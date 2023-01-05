ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Smith Unveils Dates for ‘Gloria the Tour,’ Launching in July

By Jem Aswad
 5 days ago
Sam Smith , whose fourth studio album is out on Jan. 27, has announced dates for “Gloria the Tour,” their North American tour in support of the album. The tour, Smith’s North American outing since 2018, will cover 27 cities and launch on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami and include shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum near Los Angeles. Jessie Reyez, who guests on the album, will be the special guest on all dates except August 4. See below for itinerary.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m. local time through Jan. 12, at 10 p.m. local time. An exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Jan. 11, at 9 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m. local time. See http://samsmithworld.com for additional details.

Sam Smith – 2023 North American Tour Dates

Jessie Reyez will support on all dates except 8/4

7/25    Miami, FL                    FTX Arena

7/26    Orlando, FL                 Amway Center

7/28    Duluth, GA                   Gas South Arena

7/29    Nashville, TN               Bridgestone Arena

8/1      Raleigh, NC                 PNC Arena

8/2      Philadelphia, PA           Wells Fargo Center

8/4      Washington, DC          Capital One Arena

8/5      Boston, MA                  TD Garden

8/8      New York, NY               Madison Square Garden

8/11    Toronto, ON                 Scotiabank Arena

8/12    Montréal, QC                Bell Centre

8/15    Chicago, IL                   United Center

8/16    Saint Paul, MN              Xcel Energy Center

8/18    Denver, CO                   Ball Arena

8/19    Salt Lake City, UT         Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/22    Vancouver, BC              Rogers Arena

8/23    Seattle, WA                  Climate Pledge Arena

8/25    Portland, OR                Veterans Memorial Coliseum

8/27    Oakland, CA                 Oakland Arena

8/28    San Francisco, CA        Chase Center

8/31    Inglewood, CA              Kia Forum

9/3      Phoenix, AZ                  Footprint Center

9/5      Austin, TX                     Moody Center

9/7      Fort Worth, TX              Dickies Arena

9/8      Houston, TX                 Toyota Center

9/12    Monterrey, MX             Arena Monterrey

9/14    Cuidad de Mexico, MX   Palacio de los Deportes

Variety

Jonathan Majors and Michael De Luca to Be Honored at Texas Film Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Austin Film Society will honor Jonathan Majors, Michael De Luca and Janet and John Pierson at the 21st annual Texas Film Awards, taking place March 3 at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch, located outside of Austin, Tex. Majors (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Da 5 Bloods”) will receive the Rising Star Award, while De Luca, the co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, will be honored for his impact on global cinema. The Piersons, the “first couple” of independent cinema, will be inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame and celebrated for their contributions to the independent...
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

Kate Hudson Signs With Jason Owen and Sandbox Entertainment for Move Into Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Signaling a forthcoming debut album, Kate Hudson has signed with Jason Owen and his Sandbox Entertainment Group to exclusively manage her musical endeavors. She joins a roster at the Nashville-based management firm that also includes hitmakers Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini and Faith Hill. “Music has always been my touchstone,” Hudson said in a statement. “To finally feel ready to share mine is deeply personal to me, almost like a musical memoir. Writing this album over the past year and a half has been the most gratifying and immersive experience and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jason...
Variety

Foo Fighters to Headline Boston Calling Festival With Paramore and Lumineers

Foo Fighters, Paramore and the Lumineers will headline Boston Calling, the annual three-day music festival taking place Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 – 28, 2023 in Allston, Mass. Headlining the festival on Friday, May 26th are Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters; the Lumineers, the soulful alt-folk hit makers from Denver, CO, will headline Saturday, May 27th; and alt-rock vets Paramore, who are soon to release their upcoming sixth studio album, “This is Why,” will bring their headlining set to Boston Calling on Sunday May 28th. The full lineup, which appears below, also includes Alanis Morissette, the Yeah Yeah...
BOSTON, MA
Variety

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza Headline 2023 Bonnaroo Festival

