ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Elon Musk throws his support behind Kevin McCarthy in House speaker row

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6N4d_0k4Ta29600

Twitter executive Elon Musk threw his support behind Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to become speaker of the House after the California congressman failed to secure a majority of votes two days in a row.

Mr Musk and Mr McCarthy have been friends for years. He’s also been a political donor to the California Republican, giving a total of $13,000 to Mr McCarthy’s congressional campaigns.

Similarly, last year, Mr Musk spoke at Mr McCarthy’s retreat for Republicans in Wyoming last year.

As a result, the Tesla executive tweeted his support behind Mr McCarthy. Tesla was previously based in California before Mr Musk relocated the company to Texas.

Mr Musk’s support came after the House adjourned on Wednesday without Mr McCarthy securing the requisite 218 votes needed to become speaker. A group of insurgent Republicans including Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Chip Roy of Texas and Byron Donalds of Florida.

After a meeting with Mr McCarthy last night, Mr Gaetz blasted Mr McCarthy and criticised him occupying the speaker’s office, saying Mr McCarthy is “squatting,” since he has not secured the votes to become speaker.

“He’s a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote, and I’m ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for that person,” he told reporters. “Why is he even allowed to be there?”

Ms Boebert for her part did not back from her position either.

“For far too long, conservatives left their leverage on the table and let the establishment ignore us and sideline us,” she tweeted. “Real leadership is realizing that consolidating power in one person is unacceptable.”

Mr Musk said last year that he would support Republicans after previously supporting Democratic campaigns and before the 2022 midterm elections, he urged people to vote Republican. But The Daily Beast reported that Mr Musk, who is a naturalized citizen, did not vote in the midterm election.

The House will convene once again on Thursday to vote on the speaker.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
The Independent

McCarthy House rules package includes ban on taxpayer-funded abortion - which already exists

The proposed rules package for the House of Representatives that Kevin McCarthy agreed to in exchange for conservatives supporting him for speaker would ban taxpayer dollars from going toward abortions - even though federal law already prohibits such funding. Mr McCarthy reached the vote threshold in the early hours of Saturday morning after a week-long fight where many conservatives in the Republican conference opposed him. To do so, House Republican leadership had to make changes to the proposed rules package which governs the chamber. But one constant of previous and current versions is an agreement to allow for consideration...
ALABAMA STATE
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

New House speaker McCarthy vows to boot Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from committees

Mr McCarthy has vowed to remove Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in one of his first major moves as House speaker. He also said he wanted to kick Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both of California, from the House Intelligence Committee.“Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance,” Mr McCarthy told Punchbowl News. “Schiff has lied too many times to the American public. He should not be on Intel.” The three House Democrats brushed off the newly installed speaker’s threats...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump claims Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot by a ‘lunatic’ for ‘no reason’

Donald Trump marked the two-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by accusing a “lunatic” police officer of shooting protester Ashli Babbitt “for no reason” and reiterating his false claims about a stolen 2020 election.On Saturday, Mr Trump gave a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as part of an event surrounding the conservative CPAC conference.During his remarks, the former president referenced Babbitt, a right-wing demonstrator who was shot and killed by police during January 6 as she attempted to climb through a window into the Capitol, and the recent arrest of Babbitt’s mother at a January...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Republicans who stayed silent on Trump taking classified documents from White House now slam Biden

A number of Republican politicians who tried to dismiss the discovery of classified materials during an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago are now claiming to be outraged by a similar situation that has arisen with the discovery of classified materials by Joe Biden’s attorneys at a DC think tank.It’s a sudden change of heart that reveals the very political side of Washington politicians’ response to allegations of mismanagement by one of their own.The responses from the GOP in the wake of Mr Biden’s attorneys turning over the documents have ranged from accusations of double standards to full-on howls of “treason”...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene backs away from QAnon history saying she got ‘sucked into some things I’d seen on the internet’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has more than most to celebrate as the new GOP majority takes power in the House of Representatives, and is doing all she can to engineer a Capitol Hill comeback as a result.The Georgia congresswoman is set to be assigned committee memberships alongside her other Republican and Democratic colleagues in the days ahead, the end to a punishment handed down just a month after she joined the chamber.It’s a political and strategic victory for Ms Greene, who is rumoured to be a candidate for the powerful House Oversight Committee. And it’s largely thanks to her...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Biden blanks question about classified documents during Trudeau sitdown

Joe Biden ignored reporter's questions regarding the discovery of classified documents at the office of a think tank named for him for the second day in a row. Files from his time as vice president were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, DC."Mr President, did you mishandle classified documents?" a reporter can be heard asking Biden during his sitdown with Justin Trudeau.The US president appeared to blank the question while smiling and looking into the distance. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘You’ve always been there whenever I call’: Biden praises Trudeau’s support for US‘You’ve always been there whenever I call’: Biden praises Trudeau’s support for USJoe Biden says he plans to visit US-Mexico border
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Biden’s latest immigration move shows his utter lack of options

When President Joe Biden announced that the United States would begin expelling any migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry, he implicitly blamed the US Congress for contributing to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The influx has overwhelmed border towns in California, Texas and Arizona, and Mr Biden called out the refusal to update what he described as a “patchwork” of immigration laws which “simply doesn’t work as it should” and said the new programme he was ordering was just a stopgap.“Until Congress passes ... a comprehensive immigration plan to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Santos probe sought by Democrats over House ethics

The House Ethics Committee was asked Tuesday to investigate Rep. George Santos, the newly-elected Republican from New York who has admitted to lying about his job experience, college education and even family heritage, and now faces questions about his campaign financial disclosures.Two Democrats requested the probe, saying Santos “has failed to uphold the integrity expected of members of the House of Representatives.” In a letter to the Ethics Committee, Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, both of New York, said Santos also failed to file “timely, accurate and complete” financial disclosure reports as required by law. They said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

House Republicans to launch investigations into FBI, China

House Republicans are moving Tuesday to swiftly establish the marquee investigations of their new majority, voting to create panels focused on China and what they assert is rampant abuse of power in the federal government. Newly empowered, GOP lawmakers are vowing to bring accountability to the Biden administration, pledging to investigate federal law enforcement agencies, including those that are conducting probes into former President Donald Trump.Republicans are also establishing a committee to investigate “strategic competition” between the U.S. and China, in line with the party's push for a more hardline approach to the Asian nation.The creation of the committees...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Biden ignores reporter question about classified documents for second day in a row

President Joe Biden ignored questions for the second day in a row about the classified documents from his time as vice president found at the offices of the DC think tank bearing his name. The files found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in the US Capital included information regarding Ukraine, Iran, and the UK, CNN reported. The boxes where the files were located also held personal family information, such as details about the funeral of Beau Biden, the president’s late son who died from brain cancer at the age of 46 in 2015. Mr...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

New NC congressman says Cawthorn didn't forward casework

New U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina says the office of his predecessor, Madison Cawthorn, left Edwards' staff unaware of pending constituent requests and government casework before Cawthorn formally left the seat.Edwards was officially sworn-in over the weekend as a House member representing the 11th Congressional District. Edwards defeated Cawthorn, a pro-Donald Trump firebrand, in the Republican primary last May.In a news release on Monday, Edwards asked anyone with outstanding or unfinished casework to contact his office because it lacks such information. According to Edwards, Cawthorn's office didn't transfer official constituent casework — standard practice for a seat...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Does the classified papers stash make Joe Biden as bad as Trump? Here is the key difference

To hear Republicans react to reports that attorneys working for President Joe Biden had discovered — and promptly reported — the presence of documents bearing classification markings at a Washington DC think tank where he kept an office before launching his 2020 presidential campaign, Christmas came early in the new year.Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch defender of former president Donald Trump, immediately took to right-wing host Tucker Carlson’s Fox News programme to declare that Attorney General Merrick Garland “should be impeached” if Mr Garland fails to treat Mr Biden the way Mr Trump was treated after he...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy