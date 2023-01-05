ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Father John Misty to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced that Father John Misty will play at the venue with Omar Velasco on April 16. Per the announcement, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. to the general public on the Live Nation website. Father...
Port City United to host Fresh Chance Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Port City United has announced that Fresh Chance Friday is set to take place on Jan. 27 to help people looking for career opportunities and those looking for record expungements. The free event will be held at the Martin Luther King Community Center from 2...
Bellamy Mansion partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient needs through events like this Red Cross blood drive,” said Gareth Evans, the museum’s executive director, in a press release. “This is a way we can use the site that gives staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives in and around the Cape Fear region.”
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
WPD: Violent crime down in 2022, one murder remains unsolved

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The number of violent crimes in Wilmington decreased in 2022 compared to the year before, according to WPD Chief Donny Williams. In his annual report to the city council Monday morning, Williams said despite a 15-20 percent decrease in the department’s deployable workforce in 2022, officers still responded to 149,922 calls.
