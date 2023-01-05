Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Lack of snow impacting outdoor winter activities in Maine
It's been the warmest start to January on record in Maine. That means little snow or ice and its impacting lots of outdoor activities like snowmobiling, ice fishing, and even smelting. Jim's Camps in Bowdoinham posted an update on Monday, saying the river is still wide open. They’re aiming for...
No Winter in Sight for Maine as Forecast Promises Abnormal Warmth and Rain
To say it has been the strangest of winters in Maine would be an understatement. Nearly a third of the way through January and the biggest event of the winter has been a rain and wind storm that left behind flooding, fallen trees, and plenty of power outages. Most of Maine has seen at least a dusting of snow or two, but where are the big, all-day snowstorms? Not coming any time soon, that's for sure.
wabi.tv
Ice Storm of ‘98: 25 Years Later Part 1
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 25 years ago, the state of Maine was under ice. A weather event hit the region like none before, or that has come after. Over the next few nights, were going to look back at the Ice Storm of ‘98. We’ll hear from Senator Angus...
If You Thought Tick Season Was Over in Maine, Guess Again
Just when you thought tick season was over, you may have found some ticks on yourself or your pets as you enjoyed the outdoor winter in January. CBS 13's Charlie Lopresti was out with his kids and dog on Tuesday and posted a picture to Facebook of one of four ticks that his kids found on the family dog.
observer-me.com
Here’s my bucket list of Maine outdoor adventures for 2023
Beginning a new year is a time of reflection. The older I get, the more I realize we aren’t guaranteed anything in this life. Everything can change in an instant. With that reality in mind, I decided to create a to-do list of activities I want to undertake, places I’m longing to see and the people I would like to share those experiences with during 2023.
WPFO
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season. The ice however... not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
WPFO
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
newscentermaine.com
As Maine's climate continues to change, so does its growing scallop farming industry
BELFAST, Maine — When you work on the water in Maine, the cold months make for hit-or-miss days. For Andrew Peters and his three-person crew, undocking from Buck's Harbor Marina in Brooksville to tend to their scallops is a year-round venture. It takes about 45 minutes by boat to...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WPFO
Record mild January continues, wet weather likely later this week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Quiet weather will be the theme through Wednesday in Maine, with seasonable temperatures. Active weather returns Thursday through the first half of the weekend with a storm bringing rain and snow chances. Tuesday looks sunny once again. Highs will be on the cooler side in the lower 30s...
observer-me.com
What you need to know to catch fish in Maine this month
Ice anglers are excited about getting out on Maine’s frozen lakes and ponds, but make sure you check conditions before venturing out this month. The January fishing reports from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife list several small bodies of water that typically freeze first, but it is up to anglers to test for ice safety before heading onto the ice as warm temperatures have not been conducive to good ice formation.
newscentermaine.com
Are more people going missing in Maine?
NEWS CENTER Maine reported five missing people since Christmas and two have been found. Game Wardens say there is no increase, but holidays are a sensitive time.
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January
Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
Lesser Known Maine Beach Named One Of The Best In The Country
Normally, when we think about the "best" beaches in Maine, we fixate on the bigger, well known, beaches. Old Orchard Beach, Popham Beach, even Acadia's Sand Beach. It probably never crossed your mind that one of the best beaches in the state, in all of New England for that matter, was located nowhere near the ocean. Right?
The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire
If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
WPFO
Maine CDC says newest COVID strain is most dominant in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The newest variant of COVID is the most dominant in Maine and the Northeast. The Maine CDC says the "XBB" strain accounts for about a third of cases in all of the U.S. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the new strain is more contagious than...
Visit This Maine Treehouse with a Hot Tub Overlooking A Picturesque Babbling Brook
The description of the rental is below and it will blow you away,. The rushing water will flow right by your bedroom overlooking the most pristine, undeveloped river in Maine. This is a complete oasis with no one in sight. Complete privacy in the hot tub overlooking the Crooked River. Wall of windows with mirror tint.
moderncampground.com
Maine State Park Campgrounds Report Another Record-Breaking Visitation Numbers
Maine state park campgrounds experienced their third consecutive year of record-breaking attendance in 2022, with over 319,000 visitor nights at the state’s 12 campgrounds. As per a report, Maine state parks also reported the second-highest number of total visitations (day visitors plus campers) in 2022, with over 3.28 million people spending time at Maine’s 48 state parks and historic sites, according to the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands.
Comments / 0