ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Vigil for Natalie McNally at Stormont hears calls to end violence against women

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Petg_0k4TaTeE00

A vigil at Stormont for murder victim Natalie McNally heard a call for an end to violence against women and girls.

Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was killed in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh last month.

Police have so far made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

Her three brothers were among those who attended a vigil on the steps of Parliament Buildings in her memory on Thursday afternoon.

The brothers held on to each other as a minute of silence was held outside the landmark building in Belfast.

The silence was observed for Ms McNally as well as Bruna Fonesca, who was found dead in an apartment in Cork on New Year’s Day.

Pictures of both women were displayed as a crowd including MLAs from all parties and relatives of other women who were murdered attended.

Declan McNally thanked all who have supported his family as they seek justice for his sister.

“Whatever differences of opinions there are in this country we know there is no difference of opinion and everybody wants to see an end to violence against women and girls,” he said.

“And everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill organised the vigil at Stormont.

“We are very conscious today that we need to remember all victims of gender-based violence, all those who have lost their lives,” she told the gathering.

Ms O’Neill added: “We have a problem in our society with misogyny and we need to tackle it and I know this is the strong message that we are here today to send to the families of all those who have lost loved ones to show them that support and say enough is enough and that we’re not going to tolerate this in our society.”

The Sinn Fein Stormont leader visited Ms McNally’s parents at the family home on Wednesday evening.

“What they crucially want today is that we actually make that direct appeal, a universal appeal from all of us again to the public that anybody that has the slightest bit of information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please bring it forward because it so important that they get justice for Natalie and the family are allowed the opportunity to be able to grieve in knowing what actually happened to her,” she said.

“So today we want to reinforce that strong message – please come forward, if anybody has information please get in touch with police or Crimestoppers.”

The relatives of other women who have died in violent circumstances who attended included Claire Doran, whose sister Jennifer Doran, 30, was killed at her home in west Belfast in 2019, and Joanne Dorrian, whose sister Lisa has been missing since 2005 and is believed to have been murdered.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Andrew Tate brings Quran to court hearing on human trafficking charges

Andrew Tate was holding a copy of the Quran as he arrived at court in Romania today.The social media personality attended the hearing to appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest period to 30 days, on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.The 36-year-old could be seen clutching the religious text while handcuffed to his brother Tristan as they walked into the courthouse in Bucharest this morning.Tate was detained on December 29 north of the capital Bucharest along with his brother Tristan, who has also been charged. Two Romanian suspects are...
The Independent

Youth guilty of stab murder glorified in drill rap video

A youth has been found guilty of the murder of a boy in a gang ride-out glorified in a drill rap video.Bubacar Jabbie Dukureh, 17, who was known as Buba, was walking back to his home in Walthamstow, east London, when he was attacked by five teenagers on the evening of October 23 2020, the Old Bailey heard.Buba, who was alone, was stabbed through the chest and collapsed in his front garden in a pool of blood.A resident of Westbury Road raised the alarm and police and medics arrived but Buba could not be saved and he was pronounced dead at...
The Independent

Man who mass produced ‘street valium’ is jailed for four and a half years

A man who was involved in turning an industrial unit into a drugs factory capable of mass producing pills worth hundreds of thousands of pounds has been jailed for four and a half years.Derek Dragsnes, 49, a labourer, from Glasgow, ran the unit in the village of Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire.He was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on Monday after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of etizolam, known as street valium, at a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh last month, the Crown Office said.Prosecutors said that a lengthy and detailed police search of the...
The Independent

Charges against heckler who shouted ‘who elected him?’ at King Charles proclamation dropped

The prosecution of a man who shouted “who elected him?” during a proclamation ceremony for King Charles III has been dropped.Symon Hill was arrested during an official event in Oxford that followed the Queen’s death in September, during a string of controversial police interventions against republican protesters. Mr Hill, 45, said he was initially told to “be quiet” by security guards before police officers approached and handcuffed him.Thames Valley Police launched an investigation and Mr Hill was charged under the Public Order Act shortly before Christmas, with a summons to appear in court later this month.But on Monday, he...
The Independent

Met Police chief calls for more flexible ways to recruit officers to fight modern crime

Police need more flexible ways to recruit officers to deal with modern crime, the UK’s most senior police officer has said.Laying out his vision for the future of the Metropolitan Police, commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said fraud - now the country’s most commonly-experienced offence - and cyber crime required “really niche skills”.He said that current recruitment structures left him powerless to hire experts who could not also be “deployed against a violent drunk”.Sir Mark said that it was “frankly unrealistic” to expect police forces to be able to draw specialist detectives and multi-tasking constables from the same pool of recruits,...
The Independent

‘Nearly one in five police officers planning to quit in next two years’

Nearly one in five police officers plan to quit within the next two years amid low morale and dissatisfaction over pay, research suggests.An annual survey by the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) also found that 19% of officers polled never or almost never have enough money to pay for essentials.The Federation, which represents more than 130,000 officers up to the rank of chief inspector, published the results of its yearly Pay and Morale Survey on Wednesday.Of the 36,669 officers who responded, 18% said they planned to resign either as soon as possible or within the next two years.The...
The Independent

SDLP to propose speaker election amendment in bid to restore Assembly sittings

The SDLP is to propose a procedural tweak intended to allow Northern Ireland Assembly sittings to resume.There has been stalemate at Stormont, with the DUP refusing to participate in nominating a new speaker which would allow sittings to proceed.The DUP has also refused to nominate ministers to the executive since the Assembly election last May, until changes are made to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.The Stormont parties are due to meet Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris in Belfast later.Separately, talks are ongoing between the UK and the EU over the protocol.The parties are also set to...
The Independent

One in five police officers plan to quit over pay and ‘lack of respect’ from government, survey shows

One in five police officers plan to quit amid rising anger over pay, working conditions and treatment by the government, a survey suggests.Polling of almost 37,000 officers in England and Wales showed forces to be at “crisis point and the police service is on its knees”, the Police Federation said.The findings place Boris Johnson’s pledge to recruit 20,000 extra constables by the end of March in fresh doubt, with voluntary resignations already at a record high. The exodus means that more empty posts have to be backfilled to achieve the increase, which was promised in 2019. Steve Hartshorn, the Police...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy