Washington, DC

Biden to give 12 people Presidential Citizens Medal on anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

By MJ Lee, Senior White House correspondent
abc12.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Washington Examiner

Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll

A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Tom Handy

President Biden's Solution to Migrants Entering the Country is an Old Strategy

Over 2 million migrants have crossed the United States-Mexican border. Southern states such as Texas under Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have bussed thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. They were overwhelmed by the number of migrants entering their states.
Margaret Minnicks

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
GREENVILLE, DE

