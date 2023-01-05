ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare accidentally goes on sale in Spain days before release

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VD3Tz_0k4TaasR00

Prince Harry 's highly anticipated memoir Spare has accidentally gone on sale in Spain, days before the official publication date on 10 January.

The memoir, titled En La Sombra in Spanish, translates to “In the Shadow”, and has “Príncipe Harry” at the top of the cover with his close-up shot on the front.

One Spanish shopper bought two hardback copies of the book from the shelves, for a total of around £20, The Sun reported.

A copy purchased in Spain on Thursday shows it is dedicated “Para Meg, Archie y Lili... y, for supuesto, mi madre” - “For Meg, Archie and Lili... and, of course, my mother”.

Images published by The Sun show the book open on a page bearing a black-and-white photo of the Duke as a young boy with his mother, Princess Diana, alongside the words “Primera parte - Desde la noche que me envuelve”, or “Part one - Since the night that surrounds me”.

Although not officially due to hit the shelves until Tuesday, Spare made headlines around the world on Thursday after it was apparently leaked to the press, and a number of extraordinary claims reportedly made in the volume came to light.

According to the sixth page of the book, the Duke of Sussex claims that Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4UPm_0k4TaasR00

Prince Harry, then 20, caused outrage when he was pictured wearing the soldier’s uniform complete with a swastika armband for a fancy dress party.

But he is said to allege in the book that it was William and Kate who said he should go dressed as a Nazi, when he was choosing between that and dressing as a pilot.

He reportedly goes on to say they “howled with laughter” at the sight of him wearing it.

In another segment, the Duke reportedly claims he was physically attacked and knocked to the floor by his brother during a row over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cARRU_0k4TaasR00

According to the Guardian , which has seen a copy of the book, the altercation culminated with William grabbing Harry by the collar and throwing him to the floor, shattering a dog bowl with his back.

As the allegations caused shockwaves on Thursday, a brand new trailer dropped for Prince Harry’s blockbuster interview which is due to air on ITV this Sunday, two days before Spare goes on sale.

In the one-minute clip, the Duke of Sussex reveals to ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby that he still believes in the monarchy, though doesn’t know whether he will play a part in its future. He also fails to confirm whether he will attend his father’s coronation, which will be in May.

Instead, he says: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then... But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Independent

Harry says Diana’s ex-butler ‘made my blood boil’ by releasing ‘tell-all book’

The Duke of Sussex has condemned Diana, Princess of Wales’ former butler for releasing a book that made a series of private revelations about his mother.In his controversial memoir Spare, Harry said Paul Burrell was “milking” Diana’s death for money when he penned A Royal Duty in 2003, adding that it “made my blood boil”.Mr Burrell, who the duke does not name in the autobiography, drew criticism from the royal family at the time when he released the book about his former boss Diana.A statement issued by the brothers from Clarence House accused Mr Burrell of “a cold and overt...
The Independent

‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism

ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The Independent

Harry accuses royal family of ‘horrible reaction’ on day Queen died

The Duke of Sussex has accused the royal family of a “really horrible reaction” on the day of the Queen’s death.In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry spoke of how his family was “on the back foot” when the late monarch died in September, and told the presenter he witnessed “leaking and planting”.His words come after it was reported he claimed in his memoir, Spare, that Meghan was “not welcome” at Balmoral, with the King allegedly telling Harry not to bring his wife.Harry said to his father: “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,” according to the...
The Independent

Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana

The Duke of Sussex has said that Tyler Perry offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother had “loved” Diana, Princess of Wales.Harry said that the US actor and comedian had made the “generous” offer as he and Meghan sought to travel to America from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.Perry, who is known for multiple US television shows, revealed that after Diana’s famous visit to Harlem, New York in 1989, she could “do no wrong” in the eyes of his own mother.During her visit at the time of the US Aids...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Harry and Meghan ‘will be invited to Charles’s coronation – but are not expected to attend’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles but senior royals believe the pair would “find a reason not to go”, The Independent understands.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be offered the chance to attend when guest lists are finalised, although it is understood they have already been written out of any formal role in the event at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. Full coverage as Prince Harry releases memoir“The King does not expect them to be at the coronation,” said a source close to the royal family.“The family will extend...
The Independent

Harry: I told Meghan not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal

The Duke of Sussex told his wife not to take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal as he did not want people to think she was mimicking his mother.In 1992, Diana, Princess of Wales was pictured sitting alone at the famous landmark on a tour of India, in an image considered symbolic of the state of her relationship with Charles.Writing in his memoir Spare, Harry says he and Meghan laughed about the advice he gave her ahead of a trip she was taking to India.Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and...
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals nickname for his great-grandmother the Queen mother

