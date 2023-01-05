ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allison Williams Gleams in Gold Sequins & Classic Pumps for ‘M3gan’ Screening

By Aaron Royce
 5 days ago
Allison Williams made a sparkling statement at the New York screening for Universal Pictures’ horror film “M3gan” this week. The movie — which Williams stars in with Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Brown — features the actress as a doctor fighting a robot of her own creation, which premieres on Jan. 6, 2023.

For the occasion, Williams arrived in Manhattan in a gleaming gown. Covered in pale gold sequins, the “Girls” star’s strapless piece featured a column silhouette with a front-seamed bodice and thigh-high side slit. Complementing Williams’ ensemble with an elegant finish were sparkling light pink diamond drop earrings and gold rings. Her outfit was enchantingly finished with a stack of gold bangles studded with purple, blue, orange and silver crystals, creating a modern rainbow effect.

When it came to footwear, Williams slipped into a set of sharp pumps for the occasion. The “Get Out” star ‘s pointed-toe style featured black suede uppers with triangular toes, angled sides and closed counters. The classic set was finished with thin 4-inch stiletto heels, adding a height-boosting base that neutrally allowed her shimmering dress and jewelry to take center stage.

Williams’ shoe style is often chic and sharp. The “Perfection” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, platforms and heeled sandals in a range of finishes on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Chanel flats and Keds sneakers. Williams has also emerged as a rising star in the fashion world over the years; the actress has served as a muse to designers including Giambattista Valli, as well as a regular attendee at the Met Gala and fashion shows for Dior, Michael Kors, Peter Som and Ralph Lauren.

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
