25).

Ty Davis led the Newberry scoring with 24 points, while Kenton Caldwell was just behind him with 20 points.

Crishaud Cromer saw 14 points, Isiah Glymph finished with 10 points, and Darius Elkins had seven points.

The Newberry scoring ended with the five points of Shaquille Goode, and two points of AJ Jeter.

Thursday evening saw the hosting of Menendez, as Newberry went into the break trailing by two, 28-26.

Newberry went on a 52-20 run in the final half to take the 78-48 victory.

Caldwell had a career-high 31 points, including going nine-of-ten from behind the arc.

Goode scored 15 of his 16 total points in the final three stanzas, while Davis got nine of his 11 points in the fourth.

Liam Davenport saw five points, Jamel Howse, Myquan Darby, and Elkins each had four points, while Jeter rounded out the Bulldogs’ scoring with three points.

Finishing the tournament off on Friday in Rock Hill, Newberry faced their second 5A school in three days, in the likes of Clover.

Heading into the fourth quarter with a one-point lead, 47-46, Newberry had a three-point advantage going into the final seconds of the game.

Clover’s potential tying three-pointer was no good with 1.2 seconds left, but the Blue Eagle were fouled on the attempt.

After making the first two attempts, the third shot was no good and fell into the hands of Cromer to give Newberry the 63-62 victory and the tournament title.

Clover won both the free-throw conversions, (17-14), and made two more three-pointers than Newberry’s three.

The Bulldogs made 20 two-pointers, compared to Clover’s 15.

Co-MVP in the tournament Elkins finished with 25 points, while Davis finished with 13, and Cromer had 11.

Caldwell, the other co-MVP in the tournament, saw nine points.

Meanwhile, Glymph scored four points, and Goode converted a lone free-throw.

The Rebels went 1-2 in the tournament. On Wednesday, they defeated Menendez, lost to White Knoll on Thursday, and then to the Greenville Hurricanes team on Friday.

Mid-Carolina’s Connor Cromer was named to the All-Tournament Team, as he finished with 48 points during the three-day event.