Prince Harry has revealed the nickname he had for his great grandmother the Queen mother.Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradbury during Harry: The Interview, Harry said: “I had a proper laugh with my Gan-gan then.“You know, she was so close to my father as well and that relationship and something that at the time, I recognised but never really thought about in detail.“But then two years of sitting there and writing this book, all of these memories come flooding back.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Actor Edward Norton learns Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmotherHarry claims members of the royal family ‘live in tabloid bubble’Prince Harry accuses Camilla of leaking stories to press in ITV interview
The Independent

Prince Harry praises Dutch and Norwegian royal families for standing against racism: ‘It is huge’

Prince Harry has candidly praised the Dutch royal family and the Norwegian royal family for their work in combating racism and addressing unconscious bias.The Duke of Sussex applauded Willem-Alexander, the King of the Netherlands, and Harald V, the King of Norway, for “leading by example” during an ABC special “Prince Harry: In His Own Words” with Michael Strahan on Monday 9 January.During the conversation, which aired on the eve of the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, the duke criticised the British press for its treatment of his wife Meghan Markle, while noting the steps the other monarchs...
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals he used laughing gas during birth of son

Prince Harry has reportedly written he used laughing gas and ate Nando’s chicken to “enhance my calm” during the birth of his son in 2019. In his leaked memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex described the scene at London’s Portland Hospital on the day his and Meghan Markle’s firstborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor came into the world. He reportedly recalled how Meghan was “bouncing on a giant purple ball” when she went into labour while Harry placed a photograph of his late mother, the former Princess of Wales Diana, in the delivery room. According to MailOnline, which said it had...
The Independent

William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding

Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
The Independent

Prince Harry says white side of mixed-race families often discuss what children will look like

The Duke of Sussex has said that the white side of mixed-race families are likely to have discussed what children will look like as he denied that the royal family were racist.In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex said that there had been “concerns” raised about Archie’s skin colour before his birth.“You speak to any other mixed-race couple around the world, and you will probably find that the white side of the family have either openly discussed it, or secretly discussed... ‘What are the kids gonna look like?’” Prince Harry said.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Harry snubs royal family members in acknowledgements section of new book Spare

Members of the royal family have been omitted from the acknowledgements section of the Duke of Sussex’s new book.Harry’s autobiography Spare, due out on Tuesday, has sparked a furore, with revelations including how the Prince of Wales physically attacked him, how he killed 25 Taliban members during the Afghanistan conflict, and a recounting of taking cocaine and magic mushrooms.There is no mention of his brother William, his father the King or his grandmother, the late Queen, or other royal family members in the opening acknowledgements section, although he does thank his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and children Archie and...
The Independent

Charles told Harry ‘I should have got you the help you needed years ago’

The Duke of Sussex has written of how his father the King blamed himself for his son’s struggles, telling him “I should have got you the help you needed years ago”.He says his “Pa” was “never made” for single parenthood but had tried, and told Tom Bradby in an interview on ITV he will “always love” his father.Narrating his autobiography Spare, the duke said: “Over dinner one night at Highgrove, Pa and I spoke at some length about what I’d been suffering.“I gave him the particulars, told him story after story. Towards the end of the meal he looked down...
The Independent

Fans defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in bombshell memoir

Fans have rushed to defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in his memoir, Spare, in which he recalls having a brief relationship with the late TV presenter, who died by suicide in 2020.In the tell-all book, which leaked after the memoir was accidentally published in Spain five days early, Harry recalls meeting the former Love Island host in 2009 at a restaurant during a night out with their mutual friend.Describing Flack as “funny”, “sweet”, and “cool”, Harry wrote: “Very soon after [the media] papped me and Flack, those photos set off a frenzy. Within hours a mob...
The Independent

Prince Harry responds to accusations of hypocrisy over memoir and Netflix documentary

Prince Harry has addressed accusations of hypocrisy around his wishes for privacy while “invading the privacy” of the royal family in his latest memoir and Netflix documentary. Speaking in an ITV interview ahead of the release of his memoir Spare on Tuesday 10 January, the Duke of Sussex was challenged on how he’d respond to accusations that he is invading the privacy of his “nearest and dearest.” “That’ll be the accusation from the people that don’t understand, or haven’t – or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press solidly for well over a decade,”...
The Independent

Prince Harry fallout ‘could mark beginning of the end’ of monarchy, says King Charles biographer

Prince Harry’s memoir and the continuous toxicity of the royal family rupture could “mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy”, a biographer of King Charles has suggested.The book’s release is “not just a celebrity knockabout story”, Catherine Mayer warned, arguing that “the status of a significant institution of state” is ultimately at stake – its peril exacerbated by the “layers of secrecy and obfuscation” surrounding the royals.A wave of leaked extracts of the Duke of Sussex’s book Spare days ahead of its publication, fuelled by its accidental early release in Spain, crashed over Buckingham Palace this week,...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy