ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: We need to tell the truth about ‘bed blocking’

By James Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwIlz_0k4TaY3r00

Did you know that London’s biggest hospital is St George’s in Tooting? Per its website, it has something over 1,300 beds.There’s a reason for my mentioning St George’s. Data put out by NHS England shows that at the end of November something over 13,000 people who “no longer meet the criteria to reside” in hospital were still occupying a bed.

You don’t need to be one of the teenagers forced into one of Rishi Sunak’s maths lessons (goodness knows who’s going to teach them) to be able to work out that keeping the equivalent of 10 super-hospitals full of people who are healthy enough to be sent home with the right support represents a huge, and very costly, problem for the NHS.

Similar problems are at work in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The phenomenon of people who “no longer meet the criteria to reside” is sometimes described as “bed blocking”. That’s a term I struggle with because of its pejorative nature. It lays the blame for a problem created by a lack of resources along with government and multi-agency failings at the door of the victims left to languish in hospital because they can’t be safely discharged.

These are people who need some level of assistance to safely go home, which is where they would much rather be. Hospitals are noisy, unhealthy, uncomfortable and invariably stressful for patients for all the undoubted dedication of their staff. No one wants to stay in one for any longer than is necessary. But that assistance can be very hard to obtain.

This is where the problem of resources – and the government’s failure to provide them – comes in. According to a House of Lords report last month, the NHS had 133,446, vacancies a rate of 9.7 per cent. This is an oft quoted figure. Less often seen is the fact that out of 1.79m adult social care posts, 165,000 had also been left unfilled, a rate of 9.2 per cent.

The similarity between the two is striking. Of course, both sectors suffer from poor pay, outsized workloads (partly as a result of the vacancies) and often shoddy conditions. Both also suffer from a government that appears wilfully blind to the problems they face. Solving the vacancy crisis in the case of social care – necessary to free up beds – would appear to be more complex than in the case of the NHS, where agreeing a fair pay settlement with unions would be your starter for ten.

Social care is provided by a diffuse network of operators, sometimes public, sometimes private. The latter often actively discourage unionisation. But an industry wide fair pay agreement, of the type advocated by the TUC, would go a long way towards helping matters.

The issue of poor conditions could, meanwhile, be addressed by the imposition of minimum standards. A few more work visas wouldn’t go amiss, either. We have a nationwide labour shortage. Growling about immigration isn’t going to solve it. More happier and better paid staff wouldn’t end the problem.

This brings us to those inter-agency failings. My colleague Alastair Jamieson recently wrote movingly of how his cancer stricken father was left to die alone and unnoticed in hospital, a place “where shouldn’t have been”.

It isn’t solely down to a lack of resources that keeps people in hospital when they should be out. Accessing what help there is available and navigating the discharge process often requires people wade through a bureaucratic swamp.

As Jamieson wrote: “We must also improve the ways in which hospitals and care services work together to get patients off busy wards, and into places where they belong. Sometimes that is not a matter of resources, but of common sense and basic care.”

Absolutely. And isn’t that where government once again comes in? We elect our leaders to identify, investigate and then solve these problems. They are not doing that. They don’t even appear to be trying. They instead prefer to talk over them. The way they misuse statistics to claim that black is white and things are better than they are is maddening. When politicians make claims at odds with people’s lived experience it only adds to the contempt in which government is held.

Note to Rishi Sunak: In addition to mandating those maths lessons, you promised to address the issue of NHS waiting times in your big New Year speech . You simply aren’t going to do that unless the lobster traps hospitals often turn into are opened up to allow people to go home.

That, I’m afraid, is going to take money. But overhauling the way discharges are handled and agencies interact with each other is also required. So, Mr Sunak, get on with it. Put a rocket up the backside of your hapless health secretary Steve Barclay . Or just move him. Otherwise, those waiting lists will only grow and there will be more avoidable and unconscionable tragedies like the one that affected the Jamieson family.

