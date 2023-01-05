Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Housing Authority executive director updates commissioners on mold remediation efforts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Monday night marked the third time Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett stood in front of New Hanover County commissioners with an update on units impacted by mold. “We have about 67 units to go to bring back online,” said Garrett. “I guess you...
foxwilmington.com
Father John Misty to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced that Father John Misty will play at the venue with Omar Velasco on April 16. Per the announcement, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. to the general public on the Live Nation website. Father...
foxwilmington.com
Port City United to host Fresh Chance Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Port City United has announced that Fresh Chance Friday is set to take place on Jan. 27 to help people looking for career opportunities and those looking for record expungements. The free event will be held at the Martin Luther King Community Center from 2...
foxwilmington.com
Bellamy Mansion partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient needs through events like this Red Cross blood drive,” said Gareth Evans, the museum’s executive director, in a press release. “This is a way we can use the site that gives staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives in and around the Cape Fear region.”
foxwilmington.com
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles...
foxwilmington.com
U.S. 117 reopens near Magnolia after smoke causes closure; officials say it may shut down again
MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities with Duplin County Emergency Management became aware of hazardous conditions along U.S. 117 at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. WITN is reporting that the highway reopened at around noon, but that officials warn that it could shut down again later tonight. At approximately...
foxwilmington.com
WPD: Violent crime down in 2022, one murder remains unsolved
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The number of violent crimes in Wilmington decreased in 2022 compared to the year before, according to WPD Chief Donny Williams. In his annual report to the city council Monday morning, Williams said despite a 15-20 percent decrease in the department’s deployable workforce in 2022, officers still responded to 149,922 calls.
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a house on Windsor Dr. shortly after 5 p.m. The report...
