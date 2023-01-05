Elon Musk throws his support behind Kevin McCarthy in House speaker row

Twitter executive Elon Musk threw his support behind Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to become speaker of the House after the California congressman failed to secure a majority of votes two days in a row.

Mr Musk and Mr McCarthy have been friends for years. He’s also been a political donor to the California Republican, giving a total of $13,000 to Mr McCarthy’s congressional campaigns.

Similarly, last year, Mr Musk spoke at Mr McCarthy’s retreat for Republicans in Wyoming last year.

As a result, the Tesla executive tweeted his support behind Mr McCarthy. Tesla was previously based in California before Mr Musk relocated the company to Texas.

Mr Musk’s support came after the House adjourned on Wednesday without Mr McCarthy securing the requisite 218 votes needed to become speaker. A group of insurgent Republicans including Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Chip Roy of Texas and Byron Donalds of Florida.

After a meeting with Mr McCarthy last night, Mr Gaetz blasted Mr McCarthy and criticised him occupying the speaker’s office, saying Mr McCarthy is “squatting,” since he has not secured the votes to become speaker.

“He’s a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote, and I’m ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for that person,” he told reporters. “Why is he even allowed to be there?”

Ms Boebert for her part did not back from her position either.

“For far too long, conservatives left their leverage on the table and let the establishment ignore us and sideline us,” she tweeted. “Real leadership is realizing that consolidating power in one person is unacceptable.”

Mr Musk said last year that he would support Republicans after previously supporting Democratic campaigns and before the 2022 midterm elections, he urged people to vote Republican. But The Daily Beast reported that Mr Musk, who is a naturalized citizen, did not vote in the midterm election.

The House will convene once again on Thursday to vote on the speaker.