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Independent

Harry says Diana’s ex-butler ‘made my blood boil’ by releasing ‘tell-all book’

The Duke of Sussex has condemned Diana, Princess of Wales’ former butler for releasing a book that made a series of private revelations about his mother.In his controversial memoir Spare, Harry said Paul Burrell was “milking” Diana’s death for money when he penned A Royal Duty in 2003, adding that it “made my blood boil”.Mr Burrell, who the duke does not name in the autobiography, drew criticism from the royal family at the time when he released the book about his former boss Diana.A statement issued by the brothers from Clarence House accused Mr Burrell of “a cold and overt...
The Independent

‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism

ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
The Independent

Afghan man who lost relatives in British airstrike calls for Prince Harry to be 'put on trial'

An Afgan man whose relatives were killed in a British airstrike in 2011 has called for the Duke of Sussex to be “put on trial” after he admitted to killing 25 Taliban fighters while on tour in Afghanistan.Mullah Abdullah told Sky News that Afghan people “should get compensation for [their] losses.”“We lost our house, our life, and family members,” he said.In an extract from his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry described the 25 enemy fighters he killed as “chess pieces taken off the board.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Watch the moment Rishi Sunak refuses to answer whether he uses a private GP amid NHS crisis

Rishi Sunak refused to say whether he uses a private GP three times while insisting the issue is a “distraction from the things that really matter”.The prime minister refused to discuss reports that he uses a private GP, saying: “As a general policy I wouldn’t ever talk about me or my family’s healthcare situation, it’s not really relevant, what’s relevant is the difference I can make to the country.”When asked if he was registered with a private GP, he said: “My dad was a doctor. I grew up in an NHS family.“It’s just a personal choice. I think healthcare is somewhat private.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
The Independent

Harry accuses royal family of ‘horrible reaction’ on day Queen died

The Duke of Sussex has accused the royal family of a “really horrible reaction” on the day of the Queen’s death.In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry spoke of how his family was “on the back foot” when the late monarch died in September, and told the presenter he witnessed “leaking and planting”.His words come after it was reported he claimed in his memoir, Spare, that Meghan was “not welcome” at Balmoral, with the King allegedly telling Harry not to bring his wife.Harry said to his father: “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,” according to the...
The Independent

Voices: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor

Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals nickname for his great-grandmother the Queen mother

Prince Harry has revealed the nickname he had for his great grandmother the Queen mother.Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradbury during Harry: The Interview, Harry said: “I had a proper laugh with my Gan-gan then.“You know, she was so close to my father as well and that relationship and something that at the time, I recognised but never really thought about in detail.“But then two years of sitting there and writing this book, all of these memories come flooding back.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Actor Edward Norton learns Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmotherHarry claims members of the royal family ‘live in tabloid bubble’Prince Harry accuses Camilla of leaking stories to press in ITV interview
The Independent

Spare: How much money will Prince Harry make from the book deal?

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare is being released this weekIn it, the duke continues his wave of allegations against the royal family. The 416-page book will see Harry telling his story with “raw, unflinching honesty,” publisher Penguin Random House said in a statement, adding that the book is “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”,Spare, which was leaked in Spain before the official release, covers a wide range of subjects, from his fractious relationship with brother William to the struggles after his mother Diana’s death in 1997.The...
The Independent

Charles told Harry ‘I should have got you the help you needed years ago’

The Duke of Sussex has written of how his father the King blamed himself for his son’s struggles, telling him “I should have got you the help you needed years ago”.He says his “Pa” was “never made” for single parenthood but had tried, and told Tom Bradby in an interview on ITV he will “always love” his father.Narrating his autobiography Spare, the duke said: “Over dinner one night at Highgrove, Pa and I spoke at some length about what I’d been suffering.“I gave him the particulars, told him story after story. Towards the end of the meal he looked down...
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals he used laughing gas during birth of son

Prince Harry has reportedly written he used laughing gas and ate Nando’s chicken to “enhance my calm” during the birth of his son in 2019. In his leaked memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex described the scene at London’s Portland Hospital on the day his and Meghan Markle’s firstborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor came into the world. He reportedly recalled how Meghan was “bouncing on a giant purple ball” when she went into labour while Harry placed a photograph of his late mother, the former Princess of Wales Diana, in the delivery room. According to MailOnline, which said it had...
The Independent

Family pays tribute to ‘devoted’ couple who died at waterfalls

The family of two women who died after falling into a fast-flowing river in Wales has paid tribute to a “devoted, selfless, and loving couple”.Rachael, 33, and Helen Patching, 52, were visiting the Ystradfellte waterfalls in Powys on holiday.An alarm was raised at around 11.45am on January 4 when the couple, from Kent, were seen in the water.Their bodies were later recovered by emergency services.UPDATE | We can confirm that officers searching for two women who are believed to have entered the water in the Ystradfellte area on Wednesday (4 January) sadly recovered a second body from the river in...
The Independent

Other royals inspired ‘countless’ books trashing Meghan, Harry claims

The Duke of Sussex has said that “planting and leaking” by members of his family has caused “millions of words” to be written “trying to trash my wife”.In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry said he wrote his tell-all book Spare because of “38 years… of spin and distortion”.The memoir, which is due to be published on Tuesday, contains a string of revelations – with Harry’s brother the Prince of Wales the subject of a number of them.The claims made about William include that he physically assaulted Harry in 2019, and that he was “wasted” on rum hours...
The Independent

Harry snubs royal family members in acknowledgements section of new book Spare

Members of the royal family have been omitted from the acknowledgements section of the Duke of Sussex’s new book.Harry’s autobiography Spare, due out on Tuesday, has sparked a furore, with revelations including how the Prince of Wales physically attacked him, how he killed 25 Taliban members during the Afghanistan conflict, and a recounting of taking cocaine and magic mushrooms.There is no mention of his brother William, his father the King or his grandmother, the late Queen, or other royal family members in the opening acknowledgements section, although he does thank his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and children Archie and...
The Independent

Prince Harry praises Dutch and Norwegian royal families for standing against racism: ‘It is huge’

Prince Harry has candidly praised the Dutch royal family and the Norwegian royal family for their work in combating racism and addressing unconscious bias.The Duke of Sussex applauded Willem-Alexander, the King of the Netherlands, and Harald V, the King of Norway, for “leading by example” during an ABC special “Prince Harry: In His Own Words” with Michael Strahan on Monday 9 January.During the conversation, which aired on the eve of the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, the duke criticised the British press for its treatment of his wife Meghan Markle, while noting the steps the other monarchs...
The Independent

Fans defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in bombshell memoir

Fans have rushed to defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in his memoir, Spare, in which he recalls having a brief relationship with the late TV presenter, who died by suicide in 2020.In the tell-all book, which leaked after the memoir was accidentally published in Spain five days early, Harry recalls meeting the former Love Island host in 2009 at a restaurant during a night out with their mutual friend.Describing Flack as “funny”, “sweet”, and “cool”, Harry wrote: “Very soon after [the media] papped me and Flack, those photos set off a frenzy. Within hours a mob...
The Independent

Prince Harry responds to accusations of hypocrisy over memoir and Netflix documentary

Prince Harry has addressed accusations of hypocrisy around his wishes for privacy while “invading the privacy” of the royal family in his latest memoir and Netflix documentary. Speaking in an ITV interview ahead of the release of his memoir Spare on Tuesday 10 January, the Duke of Sussex was challenged on how he’d respond to accusations that he is invading the privacy of his “nearest and dearest.” “That’ll be the accusation from the people that don’t understand, or haven’t – or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press solidly for well over a decade,”...
The Independent

Mother missing with newborn baby is part of aristocratic family with links to the Queen Mother

A mother missing with her partner and newborn baby belongs to an aristocratic family which used to own a sprawling country estate and has close links to the royal family. Constance Marten, 35, is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, and who used to own the Crichel estate in Dorset.Ms Marten, her partner Mark Gordon and their child were last seen on Thursday evening after their car broke down on the M61 motorway, at which point they left the road safely and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, near...
The Independent

Man who mass produced ‘street valium’ is jailed for four and a half years

A man who was involved in turning an industrial unit into a drugs factory capable of mass producing pills worth hundreds of thousands of pounds has been jailed for four and a half years.Derek Dragsnes, 49, a labourer, from Glasgow, ran the unit in the village of Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire.He was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on Monday after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of etizolam, known as street valium, at a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh last month, the Crown Office said.Prosecutors said that a lengthy and detailed police search of the...
The Independent

London bookstores deserted on morning of Spare release despite book topping bestseller lists

Book stores in London were quiet this morning as Prince Harry's memoir hit shelves, despite the tell-all book topping best-seller lists. The Duke of Sussex’s explosive book Spare has been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book after going on sale on Tuesday. The book had made headlines worldwide in recent days, with copies on sale early in Spain revealing jaw-dropping secrets about the royals.Despite the rapid sales and the memoir leading multiple best-seller lists, it seemed business as usual on Tuesday in London bookshops. The Independent visited three Waterstones bookstores, which were seemingly empty with copies of the book neatly stacked...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy