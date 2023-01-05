WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient needs through events like this Red Cross blood drive,” said Gareth Evans, the museum’s executive director, in a press release. “This is a way we can use the site that gives staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives in and around the Cape Fear region.”

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO