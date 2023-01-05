ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Man shot after climbing through window in North Toledo

 5 days ago

A man was shot in the arm early Thursday morning after he reportedly climbed through his ex-girlfriend's window in North Toledo, police said.

Antoin Crawford, 35, told police he had climbed into the house in the 3200 block of Elm Street and was shot in the left arm, a report said. He then drove himself to Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital, authorities said.

Police responded to the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. about a person shot and found Mr. Crawford there.

Sparky
5d ago

who's that peeping in my window.....POW... nobody now...

Danni
5d ago

he'll think twice before climbing through a window again 🤣