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Paramore, Lil Nas X and others are the top-billed acts for the 2023 Bonnaroo Festival & Arts Festival, taking place June 15-18, 2023 on the Bonnaroo Farm, 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tenn. Performances will take place across more than 10 stages “around the clock,” according to the announcement. Artists also include  Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, Fleet Foxes, and more. The legendary Bonnaroo...
MANCHESTER, TN
Variety

Elvis Costello/Burt Bacharach Collaborations to Be Mined for Boxed Set, Including Songs From Unproduced ‘Painted From Memory’ Stage Musical

The nearly 30-year history of songwriting collaborations between Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach will be the subject of a four-CD/two-LP boxed set, “The Songs of Bacharach & Costello,” arriving March 3. The collection draws much of its live and studio material from 1998’s “Painted From Memory,” the Grammy-winning album that represented their sole joint release to date. But of particular interest to fans will be a disc, titled “Taken From Life,” that for the first time assembles all of the songs that the pair wrote together in subsequent years for a proposed “Painted From Memory” Broadway musical that they worked...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Variety

Quinn Redeker, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor and Oscar-Nommed Screenwriter, Dies at 86

Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives,” died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 86. Redeker was a guest star staple on American television for more than three decades from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on “Days of Our Lives” from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of CBS’s “The Young and Restless.” He also appeared in shows like “Starsky & Hutch,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Cannon,” “Kojak,” “Mannix,” “Sea Hunt,” “That Girl,”and “Barnaby...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Hear Hakeem Jeffries’ Speech to Congress Set to the Music of Nas’ Jay-Z Diss Track ‘Ether’

After a humiliating week-long standoff that saw a far-right Republican faction delay work of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy was finally confirmed as House leader in the wee hours of Saturday. As part of the transfer of power from the previously Democratic leadership, incoming minority leader Hakeem Jeffries gave a powerful speech that was frequently interrupted by catcalls from that far-right faction, which seemed to encapsulate their goal of disrupting government by calling attention to themselves without presenting any practical solutions. Part of Jeffries’ speech was what is being called the “ABCs of American Values,” a slightly hokey but forcefully worded...
Variety

Elizabeth Vargas Joins NewsNation for Evening Newscast

Elizabeth Vargas, the longtime “20/20” anchor for ABC News, is gearing up for a daily evening-news program for upstart network NewsNation that she hopes will offer viewers a deep dive into the biggest stories of the day. “I’m not there to provide my opinion,” Vargas tells Variety. She intends to go over “the big stories of the day, with in-depth, tough interviews.” Vargas is the latest anchor to join NewsNation, the news service being built by Nexstar Media. She joins anchors including Dan Abrams, Leland Vittert and Chris Cuomo in a lineup that seeks to avoid partisan delivery and focus instead on...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
Variety

Universal Music Nashville CEO Mike Dungan to Retire; Cindy Mabe to Helm Country’s Top Label Group

Longtime Universal Group Nashville head Mike Dungan announced his impending retirement in a memo to staff Monday afternoon, saying he will be stepping down after holding the chairman-CEO role at Nashville’s top label group since 2012. Although the memo did not go into a line of succession or timeline, sources tell Variety that UMG Nashville president Cindy Mabe, Dungan’s longstanding second-in-command, will soon be announced as stepping into the top position in March. In the memo to staff, Dungan wrote, “For 43 years the music business has been my home — smiling, dialing, selling, hustling, laughing, doing my part to help the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

‘The Traitors’: BBC In Talks to Buy U.S. Edition of Reality Hit (EXCLUSIVE)

The BBC is in discussions to acquire the U.S. adaptation of hit format “The Traitors” following its runaway success in the U.K., Variety has learned. Sources indicate that BBC executives have been keen to get their hands on the Alan Cumming-hosted reality show — which launches on NBC-owned streaming service Peacock on Thursday (Jan. 12) — though a deal is not yet concluded. There’s no doubt, of course, that the public broadcaster will be eager to grab audiences again with the buzzy format given the show’s runaway success in Britain over the holidays. Sources indicate it’s likely the show will land...
Variety

Johnny Depp Attorney Camille Vasquez Joins NBC News in Legal Analyst Role

Camille Vasquez, an attorney who worked for actor Johnny Depp during his recent defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, is now working with NBC News in a legal-analyst role Vasquez made her first appearance as a contributor Monday on “Today.” She discussed the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the much-scrutinized stabbing of four University of Idaho students. Vasquez works as a partner in the litigation & arbitration practice group at Brown Rudnick and is also co-chair of the firm’s brand & reputation management group. She and colleague Benjamin Chew served as lead attorneys for Depp in a case that...
Variety

Dr. Dre Slams ‘Divisive, Hateful’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Self-Promotional Video

Dr. Dre has made his feelings known about Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) using his song “Still D.R.E.” as the soundtrack for a new video in which she celebrates her part in helping get Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) finally elected as speaker of the House — and, not surprisingly, he didn’t mince words. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the superstar producer told TMZ Monday morning. Greene’s self-promotional video immediately became the subject of derision when she posted it earlier Monday morning, with the political website Mediaite calling it “bizarre” and saying it “left...
Variety

How ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ Author Mark Manson Prepared for His Close-Up in New Documentary

In the five years since author Mark Manson published “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,” the self-help book has sold more than 15 million copies, spent 279 weeks on the NY Times Bestsellers list and crossed over in the pop culture sphere. “It’s honestly just a pleasant surprise,” Manson tells Variety over Zoom in late December, reflecting on the success of the book, which pairs historical anecdotes with his personal tales of teenage apathy and mid-twenties mistakes to illustrate the best way to live a contented life. “I’ve been hearing prominent people from all over the world — like Aaron...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Celebrates History-Making Win, Steven Spielberg Gets Standing Ovation at National Board of Review Gala

Awards season can be long and arduous to those on the quest for glory, but the novelty of recognition from Hollywood hasn’t been lost on Michelle Yeoh, who was honored at the National Board of Review Awards as best actress for A24’s indie blockbuster “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “I feel like I’ve entered my own metaverse,” Yeoh said to thunderous applause at Sunday night’s gala, held at Cipriani 42nd in midtown Manhattan. “Usually when someone accepts one of these awards, they get up and say, ‘I can’t tell you how much this award means to me.’ But tonight I want...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

Leslie Jordan Tribute Show in Nashville to Feature Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Billy Strings, Brothers Osborne and More

An ensemble of country, rock and Americana artists will be playing a tribute show dedicated to the late comedian-musician Leslie Jordan on Feb. 19 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Billy Strings and others will be performing at the event dubbed “Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan.” Other featured performers include Ashley McBryde, Brittney Spencer, Lukas Nelson, Jelly Roll, Jake Wesley Rogers, Fancy Hagood, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard. There will be additional guest appearances from figures in the news, acting and comedy communities, including Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

‘Mayfair Witches’ Premiere: Alexandra Daddario, Creator Esta Spalding Break Down Rowan’s Lethal Mental Powers

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for the series premiere of “Mayfair Witches,” now airing Sundays on AMC and streaming on AMC+. Rowan Fielding is a mess, and that’s before she inherits a dangerous power from a lineage of witches that she can’t control. The San Francisco neurosurgeon at the center of AMC’s latest Anne Rice adaptation, “Mayfair Witches,” played by Alexandra Daddario, should live a charmed life. Instead, she’s unmoored and unsure of herself, numbing her wayward mind nightly with booze and boys she finds at dive bars, before retreating to the floating isolation of her houseboat until her next shift. It’s...
Variety

‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
Variety

Les Brown Jr., Musician, Actor and Producer, Dies at 82

Les Brown Jr., a musician whose entertainment career also included acting, writing, directing and producing, died of cancer Jan. 9 at his home in Branson, Mo, his family announced. He was 82. Brown Jr. was the son of composer and band leader Les Brown Sr., who led Les Brown and His Band of Renown. After the death of his father in 2001, Brown became the full-time leader of his father’s band, continuing to perform throughout the world and in a regular big band show in Branson, Mo. In his youth, Brown Jr. also worked as an actor on many TV shows and...
BRANSON, MO
